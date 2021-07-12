Curfews return in Spain as infections soar in young people

ARITZ PARRA
·2 min read

MADRID (AP) — Spanish regions are bringing back curfews as well as restrictions on socializing and nightlife to contain a sharp rise in coronavirus infections as the fast-spreading delta variant races through the country's unvaccinated young people.

Catalonia and Valencia, two Mediterranean coast regions with major virus outbreaks, are limiting social gatherings to 10 people and restoring late night restrictions on all activities, while the northern region of Asturias on Monday banned indoor bar and restaurants operations.

Fuelled by parties to mark the end of the school year and the beginning of summer, Spain's two-week COVID-19 caseload is now over three times higher among people under 30 than the average. The closely watched variable rose nationally on Monday to 368 cases per 100,000 residents, according to Fernando Simón, who coordinates Spain’s response to health emergencies.

Simón said although younger patients typically don’t need intensive care treatment, the high number of cases among under 30s was slowly pushing up the rate of hospital admissions.

“We are not recording an increase in mortality – and we hope that we don’t reach there,” he told reporters.

Simón said the impact of the delta variant, which spreads faster than the original virus, is not as crucial as people dropping their guard against the virus.

“We are doing things that probably entail a high risk of contagion," he said. “No matter whether it's this variant or another one, the risks we take would lead to an increase in transmission.”

Spain has fully vaccinated more than 21 million people or 46% of its total population. But only roughly 600,000 of those are under 30, the next target group for vaccine jabs.

Since lifting a national state of emergency in May, regional authorities trying to keep the spread of the virus at bay have sought court authorization for adopting restrictions that curtail basic freedoms. That has led to varying results.

While judges on Monday rejected plans by the northern Aragón region to close nightclubs, a Valencia high court authorized the 10-person limit on meetings there and a 1 a.m.-to-6 a.m. curfew in 32 towns. The targeted towns, including the regional capital, were labeled high risk after the region’s 2-week caseload jumped from fewer than 50 new cases per 100,000 residents last month to more than 250 currently.

In Catalonia, where authorities over the weekend described the surge of new cases as “explosive,” an uptick in hospitalizations, including among few dozen patients who had received two doses, has caused concern.

All bars, restaurants and cultural venues must now close at 12:30 a.m. and eating and drinking in the streets is banned, the regional government announced Monday, recommending local authorities to also restrict the region’s popular beaches. The measures need to be authorized by a judge.

___

Follow all AP coverage of the coronavirus pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Copa America ends with 179 confirmed cases of COVID-19

    There were 179 known COVID-19 cases related to the Copa America, Brazil’s health ministry said on Monday, up 13 from its previous update 17 days ago. The figure also did not contemplate possible contagion among a few thousand guests who watched Lionel Messi's Argentina beat Brazil 1-0 on Saturday in the final at Maracana Stadium. The final was the only match in the tournament to have spectators in the stands.

  • Warning of post-Covid ‘immunity debt’ as babies are hospitalised with childhood virus usually seen in winter

    RSV, which typically spikes during the winter months, can cause severe illness in children five years and younger

  • Long-awaited plant-based chicken promises to be ‘almost identical’ to the real thing

    Making plant-based chicken taste and feel authentic was a bigger challenge that replicating ground beef for Beyond Meat. Apparently, its scientists have learned from past mistakes.

  • Cedric the Entertainer to host TV's Emmy Awards ceremony

    Comedian Cedric the Entertainer will host this year's live telecast of the Emmy Awards, the highest U.S. honors for television, in front of a limited in-person audience, broadcaster CBS announced on Monday. The Emmys are scheduled to take place on Sept. 19 at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles at a ceremony attended by nominees and their guests, the network said. "I can't wait to take the stage to celebrate all of the great shows and performances that made us laugh, cry, dance and sing over the past year," said Cedric the Entertainer, who stars in CBS comedy "The Neighborhood."

  • Lithuania, EU say Belarus using refugees as 'political weapon'

    BRUSSELS/VYDENIAI, Lithuania (Reuters) -Lithuania's foreign minister and the EU's top diplomat accused Belarus on Monday of using illegal migrants as a political weapon to put pressure on the European Union because of the bloc's sanctions on Minsk. Belarus was flying in migrants from abroad and sending them over the border into EU countries, minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said at a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels.

  • Vietnam to expand movement curbs as coronavirus cases hit record high

    Vietnam will impose movement restrictions in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho for 14 days starting on Monday, the government said on Sunday, as the Southeast Asian country battles its worst outbreak of the pandemic. The city of 1.23 million people in the far south has reported seven infections over the past week, the government said in a statement. After successfully containing the disease for much of the pandemic, Vietnam has faced a more stubborn outbreak since late April, with daily infections climbing to record levels.

  • Boris Johnson advised 115,000 could die if 19 July unlocking goes ahead

    The PM was warned by Sage that listing restrictions on 19 July will lead to a significant new wave of COVID.

  • The 37 COVID hotspots as Boris Johnson confirms 'freedom day' will go ahead

    The prime minister has announced that 'freedom day' will go ahead on 19 July.

  • World hunger, malnutrition soared last year mostly due to COVID-19 - U.N. agencies

    LONDON (Reuters) -World hunger and malnutrition levels worsened dramatically last year, with most of the increase likely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a multi-agency United Nations (U.N.) report published on Monday. Authored by U.N. agencies including the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the World Food Programme (WFP) and the World Health Organisation (WHO), the report is the first comprehensive assessment of food insecurity and nutrition since the pandemic emerged.

  • Analysis: If Ash Barty keeps learning, she'll keep winning

    Ash Barty still considers herself a work in progress. Spend any amount of time listening to Barty speak about herself and her tennis and two things resonate again and again: She often refers to “we” or “our” instead of “I” or “my” — making sure to include her team of coach Craig Tyzzer and others as part of the venture — and she emphasizes the importance of always trying to learn and get better, whether as a competitor or a human.

  • WATCH: Wisconsin freshman RB Braelon Allen’s insane max-out lifts

    Wisconsin freshman RB Braelon Allen only arrived on campus last month and is already impressing with his hard work in the weight room.

  • 'Be cautious': Johnson goes ahead with lifting England's COVID curbs

    LONDON (Reuters) -British Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged people on Monday to show caution when nearly all remaining COVID-19 restrictions are lifted in England next week, saying an increase in cases underlined that the pandemic was by no means over. England will from July 19 be the first nation in Britain to lift the legal requirement to wear masks and for people to socially distance. The government says Britain's vaccination drive - one of the world's fastest - has largely broken the link between infections and serious illness or death.

  • Car of the Week: The One-of-a-Kind 1954 Dodge Firearrow II Concept Is a Jet Age Flight of Fancy

    Offered through RM Sotheby’s, the one-off built by Ghia is expected to fetch as much as $1.2 million during Monterey Car Week.

  • New this week: A 'Space Jam' sequel and new John Mayer tunes

    — LeBron James leads the Tunes against the Goons in “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” a sequel to the 1996 movie that had Michael Jordan headlining with Bugs Bunny. Director Malcolm D. Lee didn’t necessarily feel beholden to that first movie though. Lee said it was the “epitome of a popcorn movie” and even got the stamp of approval from what he says is the toughest audience of all: His 12-year-old son.

  • Jamaica plans to seek reparations from Britain over slavery

    Jamaica plans to ask Britain for compensation for the Atlantic slave trade in the former British colony, a senior government official said, under a petition that could seek billions of pounds in reparations. Jamaica was a centre of the slave trade, with the Spanish, then the British, forcibly transporting Africans to work on plantations of sugar cane, bananas and other crops that created fortunes for many of their owners. "We are hoping for reparatory justice in all forms that one would expect if they are to really ensure that we get justice from injustices to repair the damages that our ancestors experienced," Olivia Grange, Minister of Sports, Youth and Culture, told Reuters in an interview at the weekend.

  • Johnson: England to lift last virus restrictions on July 19

    All remaining lockdown restrictions in England will be lifted in a week despite a sharp rise in coronavirus cases, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed Monday. Johnson said although risks of the pandemic remain, legal restrictions will be replaced by a recommendation that people wear masks in crowded places and on public transport. Nightclubs and other venues with crowds should use vaccine passports for entry “as a matter of social responsibility," he added.

  • Rapper shot 64 times moments after being released from jail, Chicago police say

    Suspects unleashed a barrage of gunfire from two vehicles outside the jail.

  • S.Korea suspends baseball season as toughest COVID-19 curbs take force

    SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea's pro baseball league suspended its season on Monday after five players tested positive for COVID-19, and the country's toughest anti-coronavirus curbs yet took effect in Seoul to fight a record-setting outbreak. A mass testing system helped South Korea suffer lower COVID-19 death rates than other developed countries last year, without having to resort to many of the severe lockdown measures that became common elsewhere. The Korean Baseball Organization (KBO) convened an emergency board meeting on Monday after five players from two teams tested positive for the virus.

  • Florida doctor used Miami security firm in alleged plot to steal Haitian presidency, reports say

    Haiti officials have requested the US and the UN for military assistance

  • American Music Awards Enlist Jesse Collins as Showrunner and Exec Producer

    This year’s American Music Awards show is looking at some big changes behind the scenes, as ABC and Dick Clark Productions are announcing that Jesse Collins — recently of the Grammys and Oscars — is taking over as showrunner and executive producer, starting with the telecast set for Nov. 21 of this year. Collins has […]