The curious case of the fugitive drug 'kingpin' who outran his charges

Rich Schapiro

By the time mourners arrived at the Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home in eastern Nebraska, federal agents were already staked out outside. Their target was a man named Howard Farley Jr., a fugitive drug trafficking suspect who had been on the run for nearly 25 years.

On that chilly afternoon in October 2009, the investigators were stymied yet again. Farley never showed at his late brother’s memorial service.

The man had been a ghost since 1985 when he was accused of running a transcontinental cocaine network.

“He did a good job of disappearing,” said Duaine Bullock, the former commander of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Unit.

But 11 years after the failed funeral home stakeout, a different team of investigators descended on a house in Weirsdale, Florida. The target that day was a man suspected of passport fraud. He had been living under the name Timothy Brown.

The raid was a success. The federal agents arrested the man as he attempted to board an airplane in his private hanger, prosecutors said.

It was only after the arrest that authorities learned the man taken into custody was in fact Howard Farley Jr., the longtime fugitive who prosecutors say had been using the identity of a baby who died in the 1950s.

Howard D. Farley, Jr. (U.S. Attorney&#39;s Office for the Middle District of Florida)
Howard D. Farley, Jr. (U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Florida)

Farley, now 72, is facing several charges including passport fraud. But he managed to do something highly unusual: Despite getting captured, he succeeded in outrunning his original charges.

The 1985 drug indictment was dropped in 2014, adding a curious wrinkle to an already extraordinary case.

“He was the D.B. Cooper of Nebraska,” said Jerry Soucie, a longtime attorney from Lincoln, equating Farley with the man who disappeared after hijacking a plane in the skies over Seattle in 1971. “A legend.”

Soucie said he’d sometimes bring up Farley’s name to needle prosecutors in the years after the suspect went missing. “One time, they asked my client to come in and said, ‘Where’s he at?’” Soucie recalled. “I said, ‘He’s with Howard Farley.’ It really pissed them off.”

The arrest has triggered strong and starkly different reactions from those connected to the man’s different lives.

Some people who knew him in his hometown of Lincoln feel it’s a travesty that he’s not facing prison time on the drug charges. This group includes his ex-wife, who noted that the old drug case led to the suicides of two co-defendants who had agreed to cooperate against Farley.

“So many sad outcomes have come about due to Howard’s drug sales,” said Christine Schleis, who was briefly married to Farley in the late 1960s.

But many who know him from his second life in Florida hold him in high regard and are still in disbelief over his alleged past. Some think the government should go easy on a man now in his 70s who is not charged with any violent offenses and hasn’t run afoul of the law in decades.

“He’s just this gentle soul,” said Michelle Bearden, a journalist who befriended Farley in Florida. “When I heard they called him a drug kingpin, it was crazy. If you met Tim — I know him as Tim — you would never in a million years think of him that way at all.”

The case was front-page news in Lincoln’s main newspaper in 1985. “Alleged leader of drug ring still at large” read the headline in the Lincoln Journal on Oct. 24, 1985.

Farley was swept up in the largest drug indictment in Nebraska history. Some 74 people were charged, and all but one were arrested in what was known as Operation Southern Line.

Farley vanished before the indictment was unsealed. He was described as the alleged “kingpin” of the loosely organized drug network, which prosecutors said utilized a railroad line to distribute cocaine throughout the U.S.

As investigators hunted for Farley, the cases against his 73 co-defendants moved forward.

Soucie, the former Lincoln attorney, said it became clear to him and some of the other defense lawyers that many of the people ensnared in the investigation were not serious dealers but simply people who used drugs and occasionally sold drugs to feed their habits.

“They were muscling everybody to snitch on everybody else,” Soucie said. “It just got kind of ugly.”

A month after the indictment was unsealed, the first of two tragedies struck. One defendant who agreed to cooperate took his own life. Then a month later, a second defendant who had agreed to work with prosecutors died by suicide.

The vast majority of the defendants took plea deals that spared them prison sentences, but Farley’s own sister and brother-in-law were among those who served time on drug charges.

Even after all the other cases were closed out, law enforcement continued searching for Farley.

“The last thing we heard is he was down south some place,” said Bullock, the former Lincoln narcotics unit commander who was known as “the brain” because he never forgot anything.

The brain’s information turned out to be correct. Farley is now known to have spent much of his time on the run in Florida, living in plain sight.

He had been residing with his wife in a custom-built home in a gated community called Love’s Landing, where most of the properties are equipped with aircraft hangers. They bought the plot for $95,000 in 2018 and completed construction of the $350,000 home in June 2019, records show. The couple also own a plane worth $150,000, prosecutors said in court.

Farley’s wife, Duc Hanh Thi Vu, told investigators she met him on the Caribbean island of St. Martin in the mid-1980s. The pair got married in Broward County, Florida, in 1993.

Vu, who arrived in the U.S. with her family at age 11 after fleeing political persecution in Vietnam, earned a master's degree in computer science from Florida Atlantic University and built a successful career in computers.

Florida prosecutors have found no evidence that Farley earned any income while on the run, leading them to raise questions about how the couple afforded their globetrotting lifestyle.

“Her income as a data analyst does not reflect the lifestyle they've led over the last 30 years: trips to Australia, deep-sea diving, deep-sea fishing,” prosecutor Michael Felicetta said in court last month.

The couple lived in the cities of Naples and Homosassa before settling in the Love’s Landing community, records show. They hosted dinner parties for friends and talked openly about their love of travel and outdoors activities like diving and fishing.

Farley was private about his past but not in a way that was odd or unusual, friends said.

“There was no reason to be even slightly suspicious,” Bearden, the journalist, said. “They’re a very good couple. He adored her and treated her very well. She’s a really smart woman. We’re all just in shock.”

Bearden is among a half-dozen family friends who expressed support for the man they knew as Tim Brown in reference letters submitted to the court.

"He is a man who truly exudes generosity both in deed, and particularly, in spirit," Bearden wrote.

“I can’t think of a nicer or more helpful person than Tim,” wrote another friend, David Shear. “He is an individual of good character and I’m proud to call him a friend and I will continue to do so.”

Farley had been living under the name Timothy Brown since he vanished in the mid-1980s, according to prosecutors. The identity was taken from a baby who died in 1955 at the age of 3 months.

Farley had used the boy’s name and Social Security number to secure a passport and driver's license, prosecutors said. But when he applied for a passport renewal in February 2020, passport agency fraud-prevention staffers discovered something suspicious: Timothy Brown’s death record from 1955.

Investigators matched the man’s passport photos with the image used for his driver's license. When federal agents raided his home on Dec. 4, they knew what the suspect looked like but had no idea who he really was.

A fingerprint comparison confirmed that Timothy Brown was in fact Howard Farley Jr., the longtime fugitive.

The news of his arrest triggered a series of phone calls and celebratory Facebook posts among the former law enforcement officials involved in Farley’s old drug case.

“Hell, a bunch of old narcs, including myself are at least going to sleep with a smile tonight,” one former Lincoln police officer wrote on Facebook. “Two plus years of my life were used up on that guy.”

Farley was charged with passport fraud, a crime that carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. But a month later, a Florida grand jury returned an indictment charging Farley with a series of additional offenses, including aggravated identity theft, Social Security fraud and operating as a pilot without a legitimate airman’s certificate.

The federal agents who searched his home found a gun and ammunition in his nightstand, leading to an additional charge of illegal gun possession.

His wife was also charged with passport fraud as well as making false statements to a federal agency and employing a pilot without a legitimate airman’s certificate. She and Farley have pleaded not guilty.

Vu’s lawyers argued in court papers that she did not knowingly harbor a fugitive. They pointed to statements made by one of the agents who interviewed her. The agent said in court that she told him she knew Farley “had gotten in trouble with drugs in Nebraska, and that’s why he changed his name,” but “not necessarily that he was a fugitive or wanted.”

Lawyers Andrew Searle and Fritz Scheller, who are representing Vu and Farley, wrote: “Even the government’s own witness at the detention hearing confirmed that Ms. Vu never knew the full details about the defendant’s alleged past.”

In an interview, Scheller said he understands why the old drug case made a big splash in Nebraska in the 1980s, but the allegations did not amount to the man known as Howard Farley Jr. being a major trafficker. “He wasn’t exactly the Pablo Escobar of Omaha,” Scheller said.

Florida prosecutors said in court that Farley’s drug indictment from Nebraska was dismissed in 2014 only because the lead prosecutor on the case was retiring and “they needed to make a decision about the evidence — the age of the evidence.”

Farley is now facing a maximum of 30 years in prison. In arguing for him to receive bail, Farley’s lawyers described him as an elderly man who suffers from “a host of significant medical conditions” including two recent heart attacks, renal failure and spinal surgery.

But U.S. District Judge John Antoon II was unmoved. Antoon last month denied a defense motion to allow Farley to leave jail and await trial on home detention.

In his decision, the judge said the man had already proven he had the rare ability to disappear and elude authorities for decades.

“Farley did not just flee and remain hidden away but instead had the foresight, resources and determination to start a new life and live in the open while evading capture for decades,” Antoon wrote. “Nothing in the records indicates that Farley is incapable of doing so again.”

Latest Stories

  • Ron Johnson, Mitt Romney reportedly got into a heated discussion after impeachment witness vote

    As the Senate floor transformed into a state of confusion following the surprising vote to hear from witnesses in former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.) reportedly got into a heated discussion with his GOP colleague Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), who along with four other Republicans joined Democrats in the 55-45 tally. “... They were going back and forth with Sullivan in the middle of them. I heard Johnson tell Romney ‘Blame you.’ Voices were definitely raised.” — Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) February 13, 2021 Johnson, like most everyone else, was apparently under the assumption the vote would go the other way, setting up a quick end to the trial on Saturday. But Democrats became more interested in hearing from witnesses after more details about a call between Trump and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) in the middle of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot emerged. And shortly after the Senate convened on Saturday morning, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), a House impeachment manager, said he and the other managers wanted to hear from Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-Wash.), who described McCarthy's recounting of the call. Trump was and still is headed toward acquittal, as it remains unlikely enough Republicans will be swayed by witnesses to reach the two-thirds majority required for conviction. For instance, it was reported earlier Saturday that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who was at least publicly on the fence, had told colleagues in an email that he was prepared to vote to acquit. It doesn't seem like that will change, since his reasoning was based on the fact that Trump is already out of office rather than on anything about Trump's alleged role, or lack thereof, on Jan. 6. Other lawmakers are expected to move forward with the same rationale. More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Republicans' impeachment cowardiceGOP Sen. Cassidy: 'I voted to convict President Trump because he is guilty'Republicans and Democrats seem to agree Trump got off 'on a technicality'

  • White House aide resigns after threatening reporter

    White House deputy press secretary T.J. Ducklo has resigned, the day after he was suspended for issuing a sexist and profane threat to a journalist seeking to cover his relationship with another reporter. Ducklo had been put on a weeklong suspension without pay on Friday after a report surfaced in Vanity Fair outlining his sexist threats against a female Politico journalist to try to suppress a story about his relationship, telling her “I will destroy you.” The journalist had been seeking to report on his relationship with a political reporter at Axios who had previously covered the Biden campaign and transition.

  • Dozens injured in earthquake off Japan's Fukushima

    A 7.3-magnitude earthquake off Japan's Fukushima injured dozens of people, authorities said on Sunday, nearly 10 years after the eastern region was hit by a huge quake that sparked a tsunami and nuclear meltdown. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said no casualties had so far been reported after the late-night quake, which did not trigger a tsunami warning. "We have received reports of many injuries in the Fukushima and Miyagi regions. But so far we have not received any reports of deaths," he told an emergency cabinet meeting on Sunday morning. The disaster agency said 74 injuries had been reported in the region and also around Tokyo, where the quake was felt strongly just after 11pm on Saturday. But local media counted at least 104 reported injuries, from broken bones to cuts from shattered glass. No abnormalities were reported at the Fukushima nuclear plant, which melted down in the wake of the March 2011 quake that triggered a towering tsunami and killed more than 18,000 people. Japan's meteorological agency said Saturday's quake, which hit at a depth of 60 kilometres (37 miles) in the Pacific off Fukushima, was considered an aftershock of the massive tremor nearly a decade ago. "I was at home. I cannot even remember whether it was horizontal or vertical shaking. But it felt like it lasted for 30 seconds," Masami Nakai, a municipal official in Soma city in northern Fukushima, said about Saturday's quake. "The shaking was so strong I became truly afraid of my physical safety," he said.

  • Hours after new CDC guidance for schools released, teachers give nod of approval

    The guidelines released Friday don't require Covid-19 vaccinations for all educators before returning to classrooms.

  • Sen. Kyrsten Sinema effectively vetoes the Democrats' $15 minimum wage stimulus push

    Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D), the senior senator from Arizona, voted with her caucus to advance a $1.9 trillion stimulus plan that can pass with a party-line vote in the 50-50 Senate. But she won't support adding a federal minimum wage hike to the package, she tells Politico, effectively killing the push to include a $15 minimum wage in the legislation. That's one reason that Sinema, Politico said in its Friday profile, is "the most influential Democrat you never hear from." "What's important is whether or not it's directly related to short-term COVID relief, and if it's not, then I am not going to support it in this legislation," Sinema told Politico this week. "The minimum wage provision is not appropriate for the reconciliation process. It is not a budget item. And it shouldn't be in there." That goes for other Democratic wish-list items ruled out of bounds for budget reconciliation by the Senate parliamentarian. "There is no instance in which I would overrule a parliamentarian's decision," she said. Like Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.), who you do hear from, Sinema won't vote to eliminate the filibuster. In fact, she told Politico, "I want to restore the 60-vote threshold for all elements of the Senate's work." Sinema's frequent "breaks with her liberal colleagues are both a reflection of her state, which she won by a narrow margin in 2018, and her temperament," plus the fact that after years in Arizona's state legislature and U.S. Senate, she "has literally never served in the majority before — so she feels the minority's pain," Politico reports. Her Democratic colleagues "sense that Sinema is a team player regardless of her unique views," but "she still keeps Republicans at least as close as members of her own party," and she listens more than talks, Politico reports. You can read more about "one of the most quirky and interesting members of the stodgy Senate" — including her colorful wigs, deep purple and leopard print office decor, and friendship with Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) — at Politico. More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Republicans' impeachment cowardiceGOP Sen. Cassidy: 'I voted to convict President Trump because he is guilty'Republicans and Democrats seem to agree Trump got off 'on a technicality'

  • Biden administration has "deep concerns" about WHO's COVID-19 probe

    President Biden's National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said in a statement on Saturday that the administration is concerned by the World Health Organization's (WHO) probe into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic. Why it matters: Sullivan said the administration fears the Chinese government may have intervened or altered the findings of the investigation.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeContext: On the first day of his administration, Biden acted to return the U.S. to the WHO. The Trump administration had started a withdrawal from the organization in July 2020.WHO teams last month conducted the investigation in Wuhan, China, where the virus first emerged. The investigation had been agreed to last May, but it was delayed after Chinese officials withheld authorization to allow the international team's scheduled visit. The delay drew a rare rebuke from WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.The WHO team concluded that it's "extremely unlikely" the virus came from a laboratory accident, and that it most likely jumped to humans via an intermediate species.“Our initial findings suggest that the introduction through an intermediary host species is the most likely pathway and one that will require more studies and more specific, targeted research,” said WHO scientist Peter Ben Embarek.What they're saying: "The mission of the World Health Organization (WHO) has never been more important, and we have deep respect for its experts and the work they are doing every day to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and advance global health and health security," Sullivan said in a statement."But re-engaging the WHO also means holding it to the highest standards. And at this critical moment, protecting the WHO’s credibility is a paramount priority." "We have deep concerns about the way in which the early findings of the COVID-19 investigation were communicated and questions about the process used to reach them.""It is imperative that this report be independent, with expert findings free from intervention or alteration by the Chinese government. To better understand this pandemic and prepare for the next one, China must make available its data from the earliest days of the outbreak."The big picture: Going forward, Sullivan said all countries, including China, should be more transparent in order to prevent health emergencies like the coronavirus pandemic and allow other countries to respond to them faster.The other side: The Chinese Embassy in Washington, D.C., said in a statement the U.S. has in recent years "severely undermined multilateral institutions, including the WHO, and gravely damaged international cooperation on COVID-19." So the U.S. should not be "pointing fingers at other countries" who've supported the WHO, the statement added.Editor's note: This article has been updated with comment from the Chinese Embassy.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • 2 killed, 2 injured in NYC subway stabbing attacks

    An unidentified man could be responsible for four separate stabbings that occurred within a few hours in the New York City subways, leaving two people dead, authorities said. All four stabbings occurred along the A subway line. Two hours later, a 44-year-old woman was found stabbed to death in the subway in upper Manhattan.

  • 'Snow apocalypse' blankets frozen Moscow

    Heavy snowfalls have buried Moscow in massive snow piles, disrupting transport, delaying flights and making it tough to get around for pedestrians braving strong winds and temperatures of minus 15 Celsius (5 Fahrenheit). The snowfall started late on Thursday and was expected to end on Sunday. Russia's emergency service advised people to stay away from trees, warning of winds gusts of 18 metres per second (40 mph).

  • Four people in Oregon who received both doses of vaccine test positive for coronavirus

    There are two cases each in Yamhill and Lane counties, the state's Health Authority said.

  • Bulgaria: Nationalists honor pro-Nazi general with flowers

    Braving sub-zero temperatures, hundreds of dark-clad supporters of the Bulgarian National Union group flocked to a central square where they had planned to kick off the annual Lukov March, a torch-lit procession held every February to the former house of Gen. Hristo Lukov. Neo-Nazis and like-minded extremists have marched for almost two decades in honor of Lukov, who supported Germany during World War II and was killed by members of a resistance movement on Feb. 13, 1943. The general served as war minister from 1935 to 1938, and led the pro-Nazi Germany Union of Bulgarian Legions from 1932 until 1943.

  • 12 Best Bedding Sets for Kids

    Sweet dreams are made of theseOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • New York City makes $125,000 settlement with girlfriend of Black man fatally shot by off-duty officer

    New York City on Friday settled a lawsuit brought by the girlfriend of Delrawn Small, a Black man who was killed by an off-duty police officer during a traffic incident in the summer of 2016. As part of the settlement, Zaquanna Albert, who was with Small at the time of the killing, received $125,000, according to New York Daily News. Two children, including the couple’s son, were also passengers in the car when New York Police Department officer Wayne Isaacs, who is also Black and remains on the force today, fatally shot Small on the fourth of July in Brooklyn.

  • Dozens hurt by huge blaze close to Iran-Afghanistan border

    At least 60 people were injured as hundreds of fuel vehicles exploded in a massive blaze that tore through a customs post in Afghanistan close to the Iranian border, disrupting power supplies and causing millions of dollars of damage. Iranian authorities sent fire engines and ambulances across the border, while scores of locals fought the blaze in the border town of Islam Qala before it was brought under control. Waheed Qatali, governor of the western province of Herat, said Iranian authorities and NATO-led personnel in Afghanistan were asked for assistance to help contain the fire, which damaged electricity infrastructure, leaving much of Herat's capital city without power.

  • Father of child with Down’s syndrome confronts Marjorie Taylor Greene over disabled slur at GOP meeting

    Georgia congresswoman ‘doesn't represent my son or my family’, says Republican after exchange

  • Endangered baby right whale found dead on Florida beach

    The plight of endangered right whales took another sad turn Saturday, when a baby whale, possibly two months old, washed ashore dead on a Florida beach with telltale signs of being struck by a boat. There are fewer than 400 north Atlantic right whales remaining, and any mortality of the species is a serious setback to rescuing the animals from extinction, according to federal biologists who expressed dismay over Saturday's discovery of the 22-foot (7-meter) male infant at Anastasia State Park near St. Augustine. “This is a very sad event,” said Blair Mase, a whale expert with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

  • Louise Linton complains she’s been ‘villainised’ because of association with Trump administration

    ‘I’ve faced a lot of criticism over the years...by being so closely tied to such a controversial administration’

  • 2 killed, 2 injured when car plunges off Chicago expressway

    Two people were killed and two more were seriously injured early Friday when their vehicle hit a concrete wall and plunged off a Chicago expressway onto a street about 43 feet (13 meters) below, police said. The vehicle “was traveling too fast for road conditions” on Interstate 55 — also known as the Stevenson Expressway — when the accident happened at around 4 a.m., Illinois State Police said. The vehicle tumbled off the highway, struck a light pole and landed on the street in the McKinley Park neighborhood on Chicago’s Southwest Side, Illinois State Police Trooper Omoayena Williams said.

  • Can you go back to living your pre-lockdown life after being vaccinated?

    Vaccinations in the U.S. continue to accelerate. More than 1 million Americans are getting vaccinated per day, which is helping us get one step closer to herd immunity. But with a large portion of the population still ineligible for vaccination, and uncertainty around whether vaccinated people can spread the disease, many immunized Americans are wondering: Is it safe to gather with friends and family? Yahoo News Medical Contributor Dr. Kavita Patel explains.

  • Kohima: Britain's 'forgotten' battle that changed the course of WWII

    A group of British-Indian soldiers held off an entire Japanese division for three months in 1944.

  • Teens with AR-15 try carjacking man, but he thinks gun is a toy, California cops say

    The man thought it was a fake gun, Berkeley police said.