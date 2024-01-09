In curious move, Adams plans to release budget the same day as Hochul

NEW YORK — Mayor Eric Adams is planning to release his preliminary budget the same day as Gov. Kathy Hochul is expected to unveil her own executive budget next week — a bizarre fiscal pileup that will reduce transparency and force the two executives to compete for headlines.

The dueling spending plans are both set to be released Jan. 16, according to city and state officials, a budgetary eclipse that has baffled longtime New York fiscal analysts.

“Both of them coming at the same time … makes a conversation and examination of their full impact, at least in the short run, much harder,” said Andrew Rein, head of the Citizens Budget Commission. “You want to give each the time and the focus because they are so important.”

Complicating matters, municipal bean counters normally have a sense of what the state is proposing by the time mayors deliver their preliminary budget addresses in January — even though they don’t officially incorporate that information into their own spending plan until a few months later.

The City Charter requires the mayor’s preliminary budget to be out each year by Jan. 16. But previous mayors regularly received a deadline extension from the City Council. A Council spokesperson said the Adams administration made no such request this time around.

Mayoral spokesperson Charles Lutvak confirmed the two budgets would come out on the same day but cautioned the presentations will not occur at the exact same time. He added that Jan. 16 is the statutorily mandated deadline for both the city and state to release their spending plans this year.

“We continue to monitor and partner with the state and work with them to advance the city’s priorities,” he said, when asked for comment on the double-booking.

The mayor’s decision to horn in on Hochul’s budget presentation also upends a long tradition of the state going first.

For 10 straight years, from 2010 to 2019, the state released its spending plan, and the city followed a week or two later. That has changed in recent years — former Mayor Bill de Blasio twice announced his preliminary budget before former Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s executive budget. And Adams’ budget came out nearly three weeks before Hochul’s last year. But over that time period, they have never come out on the exact same day, or even within a few days of each other.

A spokesperson for the governor said state officials have spoken with the city about the timing. “Governor Hochul looks forward to unveiling her executive budget later this month on the timeline set out in statute,” the spokesperson, Avi Small, said in a statement.

Doubling up the announcement is a strange public relations move.

Instead of each executive driving a news cycle — especially in the robust New York media market, where both budgets are closely covered — they will now be competing for ink and reducing their reach.

The concurrent budget releases are also presenting a headache for lobbyists and other political professionals with business in both Albany and the city.

“I’m going to be in Suite 2310 at the Woolworth building,” Michael Woloz, head of CMW Strategies, which lobbies in both City Hall and the Capitol said in an interview, referring to his office. “There’s a lot coming down pretty fierce and furious.”