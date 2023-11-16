Curlee to leave High Point Christian

Nov. 16—HIGH POINT — Head of School Keith Curlee will be leaving High Point Christian Academy, where he has been a longtime, beloved institution, at the end of the 2023-24 school year.

Curlee, who has been HPCA's head of school for nearly a decade — and has been affiliated with the school in other capacities even longer than that — has accepted a job as head of school at Eagle's Landing Christian Academy in McDonough, Georgia, just south of Atlanta.

"This was a really hard decision, because this is such a great community — everyone has been so kind to me and my family," Curlee said. "It's really bittersweet leaving, because this has been such a special place."

According to Curlee, he wasn't actively seeking a new job, but representatives of Eagle's Landing — which is only slightly larger than HPCA — reached out to gauge his interest in the position there.

"They've been without a head of school for a year and a half," he said. "Maybe they saw a need for some stability and relationship-building, which seems to be what my wife and I are good at. We really felt called to go."

Curlee, 57, leaves behind a strong legacy at High Point Christian. After a decade of teaching, coaching and being an assistant principal in Davidson County Schools, he joined HPCA in 1999 as middle school and high school principal. He held that position until 2005, when he and his wife, Page, left to serve as missionaries in China and Taiwan. He returned to HPCA in 2012 as high school principal, then became the head of school in 2014.

In addition, all four of Curlee's children — Milly, Wade, Hunter and Levi — graduated from High Point Christian.

Looking back, Curlee said, he's proud of the school's growth — in both the addition of new buildings and increases in enrollment — but he's especially proud of how the school has maintained its mission of pointing students to Christ and nurturing their spiritual development.

Joel Gentry, chairman of the HPCA board, agreed.

"Dr. Curlee, as much as anyone in the history of High Point Christian Academy, personifies the mission of our school — demanding academic excellence, supporting our church (Green Street Baptist), partnering with students' families, all while doing so with loving care," Gentry said.

"Keith has consistently maintained an outstanding faculty and staff, and has never lost the primary focus of our school — to introduce our students to Christ and to disciple them to serve Him all their days."

A search to find Curlee's replacement is already under way, according to school officials.

