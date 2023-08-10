Curlews released on Dartmoor to boost numbers

The release is part of a conservation project to increase the bird's population on the moor

Four curlews have been released on Dartmoor in a bid to increase their population.

The species is on the UK Birds of Conservation Concern Red List, because numbers are declining.

The release is part of a conservation project to increase the bird's population in the area.

Tom Stratton, land steward for the Duchy of Cornwall, said part of the decline is due to changing habitats and predators such as foxes and crows.

'Boosting' numbers

They are the largest European wading bird, which breed on rough grassland, moorlands and bogs.

Mr Stratton said: "Dartmoor has historically always had curlew."

He said in the past there were about 25 to 30 pairs, but "we're down to about two at best now".

"This project is about boosting it to what it was before."

More birds are set to be released in the coming years as part of the project.

Mr Stratton said people should be "mindful" of the effects of dogs and people on the birds.

"Curlews will tolerate a degree of public pressure but dogs running through nesting areas can cause significant disturbance," he said.

If members of the public see the birds, which will have a yellow tag, they are urged to contact the Duchy of Cornwall estate or Slimbridge Wetland Centre.

