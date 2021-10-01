Curreen Capital is Bullish on Conduent (CNDT) Stock

Curreen Capital recently released its Q2 2021 Investor Letter, a copy of which you can download here. The fund posted a return of 1.4% for the quarter, underperforming their benchmark, the S&P 500 Index which returned 8.55% in the same quarter. You should check out Curreen Capital's top 5 stock picks for investors to buy right now, which could be the biggest winners of this year.

In the said letter, Curreen Capital highlighted a few stocks and Conduent Inc (NASDAQ:CNDT) is one of them. Conduent Inc (NASDAQ:CNDT) operates as a business process services company. Year-to-date, Conduent Inc (NASDAQ:CNDT) stock lost 11% and on September 30th it had a closing price of $6.59. Curreen Capital cared to mention Conduent Inc (NASDAQ:CNDT) in its investor letter, though they didn’t say why they really like the stock. All they said is this:

"Conduent is a business process services company. It handles transaction intensive processing for government and commercial customers. After years of weak sales, declining profits, conflict with its largest shareholder (Carl Icahn), and the loss of its CEO – the company is turning around. Conduent’s new CEO is addressing the company’s key problems and is driving sales growth. Conduent currently trades at an extremely attractive upside-to-downside ratio."

Curreen Capital has been a long time Conduent Inc (NASDAQ:CNDT) bull. In October 2020, we shared Curreen Capital CNDT’s thesis in this article.

In Q1 2021, the number of bullish hedge fund positions on Conduent Inc (NASDAQ:CNDT) stock increased by about 29% from the previous quarter (see the chart here), so a number of other hedge fund managers believe in CNDT's growth potential. Our calculations showed that Conduent Inc (NASDAQ:CNDT) isn't ranked among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

