Curreen Capital is Bullish on Kontoor Brands (KTB) Stock

Curreen Capital recently released its Q2 2021 Investor Letter. The fund posted a return of 1.4% for the quarter, underperforming their benchmark, the S&P 500 Index which returned 8.55% in the same quarter.

In the said letter, Curreen Capital highlighted a few stocks and Kontoor Brands Inc. (NYSE:KTB) is one of them. Kontoor Brands Inc. (NYSE:KTB) is a clothing company. Year-to-date, Kontoor Brands Inc. (NYSE:KTB) stock gained 23% and on September 30th it had a closing price of $49.95. Curreen Capital cared to mention Kontoor Brands Inc. (NYSE:KTB) in its investor letter, though they didn’t say why they really like the stock. All they said is this:

"Kontoor designs inexpensive jeans for North American consumers, and sells premium jeans in China. Kontoor spun out of VF Corp in May 2019. Kontoor grows slowly, and its returns on capital are about 20%. Management uses free cash flow to repay debt and pay a dividend."

Curreen Capital has been a long time Kontoor Brands Inc. (NYSE:KTB) bull. In August 2020, we shared Curreen Capital KTB’s thesis in this article.

In Q3 2020, the number of bullish hedge fund positions on Kontoor Brands Inc. (NYSE:KTB) stock remained unchanged from the previous quarter (see the chart here). Our calculations showed that Kontoor Brands Inc. (NYSE:KTB) isn't ranked among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

The top 10 stocks among hedge funds returned 231.2% between 2015 and 2020, and outperformed the S&P 500 Index ETFs by more than 126 percentage points.

