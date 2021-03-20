Current Cuomo Aide Is Eighth Woman to Allege Harassment

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Zachary Evans
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

An eighth woman has come forward with allegations of sexual harassment against New York governor Andrew Cuomo, in an interview with The New York Times published on Friday.

Alyssa McGrath, an executive assistant in the governor’s office, said that Cuomo repeatedly made suggestive remarks about her looks and body, and in one instance “blatantly” stared down her shirt. McGrath also said she spoke with an unidentified woman, also a current aide, after that woman alleged Cuomo groped her underneath her blouse, in allegations reported by The Times Union.

“She froze when he started doing that stuff to her,” McGrath told the Times. McGrath added that Cuomo told the woman “specifically not to tell me,” because he knew the two are coworkers who frequently discussed Cuomo’s behavior.

The governor is currently facing dual scandals of alleged sexual harassment and investigations into his administration’s handling of coronavirus outbreaks in nursing homes. In a press conference on March 12, Cuomo refused to resign, implying that calls for him to step down were similar to “cancel culture,” and adding that “as a former attorney general who has gone through this situation many times, there are often many motivations for making an allegation.”

Cuomo would regularly call McGrath and the other aide to work on weekends at the Executive Mansion, and McGrath said it was known that the governor had favorites among his female staff. In one instance, McGrath was summoned to Cuomo’s office for a dictation session.

“I put my head down waiting for him to start speaking, and he didn’t start speaking . . . so I looked up to see what was going on. And he was blatantly looking down my shirt,” McGrath said. The governor then realized she had noticed, and “made a reference, a subtle reference, saying, ‘What’s on your necklace?’ Which was in my shirt.”

McGrath said she decided to come forward after watching Cuomo’s March 3 press conference in which he denied touching any woman inappropriately. (Cuomo allegedly kissed McGrath on the forehead at a Christmas party in 2019.) McGrath added that she has continued to speak with her unidentified coworker, after the latter recounted the alleged groping incident.

“Her and I discussed this after the fact and now we’re like, ‘How did we not see this?'” McGrath said. “Because it’s so blatant and obvious.”

The allegation by McGrath’s coworker has been referred to Albany police for an investigation. McGrath’s allegations were published one day after The New Yorker reported that Cuomo aides leaked the personnel files of the governor’s first accuser, former aide Lindsey Boylan, in an effort to discredit her.

Boylan first accused the governor of sexual harassment in December 2020, and published her allegations in detail in February, saying that in one incident the governor kissed her on the lips without consent. Since then, seven additional women have accused the governor of sexual harassment.

More from National Review

Recommended Stories

  • Cuomo accuser recalls toxic workplace culture 'especially for women'

    Lindsey Boylan gives first extensive interview to New YorkerOther women have also accused governor of sexual misconduct Andrew Cuomo, the governor of New York, is being investigated by the state attorney general and by the legislature over allegations of sexual misconduct. Photograph: Getty Images Lindsey Boylan, the first woman to publicly accuse the New York governor, Andrew Cuomo, of sexual harassment, said the workplace culture in the statehouse was “toxic, especially for women” in her first extensive interview about the alleged harassment. Boylan first accused Cuomo of harassment by tweeting about it late last year, and then in an essay online last month. In an interview with the New Yorker published this week, Boylan said she initially avoided interviews with reporters because “having someone dissect my trauma is not something I wanted”. Several other women have since come forward with similar complaints against the governor, including unwanted advances and groping. Cuomo has denied ever touching anyone inappropriately, but admits that he may have made people feel uncomfortable. He has also resisted calls to resign that have come from increasing numbers of top New York Democrats including the Senate majority leader, Chuck Schumer, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. The New York state attorney general, Letitia James, and the state assembly are investigating the claims. Joe Biden said Cuomo should step down if the investigations confirm the allegations and in that case could face criminal prosecution. Boylan worked for New York’s government from 2015 to 2018. She had tweeted allegations of harassment by Cuomo and in the New York statehouse, in the state capital in Albany, throughout 2020. Last month, she published an essay that said Cuomo went out of his way to touch her on her legs, lower back and arms and eventually kissed her. The New Yorker interview with Ronan Farrow is the first time she has spoken at length with a reporter about her harassment claims. In the article, Boylan repeated her earlier claims of inappropriate touching and said that after a press conference, Cuomo’s puppy jumped up and down near her, prompting Cuomo to joke, that if he was a dog, he would try to “mount” her as well. “I remember being grossed out but also, like, what a dumb third-grade thing to say,” Boylan told the New Yorker. “I just shrugged it off.” The New Yorker article also details how a team of Cuomo aides reportedly had a campaign to discredit Boylan as her comments gained more attention online. This allegedly includes leaking a personnel file that was reported on by the Associated Press and other news outlets and contained complaints about Boylan by several women, accusing her of bullying. Boylan told the New Yorker she had not seen the files and was unaware of the allegations inside. Farrow told ABC’s Good Morning America show on Friday: “This matches more emerging data in multiple stories that shows a pattern of the governor weaponizing any available information through his aides and through intermediaries in New York politics and then getting those claims into the press.” The New York Times on Tuesday reported that people tied to the governor had circulated a letter attacking Boylan’s credibility, seeking former staff members to sign it. The letter was never released. Alyssa McGrath, an employee in Cuomo’s office, came forward in a New York Times report published on Friday with allegations that the governor would make comments about her appearance and leer at her. McGrath also told the newspaper that Cuomo made suggestive statements to her and another staffer. McGrath, 33, is the first current staffer in Cuomo’s administration to publicly discuss harassment allegations. “He has a way of making you feel very comfortable around him, almost like you’re his friend,” McGrath reportedly said. “But then you walk away from the encounter or conversation, in your head going, ‘I can’t believe I just had that interaction with the governor of New York.’” McGrath did not accuse Cuomo of making unwanted sexual contact, but said she thinks that his behavior constituted sexual harassment. While McGrath does not work directly for Cuomo, she claimed that she and her co-worker were frequently selected from the group of executive chamber assistants to work at the governor’s mansion on weekends. The governor has denied wrongdoing, and said that his relationships with staffers he considered to be friends might have been misinterpreted.

  • Cuomo accuser says governor had dartboard with New York City mayor’s face on it

    Senior political figures are longtime rivals

  • Current Cuomo staffer accuses NY governor of suggestive comments, ogling

    A current aide to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has accused him of ogling her body and subjecting her and a female colleague to a series of unwanted, sexually suggestive remarks, the New York Times reported on Friday. Alyssa McGrath, 33, became the latest of at least eight women who have publicly alleged sexual misconduct by Cuomo and the first who is currently employed in the office of the third-term governor to do so. A request for comment about Friday's New York Times report was referred by a Cuomo spokesman to his lawyer, Rita Glavin.

  • Joe Biden falls three times stumbling up stairs of Air Force One

    The president recovered with a salute

  • Katie Price appears to confirm she is pregnant with sixth child: ‘Best feeling ever’

    Reality star captioned photo possibly announcing pregnancy that she is ‘happy and healthy’

  • Sharon Stone Says She Slapped 'Basic Instinct' Director After Watching Explicit Interrogation Scene

    The Oscar-nominated actress opened up about the incident in her upcoming memoir, claiming she was duped into removing her underwear for the scene.

  • No international fans will be allowed at 2020 Tokyo Olympics, organizers announce

    Overseas fans will not be allowed entry into Japan to attend the rescheduled 2020 Tokyo Olympics in July.

  • Elizabeth Warren says the filibuster has 'deep roots in racism'

    In his eulogy for Rep. John Lewis, former President Barack Obama called to abolish the filibuster if it would allow federal voting laws to be passed.

  • Brit Awards 2021: Pop singer Griff wins Rising Star prize

    Griff, who sang Disney's Christmas TV advert and has been endorsed by Taylor Swift, wins a Brit.

  • 'Speak out:' Biden, Harris decry racism during Atlanta visit

    President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris offered solace to Asian Americans and denounced the scourge of racism at times hidden “in plain sight” as they visited Atlanta, just days after a white gunman killed eight people, most of them Asian American women. Addressing the nation after a roughly 80-minute meeting with Asian American state legislators and other leaders Friday, Biden said it was “heart-wrenching” to listen to their stories of the fear among Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders amid what he called a “skyrocketing spike” of harassment and violence against them.

  • UK borrowing: less terrible than forecast

    Step by step, the UK is set to emerge from lockdown. Progress is being helped by one of the world's fastest vaccination rollouts. Now it looks like that might be doing something to help public finances too. Borrowing has piled up as finance minister Rishi Sunak pours money into stimulus measures: "I said I would do whatever it takes. I have done and I will do so."But figures out Friday (March 19) show the budget deficit growing less than expected. In February the country borrowed 19.1 billion pounds, or about 26.6 billion dollars. That's a record for the month, but a couple of billion less than economists had forecast. Unless there's a new surge in March, the annual figure should also now come in below expectations. Adding to the optimism were other numbers showing a leap in consumer confidence. This month's GfK index hit a one-year high, with people seemingly starting to believe a recovery will benefit them. Responding to Friday's borrowing numbers, Sunak said extra spending and tax cuts had been the right thing to do. But he says the focus will turn to fixing public finances. In his recent budget statement the finance minister set out plans for spending cuts and tax rises as part of that process.

  • 5 Investigates: Deathbed confession solves 1984 homicide case

    According to a source, officials identified a suspect who recently made a deathbed confession. The source said that confession was corroborated by DNA evidence. ﻿﻿

  • George W Bush says he was left ‘sick to stomach’ by Capitol riots

    ‘I’m still disturbed when I think about it’

  • QAnon: A quarter of Republicans in favour of conspiracy theory cult, poll finds

    Twenty-four per cent of GOP voters tell researchers they hold positive opinion of movement whose members attacked US Capitol

  • Dr. Marty Makary on herd immunity: 'We're seeing some really good news'

    Dr. Marty Makary predicts coronavirus will be mostly gone by April as a result of vaccinations and herd immunity.

  • Local leaders work to encourage more young people to get COVID-19 vaccine

    As plans are underway to begin allowing Marylanders as young as 16 to get vaccinated, state and city leaders are hoping their efforts to reach out to young people will pay off.

  • The gold-plated Boeing 757 owned by former President Trump is sitting empty at a New York airport, amid reports that the plane requires costly repairs

    Former President Donald Trump's luxury plane has apparently fallen into disrepair. It comes after reports that his net worth has significantly fallen.

  • Man carries toddler into San Diego Zoo's elephant habitat

    A father allegedly carried his 2-year-old daughter into an elephant habitat at the famous San Diego Zoo to take a photo with the animals, police said Friday. An elephant seemed like it wanted to charge at them, and the father dropped his child when they tried to escape the enclosure, San Diego Police Sgt. Ariel Savage told NBC San Diego. The elephant was not harmed, zoo officials told The San Diego Union-Tribune.

  • Father accused of bringing, dropping child in San Diego Zoo's elephant habitat

    The man allegedly dropped the child in the enclosure where an animal appeared ready to charge, authorities said.

  • ‘Justice League’ Fans Shouldn’t Forget About the Ezra Miller Attack Video

    Roy Rochlin/GettyThanks to one of the most notorious fan campaigns of all time, Warner Bros. Pictures released Zack Snyder’s Justice League—aka “The Snyder Cut”—on HBO Max Thursday. Despite the ardent campaign to reveal what the original director’s film would have looked like before Joss Whedon stepped in, the Snyder cut has received mixed reviews. The film also debuts after Warner Bros. chose to stand by DC Films president Walter Hamada—whom Cyborg actor Ray Fisher accused of attempting to undermine a misconduct investigation into abusive and racist behavior on the Justice League set in order to protect his “friend and former co-president,” producer Geoff Johns. (A WarnerMedia rep’s statement said, in part, that “an extensive investigation was conducted by an outside law firm, led by a former federal judge who has assured WarnerMedia that there were no impediments to the investigation.”)But discussion surrounding the film’s release appears to ignore another controversy that erupted last spring—one that, in some ways, appears to have gotten lost in the early days of pandemic-induced quarantine. ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ Producer Deborah Snyder on Joss Whedon, DC Fans, and the ‘Joy’ of ClosureIn early April, a video surfaced online in which The Flash actor Ezra Miller appeared to choke a woman and throw her to the ground.The video, taken outside in the snow, lasts only seven seconds. Miller, clad in a red coat, calls out, “Did you wanna fight? Is that the deal?” The woman approaches him, waving her arms and seemingly smiling. Miller grabs her by the throat and pushes her back against a metal container before pushing her to the ground as another voice—seemingly that of the camera operator—says, “Whoa, bro, bro, bro.” The camera lowers before the clip abruptly ends.The video surfaced on Twitter and Reddit, but has largely been treated as rumor. But Variety did manage to confirm the incident with a source soon after the clip materialized.The incident reportedly occurred outside the bar and café Prikið Kaffihús in Reykjavík, Iceland. A source from the watering hole confirmed to Variety that the incident occurred on April 1 at roughly 6 p.m., when a few “quite pushy” fans approached the actor. Although some online came to believe at the time that the video was some sort of prank, or perhaps taken out of context, the source told Variety it was a serious altercation. They also confirmed the person involved was Miller. (The Daily Beast reached out to one of the original posters of the video and to Prikið for more details, but received no response.)In the end, the source said, Prikið staff escorted Miller from the premises. Reykjavík Metropolitan Police press officer Gunnar Rúnar Sveinbjörnsson told The Daily Beast in an email that police were not called to the scene, and that no one was arrested or placed in custody. Representatives for Warner Bros. Pictures and HBO Max did not respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment.Miller, who uses they/them pronouns, first saw a career breakout in the early 2010s—first with the 2011 psychological thriller We Need to Talk About Kevin, and a year later with the coming-of-age drama The Perks of Being a Wallflower. After a harrowing turn in The Stanford Prison Experiment in 2015, Miller had a major breakthrough in 2016, debuting both as The Flash in Suicide Squad and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, but also as Credence Barebone in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. Jason Momoa, Ray Fisher and Ezra Miller in Zack Snyder's Justice League HBO Max And so, Miller remains a key ingredient in two massive Warner franchises. Fantastic Beasts will release its third installment next year (minus Johnny Depp), and then 2022 will bring Miller the standalone vehicle The Flash—in which they will star opposite Kiersey Clemons as Iris West. Michael Keaton is also on board to reprise his role as Batman.As Miller’s star continues to rise, the silence surrounding the video will only grow more conspicuous.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.