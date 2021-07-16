The current drought is worldwide. Here's how different places are fighting it

Celina Tebor
·6 min read
Overcast skies are seen over Sedona as the sunsets over the Verde Valley region, as people watch the sunset from atop of the summit of the Airport Mesa Loop Trail on Monday, April 20, 2020 in Sedona, AZ. In early April, in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey issued an Executive Order emphasizing enhanced physical distance and encouraging Arizonans to stay at home &#x002013; an order, that is in effect until April 30.
Arizona is anticipating Colorado River water shortages next year, and must decide what industries should cut their water use. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

The world is facing unprecedented levels of drought.

In the U.S., nearly half the mainland is currently afflicted, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association. The situation is especially dire in the Northwest, which is facing some of its driest conditions in over a century following a heat wave that killed hundreds of people.

No continent, except Antarctica, has been spared, according to the SPEI Global Drought Monitor.

In Brazil, the current drought is one of the worst ever recorded. Coffee production is expected to fall 23% this year, and low reservoir levels mean the country can't fully utilize its hydroelectric plants, driving up electricity bills.

In Madagascar, drought has left hundreds of thousands of people malnourished, pushing the country to the edge of famine.

Drought — low precipitation leading to water shortage — has existed forever. But scientists say that rising global temperatures and shifting precipitation patterns are already leading to more frequent droughts and that the situation is likely to get worse.

In the last two decades alone, the United Nations estimates drought has affected 1.5 billion people and led to economic losses of at least $124 billion.

Water conservation has never been more crucial.

How governments are trying to reduce water use

Across the globe, governments are taking action to curb water use.

Bozeman, Mont., recently restricted lawn watering to two days a week. Mexico is releasing silver iodide into the clouds to stimulate rain. Maui County announced it will fine those who irrigate, water their lawns, wash their vehicles or otherwise use water for "nonessential activities."

It's too soon to know if these recent efforts will work.

The current drought has also added a sense of urgency to find longer-term plans to conserve water.

In Arizona, the state department of water resources has long been trying to reduce use of groundwater — which supplies about 39% of the state's water — so that water returns to the aquifers at the same rate it is withdrawn. That effort is especially important this year, because drought is diminishing the state's other main water source, the Colorado River.

But where to cut groundwater use has been a source of conflict.

In April, the state proposed rules that would require urban golf courses using groundwater to lower their use by a little over 3% — a "relatively modest reduction" in the words of the department director, Tom Buschatzke.

In a public meeting, the president of Arizona’s golf course superintendents chapter pushed back, calling the proposal “the biggest issue we’ve ever faced.” He urged the state to not rush its decision and pointed out that the golf industry had already made strides in water conservation.

Conservation advocates say that while cities are worthy targets for cuts, any effective strategy must also include agriculture, which the USDA says accounts for 80% of the nation's water consumption.

"We cannot get out of water scarcity and the threat of water shortages if we can’t reduce how much water we’re using on irrigated farms," said Brian Richter, president of Sustainable Waters, a nonprofit based in Utah and Virginia. "You can erase all the cities across the map in the Western U.S. and you’d still have water shortages on farms."

One water dispute over agriculture is playing out in Oregon, where Native Americans hold senior legal rights to the Upper Klamath Lake through a treaty with the federal government.

The lake is a major supplier of water to the Klamath Tribes and home to the endangered and culturally significant sucker fish. Non-native farmers in the area also depend on the lake, which is used irrigate over 130,000 acres of fields.

When drought struck the region this year, those farmers lost their water allocation. The situation has grown tense, with some farmers threatening to use force to take water from the lake.

"Irrigated agriculture has been developed unchecked," said Don Gentry, chairman of the Klamath Tribes. "The water was overpromised to folks by the federal government and we need to look at sustainability ... there isn’t enough water to go around."

As for more unconventional approaches, one standout it Israel.

It invested about $500 million in the world's largest desalination plant, which satisfies 20% of the country's municipal water demand, according to one of the companies that built the plant.

Still, it's not enough. The Israeli government recently warned that the water crisis is so severe that by next summer it may struggle to provide its residents with enough water to meet their basic needs.

Two cities that found solutions

Historically, as a city grew, so did its water consumption — the Romans, for example, built aqueducts to support their rapidly growing population.

That pattern has proved unsustainable. Ultimately, conservation depends on reducing per capita water consumption so that cities and economies can grow while the overall need for water plateaus or declines.

Some cities have already achieved that.

San Antonio, Texas, long struggled with its dependency on the Edwards Aquifer — until the Sierra Club filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in 1991 arguing that the city was pumping too much water and threatening seven endangered aquatic species.

The environmental nonprofit won in court, forcing Texas to create a system limiting withdrawals from the aquifer.

Today, San Antonio is considered “best in class when it comes to water conservation,” said Richter. According to the nonprofit Texas Living Waters, San Antonio has grown by 80% in the past 30 years but has decreased its per-person water use by 40%.

The city offers rebates for residents who install pool filters or convert grass into patios, along with other conservation efforts involving irrigation, landscaping, and water flow sensors. The Southern Nevada Water Authority, which serves almost three quarters of the state's population, took a similar approach by offering cash to residents who replace grass with desert landscaping.

Cape Town, South Africa was forced to confront its water use after nearly running dry in 2018.

The city was able to reduce its water consumption by almost 60% during a major 2018 drought and has kept it low since, said Xanthea Limberg, a local appointed official and a mayoral committee member for waste and water in Cape Town.

She said the city cut water use during the drought by installing water meters that could enforce water restrictions, instating tariffs, and creating targeted campaigns.

The city now consumes about 38% less water than it did before the drought, according to Limberg.

“I definitely think that there has been a permanent behavior shift,” she said. “There’s definitely been a greater awareness to conserve water, and how incredibly finite this resource is, and how vulnerable we are if we face a shortage of water.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Floods kill more than 100 after record rainfall in western Europe

    Entire neighborhoods lay in ruins after the worst deluge to hit the region in more than 200 years sent torrents of floodwater careening through towns and villages.

  • Climate change: Science failed to predict flood and heat intensity

    Scientists want a super-computer powerful enough to accurately project the most damaging extremes.

  • The era of polluting the atmosphere for free is coming to a close

    In April, a metric ton of carbon in Europe traded above $50 for the first time—and then kept rising, smashing through the ceiling set over the last decade. While efforts to fix a cost to carbon emissions have been around for more than a decade, carbon prices have remained persistently low—ranging from a few cents per ton to a few dollars in most cases.

  • White House hesitant to endorse $3.5 trillion reconciliation proposal

    President Joe Biden's top spokeswoman was hesitant Wednesday to endorse the new $3.5 trillion infrastructure reconciliation proposal announced by Senate Democratic leadership Tuesday night, even as her boss was on Capitol Hill rallying Democratic support for it.

  • One dead, hundreds evacuated in German freak floods

    A fireman drowned and the army was deployed to help stranded residents on Wednesday after heavy rain triggered once-in-25-year floods in parts of western Germany, disrupting rail, road and river transport in Germany's most populous region. The German Weather Service issued an extreme weather warning for parts of three western states, while Hagen, a city of 180,000, declared a state of emergency after the Volme river burst its banks. With Germans voting in September to choose a successor to Chancellor Angela Merkel, the extreme weather could heighten awareness of global warming, a topic with which the Greens, running second to Merkel's conservatives, have so far failed to dominate the agenda.

  • The unintended harm of subsidizing electric vehicles and charging stations

    Rather than building charging stations or paying people to buy EVs, governments could do more to reduce emissions by just making gasoline cars and trucks more expensive.

  • Another heat dome poised to roast northern Rockies, Canada

    The next in a series of relentless heat waves is taking shape across parts of the West and northern Plains, with temperatures set to vault into the triple-digits once again from Idaho and Montana north into Alberta and Saskatchewan. Why it matters: The West has already been extremely hot so far this summer, with a series of heat waves of unparalleled intensity for some regions. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The heat waves have combined with drought co

  • C.J. McCollum offers high praise of LaMelo Ball: ‘He’s ahead of his time’

    Add C.J. McCollum to the list of NBA players and coaches to come away impressed with LaMelo Ball after his rookie season.

  • U.S. begins shipping 3.2 million COVID shots to the Philippines - White House

    The United States has started shipping 3.2 million doses of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine to the Philippines, the White House said on Thursday, as Washington continues its coronavirus diplomacy by sharing doses with developing nations. "We are beginning to ship over 3.2 million doses of J&J to the Philippines today," White House spokesman Kevin Munoz said on Twitter. The Philippines so far has administered at least 13,442,299 doses, enough for just 6.2% of its population based on a two-dose regiment, according to Reuters data.

  • Casual viewers beware, but true fans will enjoy the nerdy music analysis of McCartney 3, 2, 1

    Is there anything left to say about The Beatles that hasn’t already been said? At times during McCartney 3, 2, 1, the new six-part docuseries looking at the life and music of Paul McCartney, it doesn’t necessarily seem like it. Even those only somewhat familiar with Beatles lore may nod in recognition when the musician talks about how he and John Lennon complemented one another musically, or reminisces about the group’s brotherly bond, or even discusses how they made Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts

  • Cardi B Sings Shakira’s ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ as She Discusses Her Pregnancy Body

    Cardi B channeled Shakira while celebrating her pregnant body. She sang the chorus of ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ while looking in the mirror and shared the performance to her Instagram story on Wednesday. The self-love moment follows the fairy-tale themed birthday party Cardi and Offset threw for their daughter Kulture on Saturday. The rapper is also celebrating being featured on Normani’s new single, ‘Wild Side,’ which debuts Friday.

  • Renée Dorléac, French actress and mother of Catherine Deneuve, dies at 109

    Under the stage name Renée-Jeanne Simonot, Dorléac made a career in dubbing, becoming the French voice for stars like Judy Garland, Olivia de Havilland, and Donna Reed.

  • Op-Ed: In drought-stricken California, who owns water rights can still be a mystery

    Water rights records are completely buried, so it's nearly impossible to determine who can legally use water at any given time or place.

  • Another 5-year-old dies after being found in Tarrant County backyard swimming pool

    Forty kids have drowned in Texas in 2021 as of July 9, according to a state agency.

  • ‘Never Have I Ever’ Star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan on Overcoming the Pressure to Deliver for Season 2

    Just over a year ago, “Never Have I Ever” star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan was a total unknown, who landed her big break by booking lead role on a new Netflix YA comedy series after answering a casting call via Twitter from show co-creator Mindy Kaling. When the comedy debuted in April 2020, Ramakrishnan practically became a […]

  • 3 Great Stocks You Can Buy on Sale

    The stock market indexes continue to hit new all-time highs, and though all parties must eventually come to an end, there are indications this one still has some room to run. Consider, for example, that the U.S. economy is nearly fully reopened, over 55% of the population has received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination and almost half are fully vaccinated, and the unemployment rate continues to head lower -- and will probably drop even more considerably when the government stops paying people more to stay home than they can earn in the job market. Coming out of the pandemic that shut down all of its stores, Bed Bath & Beyond is enjoying a streak of four consecutive quarters of sales growth and remains profitable, even if last quarter's earnings missed analyst expectations.

  • Emmy nominations spell the death knell of TV as streaming cements its supremacy

    Streaming services have been killing television for years, and this summer's Emmy nominations showed that cable and broadcast are now also-rans on the small screen.

  • Delta Engulfs Southeast Asia With Fastest-Growing Deaths

    (Bloomberg) -- Southeast Asia is emerging as a battlefield for one of the world’s worst Covid-19 outbreaks, due to the fast-spreading delta variant and the slow rollout of vaccines.With a population about twice that of the U.S., the momentum of the region’s outbreak has now eclipsed previously hard-hit places like Latin America and India, with cases jumping 41% over the past week to more than a half-million, according to Bloomberg analysis of Johns Hopkins University data. Deaths rose 39% in the

  • Op-Ed: Fossil fuel lobbyists keep stoking the West's wildfires

    Campaigns of disinformation attempt to defy the reality of climate change, but Americans aren't fooled.

  • Man who killed 5 at Capital Gazette found criminally responsible

    Ramos blocked the rear door of the Capital Gazette newsroom and killed five journalists in June 2018, after several years of conflict with the newspaper.