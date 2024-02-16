Current Events: A look at funding for the Missoula Fire Department
The Missoula Fire Department recently asked the city for more funding to hire firefighters and expand services.
The Missoula Fire Department recently asked the city for more funding to hire firefighters and expand services.
The two teens were detained after the shooting. One woman was killed and over 20 others were wounded.
Oil is up year to date amid easing concerns of an oversupply in the market.
Google's trying to make waves with Gemini, a flagship suite of GenAI models, apps and services. Gemini is Google's long-promised, next-gen GenAI model family, developed by Google's AI research labs DeepMind and Google Research. This sets Gemini apart from models such as Google's own LaMDA, which was trained exclusively on text data.
Thirteen FDU players found themselves in a unique situation before their game against LIU.
The European Union's rebooted e-commerce rules start to apply in full from tomorrow -- setting new legal obligations on the likely thousands of platforms and digital businesses that fall in scope. The Digital Services Act (DSA) is a massive endeavour by the EU to set an online governance framework for platforms and use transparency obligations as a tool to squeeze illegal content and products off the regional internet. If something is illegal to say or sell in a particular Member State it should not be possible to workaround the law by taking to the Internet is the basic idea.
The best personal loan lenders offer borrowers the lowest rates and issue funds quickly. Here's how to find the best personal loans to meet your financial goals.
The 47-year-old jailed opposition leader and one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest critics is dead, Russian state media announced Friday.
Why does Microsoft, a software and services company, need a console business? The same question was asked when The Rock announced the original Xbox console in 2001, but the industry has changed a lot in 23 years, and it’s worth asking again.
Karen Serfaty and Gianina Rossi, both engineers from Argentina, worked for U.S.-based companies over the past 10 years, and the same issue kept coming up: how to manage taxes while being a contractor in another country. Joining with San Francisco-based Josefina Van Thienen, who had worked at Microsoft building strategic partnerships with tech companies focusing in AI, they took a deeper look at the problem and found taxes weren’t the only problem when companies want to hire globally. “When you're working from Europe, Asia or Latin America, you are usually getting paid in U.S. dollars, not your local currency,” Serfaty, CEO, told TechCrunch.
Kelce said the evening reached a new level once he found the mask during the Super Bowl after parties.
Proton, the Swiss privacy-focused software maker, says it has received a notice of a "possible block" of Proton Mail in India after the service was used in sending bomb threats to schools in the Southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu. In a statement, a Proton spokesperson told Indian daily Hindustan Times that the firm condemns the "potential block as a misguided measure that only serves to harm ordinary people." Hindustan Times reported Thursday that the Indian IT Ministry had issued a notice to local internet service providers to block Proton Mail at the request of the Tamil Nadu police.
One person was killed and over 20 others were wounded on Wednesday.
It was records on records for Clark on Thursday in a win over Michigan.
The offseason primer you've been looking for. Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don share 32 offseason fantasy questions, one for each of the 32 teams. Everything you need to know, or ask, heading into free agency and draft season.
A possible government shutdown is looming again. Here's how it might affect you personally.
Discover Bank offers more than just credit cards — consumers can also benefit from its deposit accounts and loans
Game Pass, Microsoft’s subscription service for games, has 34 million subscribers as of February 2024. That's just 18 percent more than it had two years before.
L'Jarius Sneed told the Chiefs he wants them to cut the check.
Yahoo Sports' Nick Bromberg, a Kansas City native, shares his perspective on a uniquely American crisis and its impact on a communal tradition that may have just changed forever.
.406 Ventures, a Boston-based venture firm investing in enterprise-focused startups in healthcare, data and AI, and cybersecurity, closed its fifth fund with $265 million in capital commitments. The firm was founded by Liam Donohue, who was the founder of Boston venture firm Arcadia Partners, and two other partners, including Maria Cirino, co-founder of the managed-security services company Guardent, and former Razorfish CFO Larry Begley. The new fund is backed by a group of new and existing limited partners, including university endowments, foundations, pension plans and strategic investors.