  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Current and ex-Blue Origin workers claim Jeff Bezos' rocket company's culture is 'toxic'

Terry Collins, USA TODAY
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Nearly two dozen current and former employees including the company's former head of employee communications allege billionaire Jeff Bezos' rocket company Blue Origin has a toxic workplace.

In an essay posted online Thursday on the site Lioness, published Thursday, present and past Blue Origin workers including Alexandra Abrams, the company's former head of employee communications, said. the employees say they thought they joined the aerospace exploration company "to open access to space for the benefit of humanity."

Instead, they claim they were subjected to a harmful, sexist environment in which women are sexually harassed and safety concerns are disregarded.

A Blue Origin spokesperson said in a statement late Thursday that Abrams was "dismissed for cause two years ago after repeated warnings for issues involving federal export control regulations."

The spokesperson also said that Blue Origin has "no tolerance for discrimination or harassment of any kind. We provide numerous avenues for employees, including a 24/7 anonymous hotline, and will promptly investigate any new claims of misconduct. We stand by our safety record and believe that New Shepard is the safest space vehicle ever designed or built."

The workers' claims come more than two months after Bezos poured billions to fly out into space safely in his New Shephard rocket with three other passengers on board on July 20.

In the essay, the workers said they've had experiences they described as "dehumanizing," are "terrified of the potential consequences for speaking out against the wealthiest man on the planet."

All of the new Amazon stuff: A flying Ring camera, a new Echo and more devices announced by Amazon

Alexa, meet Mickey: 'Hey, Disney!': Amazon and Disney unveil new Alexa-like assistant

Bezos, the founder and ex-CEO of Amazon, is reportedly worth more than $192 billion.

"We believe exploring the possibilities for human civilization beyond Earth is a necessity," they wrote. "But if this company’s culture and work environment are a template for the future Jeff Bezos envisions, we are headed in a direction that reflects the worst of the world we live in now, and sorely needs to change."

Even though workforce gender gaps are common in the space industry, the employees allege that Blue Origin has a "particular brand of sexism." All of the senior technical and program leaders are men, they said, and "numerous" senior leaders have been known to be consistently inappropriate with women."

According to the essay, one former executive frequently treated women in "a condescending and demeaning" manner, calling them “baby girl,” “baby doll,” or “sweetheart” while asking about their dating lives.

"His inappropriate behavior was so well known that some women at the company took to warning new female hires to stay away from him, all while he was in charge of recruiting employees," the essay said. "It appeared to many of us that he was protected by his close personal relationship with Bezos – it took him physically groping a female subordinate for him to finally be let go."

The workers said that Blue Origin's culture also took a toll on their mental health.

Many workers have "experienced periods of suicidal thoughts after having their passion for space manipulated in such a toxic environment." They also wrote that one senior program leader who spent decades in the aerospace and defense industry said working at Blue Origin was "the worst experience of her life."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin workers claim rocket company culture is toxic

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Japan business mood improves as firms raise investment plans

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japanese business confidence improved for a fifth straight quarter in the three months to September, a central bank survey showed on Friday, a sign the economy was steadily emerging from the slump caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The survey bodes well for Fumio Kishida, who will succeed Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga next week with a mandate to pull the economy out of the pandemic-induced doldrums and distribute more wealth to households. The headline index gauging big manufacturers' sentiment stood at plus 18 in the third quarter, up from plus 14 in the previous quarter, the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) closely-watched tankan survey showed.

  • Production begins at new Alabama auto plant; hiring ongoing

    Production has begun at a new auto plant in north Alabama and the companies running the facility continue to hire workers at a brisk pace. Work on the first 2022 Corolla Cross vehicles began with the press of a button at the Mazda Toyota Manufacturing, a joint venture between Mazda Motor Corp. and Toyota Motor Corp. In 2018, the Japanese automakers selected Huntsville, Alabama, for the mammoth facility that will eventually have the capability to produce up to 300,000 vehicles per year, split evenly between Mazda and Toyota.

  • United says 273 employees reported they were vaccinated after the company said they would be fired over the company's strict vaccine mandate

    United said Thursday nearly half of its unvaccinated workers had provided inoculation proof since they faced termination over the vaccination policy.

  • Beijing says blackouts will not be tolerated as power shortages hit factories

    Beijing has warned China's state-backed energy firms that blackouts will not be tolerated this winter as power shortages triggered the first slide in manufacturing activity since the pandemic struck.

  • Arizona could be ground zero in U.S. microchip self-reliance

    Arizona’s technology sector will play a prominent role in American manufacturing’s latest plan to reclaim its title as the world’s leader in semiconductors from Asia.

  • Comparing and Contrasting the FIRE Movement With ‘Lying Flat’

    Anyone looking to break the chains of 9-to-5 drone life will find no shortage of inspiration online -- tiny homes, side gigs, you name it. Millions of people across the world searching for meaning and...

  • Exclusive-PwC offers U.S. employees full-time remote work

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Accounting and consulting firm PwC told Reuters on Thursday it will allow all its 40,000 U.S. client services employees to work virtually and live anywhere they want in perpetuity, making it one of the biggest employers to embrace permanent remote work. Other major accounting firms, such as Deloitte and KPMG, have also been giving employees more choice to work remotely in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. PwC's deputy people leader, Yolanda Seals-Coffield, said in an interview that the firm was the first in its industry to make full-time virtual work available to client services employees.

  • Record Costs Slam U.S. Drillers as Oil Output Growth Slows

    (Bloomberg) -- America’s oil producers are boosting output at a slower place as record costs hammer the shale patch, according to a survey of industry executives.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureOut of 47 responding companies that supply pr

  • United Is Firing Just 320 Employees Who Refused to Get a Covid Shot. Nearly 300 Decided to Get a Vaccine.

    United Airlines said Thursday that almost 300 more employees had uploaded proof of vaccination, cutting down the number of employees that would lose their job for failing to comply with the company’s vaccine mandate. United expects that number to continue decreasing. “This was an incredibly difficult decision but keeping our team safe has always been our first priority,” wrote United (UAL) Chief Executive Scott Kirby and President Brett Hart in a letter to employees.

  • Activision Blizzard settlement is a "slap in the face," workers say

    A group of tech and gaming workers have slammed Activision Blizzard's planned settlement with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, saying an $18 million compensation fund for employees who were harassed or discriminated against is not enough.Why it matters: The statement from the Campaign to Organize Digital Employees (CODE) came a day after Activision announced its plans in a press release.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe f

  • Slew of Ford recalls affect more than a million vehicles

    Ford is closing out September with the sad task of alerting owners to five different recalls, two of them camera related. The first is a safety compliance recall affecting 620,246 units of 12 models from the 2020 model year: Edge, Escape, Expedition, Explorer, F-150 and Super Duty, Mustang, Ranger, and Transit, plus the Lincoln Corsair, MKX, and Nautilus. On these vehicles, the circuit board in the rearview camera suffers from insufficient electrical conductivity.

  • Explainer-What is behind China's power crunch?

    China is in the grip of a power crunch as coal supply shortages combined with strong power demand from manufacturers, industry and households push coal prices to record highs and trigger widespread curbs on usage. Indeed, China has focused on cutting power consumption, not coal output. Instead, China's heavily controlled power pricing system prevents its generators from passing on their soaring coal costs to consumers, leaving them with no choice but to suffer losses or reduce output.

  • World Food Costs at Risk of Soaring as China Faces Tough Harvest

    (Bloomberg) -- China is set for a difficult harvest season as a severe energy crunch hurts the outlook for booming production, a development that risks triggering a renewed surge in world agriculture and food prices. Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of

  • Emily Ratajkowski Violated Photographer’s Copyright With Instagram Post, Judge Rules

    Paparazzo Robert O'Neil sued the model and actress over a photo she posted to Instagram -- of herself

  • From paints to plastics, a chemical shortage ignites prices

    In an economy upended by the coronavirus, shortages and price spikes have hit everything from lumber to computer chips. Not even toilet paper escaped. Now, they're cutting into one of the humblest yet most vital links in the global manufacturing supply chain: The plastic pellets that go into a vast universe of products ranging from cereal bags to medical devices, automotive interiors to bicycle helmets.

  • Congress is about to kill this popular retirement tax move

    If you were planning to do a “Roth IRA” conversion to keep your retirement savings permanently out of the hands of the IRS, you might want to get on it. The new tax bill on Capitol Hill is going to scrap these conversions for everybody after the end of the year—and, no, not just for those earning more than $400,000 a year. The bill “prohibits all employee after-tax contributions in qualified plans and prohibits after-tax IRA contributions from being converted to Roth regardless of income level, effective for distributions, transfers, and contributions made after Dec. 31, 2021,” reports the House Ways & Means Committee.

  • An Obscure Chinese Mining Law Is Hobbling Global Energy Security

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s current energy crisis can be traced back in part to a legal amendment targeting miners that garnered little notice when it went into effect in March.Article 134 in China’s criminal law elevated penalties for a series of violations from fines to possible jail time in response to an increase in mining-related accidents. However, that law led to a newfound hesitancy among miners to boost production and intensified a supply deficit that could not come at a worse time for Presi