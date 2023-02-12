Current and former governors offer glimpse into what could be contentious 2024 presidential election

Ken Tran, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Leading into what is expected to be a contentious 2024 presidential election, current and former governors took to Sunday’s talk shows to offer insights into the next race for the White House.

Former New Jersey Republican Gov. Chris Christie said on ABC’s This Week that most of the candidates jumping in the GOP presidential primary will be mostly former or current governors alongside former President Donald Trump.

“What it's going to be is a field of Donald Trump, I think, current and former governors, and maybe one senator,” said Christie, referring to Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., who is also speculated to be considering a run for president.

As it stands, no governor has yet to formally announce a 2024 bid. Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley is set to announce her campaign Wednesday with other possible candidates such as Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis still waiting in the wings to contest the GOP nomination against Trump.

Former South Carolina Republican Governor Nikki Haley will formally launch her presidential bid on Feb. 15 in Charleston.
Gov. Chris Sununu, R-N.H., who is himself considering a run for the Oval Office, told CBS’ Face the Nation “we need results-driven leadership,” and criticized past GOP leaders for failing to follow through on conservative priorities.

“Whether it’s cutting taxes, being pro-business, the regulatory reform, the immigration stuff that we were told was gonna happen in 2017 and 2018 as Republicans and it didn’t,” said Sununu. “We were told healthcare reform would happen, it didn’t. We were told we were gonna secure the border and we didn’t.”

New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu waits for the start of a meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and governors visiting from states around the country in the East Room of the White House on February 10, 2023 in Washington, DC.
As the GOP field is set to grow this week, national Democrats appear largely united behind President Joe Biden, whose recent State of the Union address was interpreted by many observers as a precursor to announcing a 2024 reelection bid.

Despite concerns over Biden's low polling numbers, Gov. Phil Murphy, D-N.J., said on NBC's Meet the Press that Biden "has what it takes" to serve a second term as president.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., also said "Biden's in great shape," on ABC's This Week.

"I think the stature of Biden and what this Congress, this Democratic Congress, Senate and the House have done is going to even rise further in the American people's eyes. So I'm optimistic," Schumer said.

On NBC’s Meet the Press, Gov. Spencer Cox, R-Utah who plans to run for reelection in 2024, said that he would take a governor for president “every day of the week.”

“I prefer governors. That’s the easy call for me,” Cox said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ahead of 2024 presidential primaries, governors offer preview

