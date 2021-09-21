The Current Price of Gas in Your State
According to data from Choose Energy, the national average for a gallon of gas is $3.18 as of Sept. 13, a penny less than in August.
Budgeting 101: How To Create a Budget You Can Live With
Have It All: 50 Ways To Live the Big Life on a Small Budget
Although temperatures are cooling and the kids are back in school, one thing hasn’t changed from the summer — gas prices are still much higher than they were before inflation sent prices up economy-wide. The rising cost of gas is far from the only culprit, but when the price of fuel goes up, the price of just about everything else goes up right along with it.
Unlike last month when Mississippi was still holding out, not a single state can now boast gas below $2.80 a gallon. On the other end of the spectrum, Nevada has fallen to $3.98, which leaves only California and Hawaii above $4. Keep reading to find out what the average price of gas is in your state and how that stacks up against the national average of $3.18.
Learn More: 17 Biggest Budgeting Mistakes You’re Making
Alabama
Current price per gallon: $2.84
Percent above or below the national average: -10.45%
Alaska
Current price per gallon: $3.70
Percent above or below the national average: 16.47%
Arizona
Current price per gallon: $3.15
Percent above or below the national average: -0.76%
Arkansas
Current price per gallon: $2.84
Percent above or below the national average: -10.58%
California
Current price per gallon: $4.40
Percent above or below the national average: 38.41%
Important: Tips To Keep Your Finances in Order Without Sacrificing What You Want
Colorado
Current price per gallon: $3.60
Percent above or below the national average: 13.7%
Connecticut
Current price per gallon: $3.19
Percent above or below the national average: 0.44%
Delaware
Current price per gallon: $3.00
Percent above or below the national average: -5.70%
Florida
Current price per gallon: $2.99
Percent above or below the national average: -5.76%
Georgia
Current price per gallon: $2.97
Percent above or below the national average: -6.39%
Hawaii
Current price per gallon: $4.06
Percent above or below the national average: 27.74%
Idaho
Current price per gallon: $3.79
Percent above or below the national average: 19.21%
Illinois
Current price per gallon: $3.33
Percent above or below the national average: 4.72%
Indiana
Current price per gallon: $3.11
Percent above or below the national average: -2.17%
Iowa
Current price per gallon: $3.00
Percent above or below the national average: -5.70%
The 50/30/20 Rule: Is It the Best Budgeting Method?
Kansas
Current price per gallon: $2.91
Percent above or below the national average: -8.50%
Kentucky
Current price per gallon: $2.89
Percent above or below the national average: -8.91%
Louisiana
Current price per gallon: $2.89
Percent above or below the national average: -9.01%
Maine
Current price per gallon: $3.11
Percent above or below the national average: -1.95%
Maryland
Current price per gallon: $3.04
Percent above or below the national average: -4.22%
Massachusetts
Current price per gallon: $3.09
Percent above or below the national average: -2.68%
Michigan
Current price per gallon: $3.02
Percent above or below the national average: -5.07%
Minnesota
Current price per gallon: $3.03
Percent above or below the national average: -4.75%
Mississippi
Current price per gallon: $2.80
Percent above or below the national average: -11.93%
Missouri
Current price per gallon: $2.83
Percent above or below the national average: -10.83%
Montana
Current price per gallon: $3.30
Percent above or below the national average: 3.97%
Nebraska
Current price per gallon: $3.01
Percent above or below the national average: -5.38%
Find Out: The Effect of Consumer Spending on Inflation
Nevada
Current price per gallon: $3.98
Percent above or below the national average: 25.25%
New Hampshire
Current price per gallon: $3.03
Percent above or below the national average: -4.50%
New Jersey
Current price per gallon: $3.22
Percent above or below the national average: 1.26%
New Mexico
Current price per gallon: $3.12
Percent above or below the national average: -1.92%
New York
Current price per gallon: $3.28
Percent above or below the national average: 3.21%
North Carolina
Current price per gallon: $2.95
Percent above or below the national average: -7.12%
North Dakota
Current price per gallon: $3.07
Percent above or below the national average: -3.27%
Ohio
Current price per gallon: $2.98
Percent above or below the national average: -6.11%
Oklahoma
Current price per gallon: $2.86
Percent above or below the national average: -9.95%
Oregon
Current price per gallon: $3.77
Percent above or below the national average: 18.58%
Pennsylvania
Current price per gallon: $3.30
Percent above or below the national average: 3.75%
Flying vs. Driving: Which Is More Cost-Effective for Travel This Year?
Rhode Island
Current price per gallon: $3.08
Percent above or below the national average: -3.18%
South Carolina
Current price per gallon: $2.90
Percent above or below the national average: -8.72%
South Dakota
Current price per gallon: $3.16
Percent above or below the national average: -0.66%
Tennessee
Current price per gallon: $2.89
Percent above or below the national average: -9.01%
Texas
Current price per gallon: $2.81
Percent above or below the national average: -11.43%
Utah
Current price per gallon: $3.79
Percent above or below the national average: 19.40%
Vermont
Current price per gallon: $3.11
Percent above or below the national average: -2.05%
Virginia
Current price per gallon: $2.98
Percent above or below the national average: -6.23%
Washington
Current price per gallon: $3.88
Percent above or below the national average: 22.13%
West Virginia
Current price per gallon: $3.02
Percent above or below the national average: -4.79%
Discover: The Hidden Costs of Traveling To Hawaii and Other Popular Destinations During COVID-19
Wisconsin
Current price per gallon: $3.02
Percent above or below the national average: -5.07%
Wyoming
Current price per gallon: $3.57
Percent above or below the national average: 12.25%
More From GOBankingRates
More From GOBankingRates
Social Security Benefits Might Get Cut Early -- What Does It Mean for You?
Here's How Much You Need To Earn To Be 'Rich' in 23 Major Countries Around the World
Last updated: Sept. 21, 2021
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Current Price of Gas in Your State