The Current Price of Gas in Your State

According to data from Choose Energy, the national average for a gallon of gas is $3.18 as of Sept. 13, a penny less than in August.

Although temperatures are cooling and the kids are back in school, one thing hasn’t changed from the summer — gas prices are still much higher than they were before inflation sent prices up economy-wide. The rising cost of gas is far from the only culprit, but when the price of fuel goes up, the price of just about everything else goes up right along with it.

Unlike last month when Mississippi was still holding out, not a single state can now boast gas below $2.80 a gallon. On the other end of the spectrum, Nevada has fallen to $3.98, which leaves only California and Hawaii above $4. Keep reading to find out what the average price of gas is in your state and how that stacks up against the national average of $3.18.

Alabama

  • Current price per gallon: $2.84

  • Percent above or below the national average: -10.45%

Alaska

  • Current price per gallon: $3.70

  • Percent above or below the national average: 16.47%

Arizona

  • Current price per gallon: $3.15

  • Percent above or below the national average: -0.76%

Arkansas

  • Current price per gallon: $2.84

  • Percent above or below the national average: -10.58%

California

  • Current price per gallon: $4.40

  • Percent above or below the national average: 38.41%

Colorado

  • Current price per gallon: $3.60

  • Percent above or below the national average: 13.7%

Connecticut

  • Current price per gallon: $3.19

  • Percent above or below the national average: 0.44%

Delaware

  • Current price per gallon: $3.00

  • Percent above or below the national average: -5.70%

Florida

  • Current price per gallon: $2.99

  • Percent above or below the national average: -5.76%

Georgia

  • Current price per gallon: $2.97

  • Percent above or below the national average: -6.39%

Hawaii

  • Current price per gallon: $4.06

  • Percent above or below the national average: 27.74%

Idaho

  • Current price per gallon: $3.79

  • Percent above or below the national average: 19.21%

Illinois

  • Current price per gallon: $3.33

  • Percent above or below the national average: 4.72%

Indiana

  • Current price per gallon: $3.11

  • Percent above or below the national average: -2.17%

Iowa

  • Current price per gallon: $3.00

  • Percent above or below the national average: -5.70%

Kansas

  • Current price per gallon: $2.91

  • Percent above or below the national average: -8.50%

Kentucky

  • Current price per gallon: $2.89

  • Percent above or below the national average: -8.91%

Louisiana

  • Current price per gallon: $2.89

  • Percent above or below the national average: -9.01%

Maine

  • Current price per gallon: $3.11

  • Percent above or below the national average: -1.95%

Maryland

  • Current price per gallon: $3.04

  • Percent above or below the national average: -4.22%

Massachusetts

  • Current price per gallon: $3.09

  • Percent above or below the national average: -2.68%

Michigan

  • Current price per gallon: $3.02

  • Percent above or below the national average: -5.07%

Minnesota

  • Current price per gallon: $3.03

  • Percent above or below the national average: -4.75%

Mississippi

  • Current price per gallon: $2.80

  • Percent above or below the national average: -11.93%

Missouri

  • Current price per gallon: $2.83

  • Percent above or below the national average: -10.83%

Montana

  • Current price per gallon: $3.30

  • Percent above or below the national average: 3.97%

Nebraska

  • Current price per gallon: $3.01

  • Percent above or below the national average: -5.38%

Nevada

  • Current price per gallon: $3.98

  • Percent above or below the national average: 25.25%

New Hampshire

  • Current price per gallon: $3.03

  • Percent above or below the national average: -4.50%

New Jersey

  • Current price per gallon: $3.22

  • Percent above or below the national average: 1.26%

New Mexico

  • Current price per gallon: $3.12

  • Percent above or below the national average: -1.92%

New York

  • Current price per gallon: $3.28

  • Percent above or below the national average: 3.21%

North Carolina

  • Current price per gallon: $2.95

  • Percent above or below the national average: -7.12%

North Dakota

  • Current price per gallon: $3.07

  • Percent above or below the national average: -3.27%

Ohio

  • Current price per gallon: $2.98

  • Percent above or below the national average: -6.11%

Oklahoma

  • Current price per gallon: $2.86

  • Percent above or below the national average: -9.95%

Oregon

  • Current price per gallon: $3.77

  • Percent above or below the national average: 18.58%

Pennsylvania

  • Current price per gallon: $3.30

  • Percent above or below the national average: 3.75%

Rhode Island

  • Current price per gallon: $3.08

  • Percent above or below the national average: -3.18%

South Carolina

  • Current price per gallon: $2.90

  • Percent above or below the national average: -8.72%

South Dakota

  • Current price per gallon: $3.16

  • Percent above or below the national average: -0.66%

Tennessee

  • Current price per gallon: $2.89

  • Percent above or below the national average: -9.01%

Texas

  • Current price per gallon: $2.81

  • Percent above or below the national average: -11.43%

Utah

  • Current price per gallon: $3.79

  • Percent above or below the national average: 19.40%

Vermont

  • Current price per gallon: $3.11

  • Percent above or below the national average: -2.05%

Virginia

  • Current price per gallon: $2.98

  • Percent above or below the national average: -6.23%

Washington

  • Current price per gallon: $3.88

  • Percent above or below the national average: 22.13%

West Virginia

  • Current price per gallon: $3.02

  • Percent above or below the national average: -4.79%

Wisconsin

  • Current price per gallon: $3.02

  • Percent above or below the national average: -5.07%

Wyoming

  • Current price per gallon: $3.57

  • Percent above or below the national average: 12.25%

Last updated: Sept. 21, 2021

