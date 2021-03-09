Current staffer reportedly files complaint about Gov. Andrew Cuomo inappropriately touching her

Jake Lahut
·3 min read
cuomo impeachment lawmaker comments
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is under increasing pressure from fellow Democrats. Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images

  • Another accuser has emerged in the ongoing sexual harassment scandal that Gov. Cuomo is facing.

  • The woman is a current staffer in the Executive Chamber, according to the Albany Times Union.

  • Staff reported the incident, which the governor's office referred to NY's Attorney General.

An unnamed staffer is the sixth woman to accuse New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment, the Albany Times Union first reported on Tuesday.

The Times Union did not name the accuser because she could not be reached for comment, but they confirmed she is an employee of the Executive Chamber, which is sometimes referred to as the governor's office but can also incorporate high-level staff at state agencies who report to Cuomo.

Other staffers reported the incident, which reportedly occurred in the governor's mansion.

The incident allegedly took place late last year, and the woman recently told her supervisor that the governor "inappropriately touched her" in an internal complaint, according to the Times Union.

That complaint was then referred to the New York Attorney General Tish James's office, where an investigation into Cuomo's conduct is under way.

Cuomo's office became aware of the allegation on Monday, according to an anonymous aide who spoke with the Times Union.

The governor's office did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

"All allegations that we learn of directly or indirectly are going promptly to the investigators appointed by the attorney general," Beth Garvey, who was recently promoted to acting counsel for the governor, told the Times Union.

Cuomo, a third term Democrat, has previously apologized for acting "in a way that made people feel uncomfortable," but he has also insisted that he "never touched anyone inappropriately."

At a COVID press briefing on Tuesday, Cuomo told reporters he was unaware of the sixth allegation despite the Times Union reporting that his office knew about it on Monday and referred it to the AG's office.

"I'm not aware of any other claim," Cuomo said. "As I said last week, this is very simple: I never touched anyone inappropriately ... no one told me at the time that I made them feel uncomfortable . I'm going to respect the investigation that the attorney general is doing. Every woman has a right to come forward and I encourage that."

The governor has also refused to resign, calling it "anti-democratic" as members of his own party in the state legislature have called for him to step down.

Pressure on Cuomo to resign has continued to grow as more allegations emerge.

Of the five other accusers, three are former staffers.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

