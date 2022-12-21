What Is the Current State of the Housing Market in Your State?

LightFieldStudios / iStock.com

If you're thinking of buying, selling or investing in real estate, forget what you've read about the "housing market." The housing market is actually 50 different housing markets, and if you're considering making a move, the first step is to understand the situation on the ground where you live -- and how that situation evolved over the last two extraordinary years.

Using data from Zillow, GOBankingRates outlined the housing market situation in every state from the beginning of the pandemic to the present. For each state, you'll see the typical single-family residence home value in terms of both dollar value and percent change, but the study also examined how each state's housing market changed over one-month, six-month and one-year periods. Any noteworthy revelations from those segments are discussed for each state, as well.

Keep reading to learn how the pandemic steered home values in your state.

Jacqueline Nix / Getty Images

Alabama

October 2020 home value: $160,644

October 2022 home value: $214,110

2-Year change (#): $53,466

2-Year change (%): 33.28%

The rapidly rising prices that defined the 2022 housing market were evident in Alabama, where

home values rose by more than $9,000 between April and September, then again between

September and October.

sorincolac / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Alaska

February 2020 home value: $307,566

February 2022 home value: $351,345

2-Year change (#): $43,779

2-Year change (%): 14.23%

Home values changed less in Alaska than any other state in America over the last two years in

terms of percentages.

constantgardener / Getty Images

Arizona

February 2020 home value: $300,366

February 2022 home value: $437,565

2-Year change (#): $137,199

2-Year change (%): 45.68%

It's been a great couple of years for sellers in Arizona, which experienced a nearly 50% percent

increase in home values over the two-year period.

dlewis33 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Arkansas

February 2020 home value: $141,465

February 2022 home value: $187,512

2-Year change (#): $46,047

2-Year change (%): 32.55%

Arkansas home values increased by 15.05% from Oct. 2020 to Oct. 2021, and a more impressive

32.55% in the two year span from 2020 to 2022.

benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto

California

February 2020 home value: $601,078

February 2022 home value: $782,440

2-Year change (#): $181,362

2-Year change (%): 30.17%

Although home values rose by more than one-third in just two years, California's 30.17% spike

was not one of the highest percent increases in the country. But the state's nearly $180,000+

jump in dollar value was second-highest behind only Hawaii. None of the other 48 states broke

the $200,000 mark.

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Colorado

February 2020 home value: $436,255

February 2022 home value: $590,347

2-Year change (#): $154,092

2-Year change (%): 35.32%

One of only eight states to experience a dollar change in home values greater than $150,000,

Colorado has outpaced most states in terms of housing inflation throughout most of the

pandemic.

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Connecticut

February 2020 home value: $292,071

February 2022 home value: $383,163

2-Year change (#): $91,092

2-Year change (%): 31.19%

Appreciation has been relatively mild in Connecticut, particularly as of late. In the six months

between April 2022 and October 2022, home values rose by just 5.08%. But over two years

appreciation surpassed 30%.

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Delaware

February 2020 home value: $277,377

February 2022 home value: $361,145

2-Year change (#): $83,768

2-Year change (%): 30.20%

Just as it was in Connecticut, Delaware experienced only mild price increases during the

pandemic, especially as the months wore on. In the six months between April, 2022 and October

2022, prices rose by just 4.28%.

bobbyuzda / iStock.com

Florida

February 2020 home value: $274,990

February 2022 home value: $425,541

2-Year change (#): $150,551

2-Year change (%): 54.75%

The Florida market was scorching in 2021. Things are still hot in the Sunshine State, with prices

rising by nearly 55% between October 2022 and October 2022, the highest percentage change

over two years in the country.

ferrantraite / iStock.com

Georgia

February 2020 home value: $222,395

February 2022 home value: $325,977

2-Year change (#): $103,582

2-Year change (%): 46.58%

Just above Florida geographically and alphabetically is Georgia, which it's not too far behind in

appreciation value. In 2022, prices rose by nearly 47%, one of the higher rates in the country. In

the six months between April 2022 and October 2022, the increase was only by 5.63%.

AnnaGodfrey / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Hawaii

February 2020 home value: $754,859

February 2022 home value: $1,046,647

2-Year change (#): $291,788

2-Year change (%): 38.65%

In terms of dollar figures, Hawaii spent the last two years in a class by itself. The state tallied the

steepest increases in the country across every category and every time period throughout the

entirety of the pandemic. However, at the percentage level, it falls in with a number of states.

Jennifer_Sharp / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Idaho

February 2020 home value: $326,244

February 2022 home value: $468,568

2-Year change (#): $142,324

2-Year change (%): 43.63%

Although no state can compete with the dollar amounts of Hawaii's wild price increases, the

housing market in Idaho is a strong contender in terms of percentage increase over two years.

xavierarnau / Getty Images

Illinois

February 2020 home value: $215,021

February 2022 home value: $245,405

2-Year change (#): $55,868

2-Year change (%): 25.98%

Illinois' housing market was pretty cool in the 2020 to 2021 year-over-year, but it has begun to

rebound in 2022. Its 1-month percentage increase, from September to October of this year, was

small, 0.28%, but its 6-month percentage increase went up to 3.82% and it' one year change

was 10.38%. By the two year mark it's edging up on 30%.

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Indiana

February 2020 home value: $171,509

February 2022 home value: $228,155

2-Year change (#): $56,646

2-Year change (%): 33.03%

Indiana was a middling state throughout the pandemic. Since housing prices were comparatively

low to start, dollar-amount increases were relatively mild. In 2022, it has begun to come back

from 0.52% in its one month percentage change to over 30% two years later.

benkrut / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Iowa

February 2020 home value: $165,499

February 2022 home value: $202,669

2-Year change (#): $37,170

2-Year change (%): 22.46%

The housing market was relatively cool in Iowa between 2020 and 2021. And while the housing

market is still coming back up slowly, it is making strides. Though it has only seen an 0.53%

increase between September and October, it has increased more than 22% over two years.

shuttersv / Shutterstock.com

Kansas

February 2020 home value: $170,770

February 2022 home value: $216,854

2-Year change (#): $46,084

2-Year change (%): 26.99%

Much like Iowa, prices in Kansas started relatively low-- although in the case of Kansas, values

jumped by nearly 27%.

csfotoimages / Getty Images

Kentucky

February 2020 home value: $160,409

February 2022 home value: $207,068

2-Year change (#): $46,659

2-Year change (%): 29.09%

Kentucky experienced price and percentage changes that were very similar to those that Kansas

residents saw in their own state at every stage of the pandemic. In 2022, however, was a little bit

higher in both dollar amounts and percent changes the entire time.

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images

Louisiana

February 2020 home value: $179,377

February 2022 home value: $218,683

2-Year change (#): $39,306

2-Year change (%): 21.91%

In Louisiana, home prices increased by just 10.57% between October 2021 and October 2022,

making it one of the states where the housing market appears to be picking up more slowly.

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Maine

February 2020 home value: $265,435

February 2022 home value: $368,386

2-Year change (#): $102,951

2-Year change (%): 38.79%

Maine falls into the middle in terms of home value increases. At nearly 40% it's higher than

many, but not nearly the highest. The state added over $102,000 to the value of its average home

in the two years since October 2020.

Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Maryland

February 2020 home value: $338,847

February 2022 home value: $416,893

2-Year change (#): $78,046

2-Year change (%): 23.03%

Between September and October home values rose by just 0.24% in Maryland, making it one of

the coolest markets in the country. However, over the past two years it has increased by over

23%.

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Massachusetts

February 2020 home value: $464,598

February 2022 home value: $600,805

2-Year change (#): $136,207

2-Year change (%): 29.32%

With pandemic prices soaring there by almost one-third, housing inflation was especially intense

in Massachusetts for nearly all of the last two years. Today, however, things are cooling off --

prices actually fell -0.10% between September and October.

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Michigan

February 2020 home value: $181,970

February 2022 home value: $234,822

2-Year change (#): $52,852

2-Year change (%): 29.04%

Prices ticked up throughout the pandemic in Michigan, but not nearly as much as in many other

states. Between September and October of this year, prices rose by just 0.26% which means the

market is much cooler there now than it is in most of the country.

culbertson / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Minnesota

February 2020 home value: $276,216

February 2022 home value: $338,866

2-Year change (#): $62,650

2-Year change (%): 22.68%

Housing inflation was never particularly severe in Minnesota, though it has gained almost 23%

value in the past two years. Between September and October of this year, home values rose by

just 0.21%.

peeterv / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Mississippi

February 2020 home value: $134,820

February 2022 home value: $171,183

2-Year change (#): $36,363

2-Year change (%): 26.97%

During the early days of the pandemic, only Mississippi had the second-lowest home values.

Today, however, though it isn't rebounding quickly, with a percentage of growth only 0.31%

between September and October, over the past two years it has grown by almost 27%.

f11photo / Shutterstock.com

Missouri

February 2020 home value: $181,469

February 2022 home value: $237,572

2-Year change (#): $56,103

2-Year change (%): 30.92%

In Missouri, the state spent almost the entire two years right in the middle, where it remains

today.

Indigoai / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Montana

February 2020 home value: $309,222

February 2022 home value: $465,328

2-Year change (#): $156,106

2-Year change (%): 50.48%

Montana's growth was high during the early days of the pandemic and it remains on a decent

upward trajectory, with a two-year change of more than 50%.

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Nebraska

February 2020 home value: $198,563

February 2022 home value: $250,424

2-Year change (#): $51,861

2-Year change (%): 26.12%

In terms of percent change, Nebraska spent almost the entire pandemic near the middle of the

pack. Today, it has experienced a 0.68% increase between September and October.

Kit Leong / Shutterstock.com

Nevada

February 2020 home value: $329,440

February 2022 home value: $462,422

2-Year change (#): $132,982

2-Year change (%): 40.37%

2021 was especially brutal for buyers in Nevada. But things have leveled off in 2022. In fact,

home values have dropped by -1.57%.

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Hampshire

February 2020 home value: $327,766

February 2022 home value: $457,688

2-Year change (#): $129,922

2-Year change (%): 39.64%

While New Hampshire was one of the rare states that saw a six-figure increase in home prices in

the early years of the pandemic, that has slowed some between 2020 and 2022, to about

$130,000.

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Jersey

February 2020 home value: $368,867

February 2022 home value: $484,982

2-Year change (#): $116,115

2-Year change (%): 31.48%

New Jersey's hot housing market in the pandemic has cooled by 2022. Between September and

October, prices rose by only 0.19%, one of the lowest rates in America.

benedek / Getty Images

New Mexico

February 2020 home value: $221,814

February 2022 home value: $302,159

2-Year change (#): $80,345

2-Year change (%): 36.22%

Prices soared by more than one-third in New Mexico during the pandemic, and they're still

rising, but not quite as fast today. Between September and October, home values increased by a

moderate 0.47%.

OlegAlbinsky / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New York

February 2020 home value: $294,495

February 2022 home value: $380,572

2-Year change (#): $86,077

2-Year change (%): 29.23%

Home values have continued to rise in New York, by a respectable, but not dramatic, nearly

30%. However, between September and October, it showed only a 0.31% increase.

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

North Carolina

February 2020 home value: $225,623

February 2022 home value: $331,320

2-Year change (#): $105,697

2-Year change (%): 46.85%

Depending on whether you're buying or selling, the housing market has been either terrible or

great-which is to say, home values have risen by almost 50% in the past two years. Prices rose

by more than 19.61% between October 2021 and October 2022 and by more than 6.31% in the

six months ending in October of this year.

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

North Dakota

February 2020 home value: $247,308

February 2022 home value: $291,464

2-Year change (#): $44,156

2-Year change (%): 17.85%

North Dakota has had relatively slow growth in the past two years. Pricing are rising, but not at

the rate of some other states, staying below 20%.

Shutterstock.com

Ohio

February 2020 home value: $168,186

February 2022 home value: $219,125

2-Year change (#): $50,939

2-Year change (%): 30.29%

With home appreciation of 0.40% between September and October -- which is moderate-- the

housing market is holding steady in Ohio, neither exploding nor cooling.

traveler1116 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Oklahoma

February 2020 home value: $247,308

February 2022 home value: $291,464

2-Year change (#): $44,156

2-Year change (%): 17.85%

Oklahoma has kept a moderate growth rate over the past two years. It has only grown 17.85% in

two years, 15.17% between 2021 and 2022, and 5.60% in the prior six months ending in

October, 2022.

DaveAlan / Getty Images

Oregon

February 2020 home value: $398,729

February 2022 home value: $519,777

2-Year change (#): $121,048

2-Year change (%): 30.36%

Oregon is a state that hasn't really seen a cooling housing market in the past two years. Home

values saw gains of more than $121,000. However, that may be changing; in the month between

September and October, it saw a home value loss of -0.17%.

f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Pennsylvania

February 2020 home value: $216,001

February 2022 home value: $271,778

2-Year change (#): $55,777

2-Year change (%): 25.82%

Pennsylvania may be a buyer's delight soon. Home values haven't dropped dramatically, but

compared to some other states, a nearly 26% increase isn't going to push home prices up too

high.

kickstand / Getty Images

Rhode Island

February 2020 home value: $330,767

February 2022 home value: $446,183

2-Year change (#): $115,416

2-Year change (%): 34.89%

Rhode Island's housing market continues to be strong, with home values increasing nearly 35%,

good news for sellers and owners who plan to stick around, but maybe not so great for buyers.

It's growth from September to October of this year has been 0.32%, suggesting this value

increase may be here to stay.

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

South Carolina

February 2020 home value: $210,592

February 2022 home value: $301,828

2-Year change (#): $91,236

2-Year change (%): 43.32%

South Carolina has also seen a robust growth in home values in the past two years, with an over

43% increase. In the six months between April and October of this year, that value rose 7.23%,

as well.

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

South Dakota

February 2020 home value: $230,669

February 2022 home value: $307,859

2-Year change (#): $77,190

2-Year change (%): 33.46%

South Dakota has a hotter market than its sister state, North Dakota by almost double. With an

over 33% increase in the past two years, the market seems to be remaining high here.

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Tennessee

February 2020 home value: $210,711

February 2022 home value: $308,368

2-Year change (#): $97,657

2-Year change (%): 46.35%

Tennessee is among the top seven hottest markets in the country even today. In addition to its

nearly 47% increase in value over the past two years, between April and October, 2022, it saw an

increase of 6.51%.

RoschetzkyIstockPhoto / iStock.com

Texas

February 2020 home value: $226,720

February 2022 home value: $317,342

2-Year change (#): $90,622

2-Year change (%): 39.97%

Texas's housing market has also stayed at a bit more than moderate pace of value increase in the

past two years, with nearly 40% growth. However, its smaller growth in the month between

September and October of 0.16% might suggest slowing.

ferrantraite / iStock.com

Utah

February 2020 home value: $396,892

February 2022 home value: $568,418

2-Year change (#): $171,526

2-Year change (%): 43.22%

Only California and Hawaii can hold a candle to the $171,526 price increase that the typical

home in Utah experienced during the past two years. Only a handful of other states have higher

percent increases -- Utah's home values jumped by a whopping 43.22%.

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Vermont

February 2020 home value: $276,362

February 2022 home value: $380,074

2-Year change (#): $103,712

2-Year change (%): 37.53%

Vermont has seen a respectable growth rate over two years, neither at the top of the pack or at

the bottom. However in the month between September and October of this year, Vermont's

growth spiked to 1.05%, the highest growth rate in the U.S.

mTaira / Shutterstock.com

Virginia

February 2020 home value: $310,482

February 2022 home value: $390,554

2-Year change (#): $80,072

2-Year change (%): 25.79%

Virginia's home value increase has been moderate, lower than many other states in the past two

years. While home values have increased by over $80,000 in the past two years, in the month

between September and October, 2022, values have only increased by 0.37%.

Yan Lu / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Washington

February 2020 home value: $454,580

February 2022 home value: $623,467

2-Year change (#): $168,887

2-Year change (%): 37.15%

While Washington boasted the least expensive home values in America both before the

pandemic started, it has made up for time two years later. A more than 37% increase in home

values over the past two years translates to nearly $170,000 change. That may be changing,

however, as homes have lost value between September and October, 2022, down by -0.39%.

DavidByronKeener / Getty Images/iStockphoto

West Virginia

February 2020 home value: $117,494

February 2022 home value: $144,532

2-Year change (#): $27,038

2-Year change (%): 23.01%

West Virginia has kept up low to moderate home value increases over the past two years, to the

tune of 23%, about a $27,000 increase. However, signs may be pointing to rising value, to the

tune of 0.57%, in the top 20% of states with rising values, in the month between September and

October of this year.

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Wisconsin

February 2020 home value: $214,196

February 2022 home value: $273,153

2-Year change (#): $58,957

2-Year change (%): 27.52%

Housing inflation was moderate throughout the pandemic for Wisconsin, though 27% is nothing

to sneeze at. Most recently, prices rose by 0.54% between September and October 2022.

Paola Giannoni / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Wyoming

February 2020 home value: $274,831

February 2022 home value: $341,135

2-Year change (#): $66,304

2-Year change (%): 24.13%

Wyoming hangs out with a number of states on the low end of home value increases, at not quite 25% over the past two years. It has seen an increase of 0.37% between September and October

of this year, however.

Methodology: For this piece GOBankingRates used Zillow's October 2022 Single-Family

Residence (SFR) home value data in order to discover what is the current state of the housing

market in your state. First, for each state GOBankingRates found the following: (1) October

2020 SFR home value; (2) October 2021 SFR home value; (3) April 2022 SFR home value; (4)

September 2022 SFR home value; and (5) October 2022 SFR home value. With these figures

collected GOBankingRates next found the following for each state: (6) two year (Oct. 2020 to

Oct. 2022) change in SFR home value; (7) one year (Oct. 2021 to Oct. 2022) change in SFR

home value; (8) six month (Apr. 2022 to Oct. 2022) change in SFR home value; and (9) one

month (Sep. 2022 to Oct. 2022) change in SFR home value. All data was collected and is up to

date as of November 17, 2022.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: What Is the Current State of the Housing Market in Your State?