I currently live in Moscow on permanent basis "by necessity" Medvedchuk

A traitor of Ukraine Viktor Medvedchuk [Ukrainian businessman and pro-Russian politician; Putin is the godfather to his daughter - ed.], who was handed over to Russia in September 2022 as part of a prisoners of war exchange, has admitted that he currently lives in Moscow.

Source: Meduza, Latvia-based Russian media outlet and Kremlin-aligned news outlet RBC, citing Medvedchuk in an interview to Russian-state controlled Channel One Russia

Quote from Medvedchuk: "I used to come to Moscow on various occasions; I would come for one day - arrive in the morning and leave in the evening. And now I live in Moscow all the time, by necessity. I did not leave Ukraine; I was exchanged."

Details: Medvedchuk also told Channel One that he had seen his younger daughter Daria. Earlier, the media found out that Medvedchuk's daughter has been living in Moscow since at least 2021 and is studying at the National Research University Higher School of Economics of Moscow. Daria’s mother, Oksana Marchenko, Medvedchuk's third wife, is also likely living with the girl.

Speaking about his detention in Ukraine in 2021 on charges of high treason, Medvedchuk called that day "the hardest day of his life" and described his persecution as "a terrible grief for his family."

Medvedchuk said that Ukrainian investigators did not use physical violence against him, and that psychological "pressure was constantly exerted".

Background: In January, in an interview with Kremlin-aligned news outlet RT, Medvedchuk said that he learned about the exchange that took place on the night of 22 September 24 hours beforehand.

"On the 21st [of September], I was first transferred by plane to Poland, where I was actually on the plane for 12 or 14 hours... But I clearly understood that this exchange would take place when I was transported from Poland to Ankara [Türkiye] by plane, and when I got off, I saw a Russian plane and realised that this exchange had already taken place," Medvedchuk said.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!





