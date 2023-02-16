I currently live in Moscow on permanent basis "by necessity" Medvedchuk

Ukrainska Pravda
·2 min read

A traitor of Ukraine Viktor Medvedchuk [Ukrainian businessman and pro-Russian politician; Putin is the godfather to his daughter - ed.], who was handed over to Russia in September 2022 as part of a prisoners of war exchange, has admitted that he currently lives in Moscow.

Source: Meduza, Latvia-based Russian media outlet and Kremlin-aligned news outlet RBC, citing Medvedchuk in an interview to Russian-state controlled Channel One Russia

Quote from Medvedchuk: "I used to come to Moscow on various occasions; I would come for one day - arrive in the morning and leave in the evening. And now I live in Moscow all the time, by necessity. I did not leave Ukraine; I was exchanged."

Details: Medvedchuk also told Channel One that he had seen his younger daughter Daria. Earlier, the media found out that Medvedchuk's daughter has been living in Moscow since at least 2021 and is studying at the National Research University Higher School of Economics of Moscow. Daria’s mother, Oksana Marchenko, Medvedchuk's third wife, is also likely living with the girl.

Speaking about his detention in Ukraine in 2021 on charges of high treason, Medvedchuk called that day "the hardest day of his life" and described his persecution as "a terrible grief for his family."

Medvedchuk said that Ukrainian investigators did not use physical violence against him, and that psychological "pressure was constantly exerted".

Background: In January, in an interview with Kremlin-aligned news outlet RT, Medvedchuk said that he learned about the exchange that took place on the night of 22 September 24 hours beforehand.

"On the 21st [of September], I was first transferred by plane to Poland, where I was actually on the plane for 12 or 14 hours... But I clearly understood that this exchange would take place when I was transported from Poland to Ankara [Türkiye] by plane, and when I got off, I saw a Russian plane and realised that this exchange had already taken place," Medvedchuk said.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Recommended Stories

  • Priest from Russian-led church sentenced to 7 years in prison for collaborating with invaders

    A priest from the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate) from the town of Yarova, Donetsk Oblast, has been sentenced to seven years in prison for collaboration (Part 5 of Article 111−1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, the press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office reported on Feb. 16.

  • Abduction of Ukrainian children: Putin says that number of people willing to adopt is growing

    During a meeting with the children's ombudswoman, Maria Lvova-Belova, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a significant increase in the number of Russians willing to adopt children from the occupied part of Ukraine.

  • Protests break out in Nigerian city over cash shortages

    Angry bank customers burned tyres and blocked streets in a southwest Nigerian city on Wednesday in protests over scarcity of naira cash, police and residents said.Local residents said the unrest started at Dupe, Mokola, Ogunpa, Apata and Iwo Road areas when angry bank customers began protesting because they could not access their money or change old notes to new ones.

  • Winter storm prompts road closures in northern Arizona

    FOX Weather correspondent Max Gorden shows a wintry scene in Flagstaff, Arizona where 8-12 inches of snow is expected from a winter storm. The Arizona Department of Transportation is shutting down roadways due to worsening conditions.

  • Belarus ready to ‘wage war’ alongside Russia in Ukraine if attacked

    ‘If Ukraine commit aggression against Belarus... the war will take on a completely different nature,’ says President Alexander Lukashenko

  • Zelenskyy asks for support for Ukraine at Berlin film fest

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday asked artists and filmmakers to unequivocally declare their support for his country during a live video address at the opening of the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival. Referring to the Berlin Wall which divided the German capital from 1961 to 1989 into the capitalist west and communist east, Zelenskyy said that now Russia, which attacked Ukraine almost one year ago, is building a new — figurative — wall in his country. “This is a wall between freedom and slavery,” Zelenskyy said adding that the art world cannot remain indifferent because amid silence the “voice of evil only becomes louder and more convincing.”

  • European Union to ban supply of toilets to Russia

    The new EU sanctions, designed to weaken the Russian military machine, also include symbolic goods that do not affect strategic industries. Source: Euobserver reports with reference to a 146-page list of goods that will no longer be exported to Russia, writes European Pravda.

  • Ukraine increases imports of nitrogen fertilizers due to almost fivefold drop in production

    Ukraine reduced its nitrogen fertilizer production by 4.6 times in 2022, while tripling imports, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy said in a statement on the situation with fertilizers in Ukraine on Feb. 14.

  • Mozambique pastor dies attempting 40-day Jesus fast

    The Mozambican priest suffered organ failure after almost four weeks without food or drink.

  • Why Bears free agent target Orlando Brown Jr. may not hit market

    Bears fans have dreamed of seeing Orlando Brown Jr. helping to protect Justin Fields at left tackle.

  • Train carrying hazardous materials derails outside Detroit

    Local authorities reported that a train carrying hazardous materials derailed in a town outside Detroit Thursday morning. Authorities in Van Buren Township, Mich., warned residents to avoid the area near the derailment and closed roadways near the incident as authorities investigate the accident, according to a safety alert issued Thursday. Authorities said that there was…

  • A year into war, Ukraine's Zelenskiy defies Putin against the odds

    Night after night, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy delivers rousing video addresses, rallying his troops in their fight against the Russian invaders and trying to keep the world's attention focused on his nation's plight. He has successfully lobbied the West for arms, lifting taboo after taboo in the process -- initially on the West sending lethal aid of any kind and more recently on Western deliveries of battle tanks that may help Ukraine mount a counter-offensive. Zelenskiy, now 45 and in power since 2019, shows no sign of letting up.

  • With eye on Russia, Greece and Bulgaria expand gas deal

    The leaders of Greece and Bulgaria have announced plans to expand natural gas cooperation with a deal that could help other countries in the region lower their dependence on Russian energy. Under an agreement signed in Athens Thursday, Greece will gain access to Bulgaria's gas storage facilities in exchange for expanded use by Bulgaria of a liquefied natural gas terminal near Athens. Russian supplier Gazprom halted gas deliveries to Bulgaria over a pay mechanism dispute last April, two months after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine.

  • Beaches on Scotland's 'Hawaii of the North' at risk after sand stolen

    With its stunning white crystal sands, it is known as the "Hawaii of the North". But beach rustlers are removing the famous sand of Tiree in the Hebrides on an industrial scale, it has been claimed. Landowner Argyll Estates suspects sand is being “stolen” by “greedy” islanders under the cover of darkness. Reports also indicate that it is "the wealthier residents" who are involved - "so the reasons for this may not always be need, but perhaps greed”, the factor of Argyll Estates, Hugh Nicol, wrot

  • At least 6,000 Ukrainian kids taken to Russian territory, report says

    "Putin seeks to rob Ukraine of its future by taking its children," said U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price.

  • Amazon Shoppers Are Obsessed with This Space-Saving Travel Cosmetic Bag That's Surprisingly Roomy Inside

    It looks way more expensive than $22

  • Wagner mercenary head bemoans Russia’s ‘monstrous military bureaucracy’

    The head of Russia's mercenary outfit Wagner said it could take months to capture the embattled Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, as he criticised Moscow's “monstrous bureaucracy” for slowing military gains.

  • Chiefs not only victors from Super Bowl LVII, as NJ sportsbooks also win big

    New Jersey's sportsbooks along with their 27 wagering mobile applications "won" $12.8 million from bettors - a $5 million increase from last year.

  • Mum and teen daughter found dead in burger van 'from carbon monoxide poisoning'

    Leah Churchill and Brooke Wanstall were found dead in the Meat ‘N’ Greet Snack Wagon in Whitstable, Kent, on Tuesday morning.

  • Possible meteorite shakes Texas neighborhoods

    A mysterious object crashed into Texas this week, shaking neighborhoods near McAllen in the southern part of the state near its border with Mexico.