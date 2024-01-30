Currituck ‘missing person’ had active warrants, turned himself in and was released on bond

GRANDY — Five days after running into the woods to flee law enforcement, a Grandy man turned himself in two counties away on Monday night and was promptly released on a $5,000 secured bond.

Originally publicized as a missing person case, Cody Wellons Carden, had three misdemeanor warrants at the time of his disappearance.

The Currituck County Sheriff’s Office had charged Carden with resisting a public officer, reckless driving and “flee to elude arrest with a motor vehicle,” and his bond was set at $5,000 secured, a spokesperson at the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday morning.

Both that spokesperson and a spokesperson at Albemarle District Jail in Elizabeth City said that Carden bonded out after turning himself in, since he was never sent to Albemarle District Jail.

Tim Holub, a detective sergeant with the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office, responded to an inquiry on Monday that Carden was last seen at 7 p.m. on Jan. 24 by law enforcement, as he ran into a wooded area in the 700 block of Grandy Road in Grandy.

Carden’s significant other reported him missing “after he reportedly did not return home that evening,” according to Holub. “Law enforcement ruled out foul play in this case because he was witnessed entering the wooded area under his own resolution.”

The Currituck County Sheriff’s Office had posted on its Facebook page Thursday around 2:45 p.m. that it was actively looking for Carden, who was “entered as a missing person” in the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database. The post asked members of the public to contact the Sheriff’s Office with any information on his location.

The Currituck County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation “searched the equivalent of 13 miles in the immediate area that he went missing,” Holub said in a Monday email.

When asked if there were active warrants in the case, Holub said Carden was charged with one count of misdemeanor flee to elude arrest, which “took place prior to him running into the woods as one continuous event.”

When asked for details of the encounter with Carden, Holub said Carden “was not being questioned for any specific crimes, however, law enforcement had reasonable suspicion to either check his welfare or perform an investigative stop prior to his fleeing to elude.”

He declined to elaborate further on the case on Monday.

On Tuesday morning, Holub said that Carden had turned himself in Monday night to another jurisdiction, Pasquotank, and was formally charged. He was removed from the NCIC as he was “no longer missing or wanted.”

The Currituck County Sheriff’s Office updated its Facebook post Tuesday, saying Carden was found and is no longer considered a missing person.