Curry scores 38 as Warriors rally past Clippers, 115-105

  • Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) celebrates with guard Stephen Curry (30) after Wiggins made a 3-point shot against the Los Angeles Clippers during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
  • Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) drives with the ball past Los Angeles Clippers guard Luke Kennard during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
  • Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) takes a 3-point shot over Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George (13) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. The Warriors won 115-105. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
  • Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry celebrates after Andrew Wiggins made a 3-point shot against the Los Angeles Clippers during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. The Warriors won 115-105. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
  • Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George (13) takes a 3-point shot over Golden State Warriors forward Kelly Oubre Jr. during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
  • Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry reacts after a 3-point shot against the Los Angeles Clippers during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
1 / 6

Clippers Warriors Basketball

Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) celebrates with guard Stephen Curry (30) after Wiggins made a 3-point shot against the Los Angeles Clippers during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 38 points and the Golden State Warriors erased a big second-half deficit Friday night to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 115-105.

The Warriors trailed by 21 late in the third quarter but Curry scored 19 in that period and pulled Golden State within six entering the fourth.

Golden State (5-4) then outscored Los Angeles 34-18 over the final 12 minutes and snapped a four-game losing streak against the Clippers, who beat them at the Chase Center two nights earlier.

Paul George had 25 points for the Clippers (6-4) and Kawhi Leonard added 24, but Golden State turned up the defense after the Clippers scored 65 in the first half.

Curry got payback after being held to just 13 points in Wednesday’s loss. His nine 3-pointers Friday were the most by a Warriors player this season, and he added 11 assists.

“It’s just who Steph is,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “He’s been doing this for many, many years and it’s one of the reasons he’s a two- time MVP. Usually with Steph, when he has a tough game he bounces back with the next one.”

Andrew Wiggins scored 16 for the Warriors but Curry was predominantly a one-man show through the first three quarters. He got help in the fourth as Eric Paschall, Brad Wanamaker and Kent Bazemore all hit big shots.

The Clippers shot 58.7% from the floor in the first half and led 65-51. George had 17 points on 6-of-7 shooting, including 4 for 4 from beyond the arc.

“I think it’s good something like this happened to us early in the season," George said. "We have to be a better closing-out team. ... They got hot and they stayed hot the last two quarters. The momentum swung and that team was playing with a lot of confidence.”

But Curry rallied the Warriors with his big third quarter and when Paschall hit a 3-pointer to put the Warriors up 92-89 with 10:01 left, it gave them their first lead since it was 3-2.

Los Angeles got to the basket easily in the first two quarters, outscoring Golden State 28-16 in the paint.

TIP-INS

Clippers: Serge Ibaka had 19 points on 9-for-12 shooting. … Leonard’s missed free throw in the second quarter ended a streak of 46 consecutive free throws made by Los Angeles at the Chase Center. … Coach Tyronn Lue was asked before the game how he liked coaching while wearing a mask. “It’s hard,” he said. “With my Missouri accent and facemask on, they can’t understand me too much. But we’ve just do what we’ve got to do.”

Warriors: Rookie center James Wiseman had nine points and six rebounds in just 15 minutes. ... Kerr found success with a smaller three-guard lineup down the stretch … Curry (sore left ankle) was listed as questionable before the game but made the start. … Wiggins tested out his sore left quad in pregame drills and was cleared to start.

DISTINGUISHED CAREER

Friday marked the final game for Warriors official scorer Fred Kast, who retired after 57 years on the job. Kast was honored with a JumboTron presentation during the first quarter, and then the team awarded him a game ball afterward. Players surrounded Kast and cheered after he took several attempts to sink a close-range shot.

UP NEXT

Clippers: Host Chicago on Sunday in their first game against an Eastern Conference opponent.

Warriors: Host Toronto on Sunday.

Latest Stories

  • Biden supports impeaching Trump, Cedric Richmond tells Democrats

    President-elect Joe Biden signaled Friday that he supports the push to impeach President Trump for his role in inciting the riot at the Capitol on Wednesday.

  • Mike Pence’s daughter reveals she was caught up in riots and defends ‘hero’ Capitol police

    Charlotte Pence Bond, Mike Pence’s daughter, has defended Capitol Police after pro-Trump rioters were able to overpower law enforcement and breach the US Capitol on Wednesday. Capitol Police have come under scrutiny given how underprepared they appeared to be compared to the number of rioters who descended on the Capitol. Anyone who is blaming the Capitol Hill Police for the domestic terrorism that occurred yesterday should seriously reconsider their position.

  • Hong Kong grants bail to arrested pro-democracy activists

    Authorities in Hong Kong said Friday they have granted bail to most of the 55 pro-democracy activists who were arrested this week in a sweeping crackdown on dissent. One of the activists said they could still be charged under a tough national security law. The activists were accused of taking part in an unofficial primary election last year that authorities said was part of a plan to paralyze the Legislative Council and subvert state power.

  • New Georgia Sen. Warnock says riot shows 'words have power' — and he will use his for 'bringing people together'

    Georgia Sen.-elect Raphael Warnock blames President Trump and his allies for emboldening the mob that stormed the Capitol in D.C., where he will soon be sworn in as one of two Democratic senators from the normally Republican state, putting his party in charge of the Senate after six years in the minority.

  • Sen. Joe Manchin says he'd 'absolutely' oppose Biden's stimulus checks, then swiftly walks it back after stocks tank

    President-elect Joe Biden announced some economic priorities on Friday, but Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) promptly poked some holes in his plans.Biden began laying out his framework for the next round of COVID-19 relief, reports The Washington Post, and said his plans include a multi-trillion-dollar package that would provide "more direct relief flowing to families, small businesses," in part via $2,000 stimulus checks.But Manchin, who Axios notes will become an increasingly important player as a moderate in the Democrats' razor-thin Senate majority, seemed taken aback by Biden's promise. "I don't know where in the hell $2,000 came from. I swear to God I don't," he said. "That's another $400 billion dollars." Since Republicans are united in opposing larger checks, resistance from a single Democrat could throw a wrench in Biden's plans.He told the Post he would "absolutely not" support larger stimulus checks for Americans, but a spokesperson later seemed to walk back his resistance, insisting Manchin "isn't drawing a red line against" $2,000 checks, but simply "believes vaccine distribution should be a higher priority," as NBC News' Sahil Kapur put it. Perhaps realizing how consequential his hardline opposition to the plan may be, Manchin later tweeted to note he was open to discussion. "If the next round of stimulus checks goes out they should be targeted to those who need it," he wrote. Conspicuously, between Manchin's initial comments and his clarification, markets seemed to notice the potential roadblock.> Stocks dropped from all-time highs after a report that West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin will oppose further direct aid payments, denting hopes for another sweeping spending bill https://t.co/qzugAEnxpL pic.twitter.com/34WGqpsXJ3> > — Bloomberg (@business) January 8, 2021Aside from Manchin's role in the announcement, Biden's remarks on his economic plans were noteworthy in that he prioritized extending unemployment insurance, as well as sending billions of dollars in aid to state and local governments, which could help speed up COVID-19 vaccine distribution. Read more at The Washington Post.More stories from theweek.com Fox & Friends' Ainsley Earhardt says Trump supporters stormed Capitol because 'they don't want to be forgotten' 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Capitol riot Twitter permanently suspends Trump's account

  • Rioters who stormed US Capitol now face backlash at work

    A printing company in Maryland saw the photo on Twitter Wednesday night: an employee roaming the halls of the U.S. Capitol with a company badge around his neck. Others are facing similar repercussions at work for their participation in Wednesday's riot at the U.S. Capitol. The printing company, Navistar Direct Marketing, declined to name the worker but said it can’t offer employment to people “demonstrating dangerous conduct that endangers the health and safety of others.”

  • No diplomatic ties to Qatar yet, but trade, travel resuming, says UAE

    Arab states boycotting Qatar could resume travel and trade links with Doha within a week under a U.S.-backed deal, but restoring diplomatic ties requires more time as parties work to rebuild trust, a United Arab Emirates official said on Thursday. Gulf powerhouse Saudi Arabia announced the breakthrough in ending a bitter dispute at a summit on Tuesday, with its foreign minister saying Riyadh and its allies would restore all ties with Doha severed in mid-2017. UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash told a virtual news conference that measures to be implemented within a week of the agreement "include practical measures of airlines, shipping and trade".

  • US group appeals for Pakistani woman jailed on blasphemy

    The U.S. religious watchdog appealed Friday for the rights of a Pakistani woman from the country’s minority Ahmadis who has been jailed on blasphemy charges, declaring her a prisoner of conscience and urging Prime Minister Imran Khan's government to immediately set her free. The statement by the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom said 55-year-old Ramazan Bibi was jailed last April under Pakistan's draconian blasphemy law that carries the death penalty. Under the law, anyone accused of insulting Islam can be sentenced to death if found guilty.

  • Inside the Charming Parisian Apartment of French Designer Sarah Poniatowski

    Located directly under the roof, Poniatowski’s idyllic Right Bank apartment is flooded with light, flea market finds, and the designer’s very own collectionOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Chicago police union president: Saying riots are ‘treason’ is ‘beyond ridiculous’

    ‘They get to do what they want,’ John Catanzara said of people whose efforts left a police officer dead. John Catanzara, who was elected last May as the president of the Chicago Fraternal Order of Police, is defending the people who participated in the violent siege of the U.S. Capitol that resulted in the death of a police officer.

  • Pakistani PM asks Shiites to bury coal miners killed by IS

    Pakistan's prime minister on Friday appealed on protesting minority Shiites not to link the burial of 11 coal miners from their Hazara community, killed by the Islamic State group last week, to demands that he visit the mourners. Saying that the miners would not be buried until he visits the protesters amounts to blackmail, said Prime Minister Imran Khan. Since Sunday, hundreds of mourners have been rallying despite cold weather in Quetta, beside the coffins of the miners.

  • Proud Boys and Black Lives Matter supporters clash at Utah rally

    SLC’s ‘Save America’ rally also saw a defiant teenage protester and an attack on a local media member.

  • 5 nations want Iran to deliver justice on downed plane

    The countries whose citizens were killed when Iran accidentally shot down a Ukrainian jetliner said Friday they want Iran “to deliver justice and make sure Iran makes full reparations to the families of the victims and affected countries.” In a joint statement marking the one-year anniversary of the Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 crash, Ukraine, Canada, Britain, Afghanistan and Sweden said they want Tehran “to provide a complete and thorough explanation of the events and decisions that led to this appalling plane crash.” Sweden earlier had said that Iran had agreed to compensate the families’ of the foreign victims.

  • Kamala Harris will be able to break Senate ties. Why her staff hopes she won't need to

    With a 50-50 Senate split, Harris will be the tiebreaking vote. But her advisors would rather she spend more time at the White House than Capitol Hill.

  • State media: Iran unveils underground missile base

    Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards unveiled an underground missile base at an undisclosed Gulf location on Friday, Iranian state media reported, at a time of heightened tension between Tehran and the United States.

  • Ted Cruz Denounces Trump’s ‘Rhetoric’ during Riot

    Senator Ted Cruz on Thursday denounced the statement President Trump issued after a mob of his supporters descended on the Capitol building Wednesday, forcing lawmakers to evacuate and unleashing a wave of violence that has resulted in the deaths of five Americans, including one Capitol Police officer.“The president's language and rhetoric often goes too far. I think, yesterday in particular, the president's language and rhetoric crossed the line and it was reckless,” Cruz said in an interview with ABC13 Houston."I disagree with it, and I have disagreed with the president's language and rhetoric for the last four years," the Texas Republican added. "If you looked to what I have said, you will not find me say the same language or rhetoric."Trump refused to strongly condemn the violence perpetrated by his supporters despite his advisers reportedly urging him to do so as the chaos unfolded Wednesday afternoon. He eventually released a pre-recorded video statement, hours into the riot, in which he said he "loved" the people who surrounded the Capitol but urged them to go home peacefully."This was a fraudulent election but we can't play into the hands of these people. We have to have peace. So go home, we love you and you're very special. You've seen what happens. You've seen the ways others are treated which are so bad and so evil. I know how you feel. But go home and go home in peace," Trump said.The riot occurred after Trump held a rally in front of the White House and repeated his claim that the presidential election was rife with voter fraud and that he had in fact won a second term. He urged his supporters to go to the Capitol, where Congress was in the process of certifying the electoral votes from each state, and "cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women.""We’re probably not going to be cheering so much for some of them,” Trump told the crowd during the rally. “Because you’ll never take back our country with weakness. You have to show strength, and you have to be strong.”The large crowd of Trump supporters eventually forced their way past Capitol Police and into the Capitol building, causing lawmakers to have to evacuate the Senate, where a joint session of Congress to certify the election results was ongoing. Five people died as a result of the clashes.Earlier this week, Cruz led a group of eleven Republican senators in announcing that they would object to the certification of one or more states’ electoral votes. He was one of six senators who continued to object to the certification even after a number of Senate Republicans who had previously committed to doing so backtracked, citing the violence that unfolded in the Capitol hours earlier.While they haven't explicitly named Cruz, Republican Senators Marco Rubio and Tom Cotton have condemned colleagues who objected to certification and sent fundraising emails touting their commitment to Trump as the Capitol was being overrun, as Cruz did.Cruz rejected the notion that his objection was at all related to the rioting in the Thursday interview."I do think it's really cynical for them to try and take advantage of what was a tragic event that occurred yesterday in Washington - the terrorist attack on the Capitol was despicable," Cruz said.

  • Clarence Thomas’ wife supported rioters before siege: ‘Love MAGA’

    ‘God bless each of you,’ Ginni Thomas wrote in a Facebook post to support the attempted takeover of the Capitol. Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, shared support for the rioters who stormed the Capitol on Wednesday. On Facebook, Mrs. Thomas expressed explicit love for the violent chaos carried out by supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump, who are against the confirmation of President-elect Joe Biden.

  • Mexican farmers find rare female statue in citrus grove

    Farmers digging in a citrus grove near Mexico’s Gulf coast have found a striking, six-foot-tall statue of a female figure who may represent an elite woman rather than a goddess, or some mixture of the two, experts said Friday. The National Institute of Anthropology and History said it was the first such statue found in a region known as the Huasteca. While the site where it was found is nearer to the pre-Hispanic ruin site of El Tajín, the statue shows some influences of the Aztecs.

  • A laptop belonging to Nancy Pelosi's aide was stolen during the Capitol siege, a potential cybersecurity risk

    The aide's laptop, used for presentations, was taken from a conference room, according to a tweet from Drew Hammill, Pelosi's deputy chief of staff.

  • 'QAnon shaman' claims he is like Martin Luther King at Capitol riot

    The QAnon ‘shaman’ who stormed the capital with Trump supporters said he only “walked through an open door” in a post comparing his civil disobedience to Martin Luther King. Jake Angeli, an actor from Arizona, who called himself the QAnon shaman, was seen at the protest wearing a horned hat with a painted and a bare chest covered in tattoos. According to NBC News he compared himself to civil rights leader Martin Luther King “dealing with the global narrative that Biden won through civil disobedience.” The name QAnon comes from the internet conspiracy theory popular among Donald Trump’s supporters that has continued its popularity during the pandemic and the President’s attempt to discount the election result. “The fact that we had a bunch of our traitors in office hunker down, put on their gas masks and retreat into their underground bunker, I consider that a win,” said Mr Angeli, 33. He said that he was unconcerned by police and prosecutors’ investigations into the riot at the Capitol. “What I was doing was civil disobedience,” he said. “I didn’t do anything wrong,” Mr Angeli added. “I walked through an open door, dude.” Mr Angeli was one of many supporters of the President who flew from all over the US to Washington before laying siege to the Capitol building. In an interview with ORF, the Austrian broadcaster, while holding a sign reading ‘Q sent me,’ he said that banks all over the world are using money to make “deep underground bases where they have all this top secret technology going on.” Such conspiracy theories, including the idea that governments are secretly making “infinite energy, cloning, and antigravity technology,” as Mr Angeli claims, are commonplace in the Trump movement which propelled him to millions of votes yet again in this year’s election. Mr Angeli in the past has called himself a “multi-dimensional or hyper dimensional being" who can "see into these other higher dimensions.”