Currys’ fate shows the future of shopping is Chinese

For months, the City has been abuzz with takeover speculation. This year would see a flurry of “transformational” deals as a slowdown in inflation and reversal of interest rates made chief executives more ambitious on the acquisition front, it was predicted at the start of the year.

Still, it is doubtful the Square Mile’s soothsayers had Currys on a list of the top targets, even less so the subject of a possible bidding war. Although chief executive Alex Baldock has made some progress in trying to turn the chain around, it is a shadow of its former self, having lost more than 90pc of its market capitalisation from a peak eight years ago.

And yet it is the subject of not one but two possible takeover approaches: the first from sharp-elbowed Wall Street hedge fund and owner of Waterstones, Elliott Management, and a potential counter-bid from the Chinese e-commerce sensation JD.com. Confirmation of the interest sent shares in Currys soaring by as much as 37pc to 64p, a level last seen nearly a year ago.

In most other circumstances, a bid from Elliott for any major UK company would put the cat among the pigeons. Though it will be its private equity arm that is doing the bidding, the firm is best known as a prolific activist investor with the ability to make even the most battle-scarred boardroom veterans quiver with fear.

Yet, it is the interest of JD.com that threatens to cause the biggest stir. It’s the biggest move on a British company by a Chinese one in years. The “Golden Era” of Sino-British relations under David Cameron gave way to suspicion over Huawei, TikTok and much else, putting a stop to deals.

The embargo was never likely to last, however. Everywhere you look these days – and even as their domestic economy hits the skids – Chinese companies are conquering the world. It’s hard to make a credible case that the ownership of Currys is a matter of national security.

A takeover of Currys could give JD.com a significant overseas bridgehead. It has more than 800 shops in eight countries across Europe, and in the UK it is the last big electricals chain with a physical store estate.

The financial and logistical firepower of JD.com could quickly create a formidable new player in British retail with the muscle to unseat many of the incumbents. Some experts believe it represents the greatest threat to Amazon’s grip on shopping.

Headquartered in Beijing, JD.com runs an Amazon-style online “everything shop” that last year notched up sales approaching $150bn (£119bn), making it the largest retailer in China. It also has 580m active customers and a logistics arm that is among the largest in the world, with more than 1,600 warehouses. According to a report by Deloitte, it was the seventh largest in the world and the fastest growing of the global top 10.

JD.com has reportedly been seeking entry into Europe for a long time. It has also been running the slide rule over MediaMarkt and Saturn, two of the biggest electronics chains in Germany with around 1,000 shops combined.

The prospect of the Chinese behemoth flooding the European market with cheap Chinese products will fill its rivals with dread. Few will be able to compete, in the same way that China’s apparel king Shein threatens to quickly lay waste to the fast fashion market.

While the likes of Boohoo and its western rivals have been forced to clean up their act, Shein has seemingly come from nowhere to take the fashion world by storm.

The fast fashion model was pioneered by Zara and H&M, fine-tuned by Boohoo and Asos, and has been refined even further by Shein into an “ultra-fast” service where collections paraded on the catwalks can arrive at the front door in just days. Meanwhile, hundreds of new items are uploaded to its website every week, many of them costing just a few pounds.

With young Gen-Z shoppers hoovering up its goods, Shein is firming up plans for a $90bn listing on the Nasdaq stock market. Temu, another low-cost Chinese retailer that is growing at breakneck speed, is hot on its heels. It was the number one most-downloaded app in the US last year.

The emergence of this new generation of retail trailblazers underlines China’s transformation from a country that makes the goods stocked in Western shops to one that is now selling them directly to us, in a massive challenge to the corporations that have long dominated our lives.

The rise of China’s e-commerce industry mirrors the sad decline of British retail. Currys, born out of the disastrous merger of Carphone Warehouse and Dixons, has lost its way and its focus, leaving a hollowed out stock ripe for the picking. Currys was valued on the stock market at only £534m by the close of trading on Friday.

The company has battled a series of steep challenges. Its annual turnover is £9.5bn but that is in a notoriously competitive electrical market where margins are desperately thin.

The collapse of third-party mobile phone sales has also been severe. During lockdown, Currys closed all of its 531 Carphone Warehouse stores in the UK, with the loss of nearly 3,000 jobs, in an attempt to make its struggling mobile phone operations viable. Its Nordic unit, once its most valued asset, has struggled too.

But Currys may feel abandoned by myopic investors too. Critics complain about a stock market malaise that has left UK companies chronically under-valued, turning them into sitting ducks for foreign predators. The 170pc premium that Mars paid for Hotel Chocolat is held as firm proof of the market’s malady.

The fate of Currys has yet to be decided, but the Chinese also know a bargain when they see one.

