Is Currys Plc (LON:CURY) Worth UK£0.7 Based On Its Intrinsic Value?

Simply Wall St
·5 min read

Does the July share price for Currys Plc (LON:CURY) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

View our latest analysis for Currys

The method

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

Levered FCF (£, Millions)

UK£46.5m

UK£60.9m

UK£128.3m

UK£82.3m

UK£61.9m

UK£51.4m

UK£45.4m

UK£41.8m

UK£39.6m

UK£38.2m

Growth Rate Estimate Source

Analyst x6

Analyst x6

Analyst x5

Est @ -35.82%

Est @ -24.8%

Est @ -17.08%

Est @ -11.68%

Est @ -7.89%

Est @ -5.25%

Est @ -3.39%

Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 9.7%

UK£42.4

UK£50.6

UK£97.3

UK£56.9

UK£39.0

UK£29.5

UK£23.8

UK£20.0

UK£17.2

UK£15.2

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£391m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 0.9%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 9.7%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2031 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£38m× (1 + 0.9%) ÷ (9.7%– 0.9%) = UK£441m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£441m÷ ( 1 + 9.7%)10= UK£175m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is UK£566m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of UK£0.7, the company appears reasonably expensive at the time of writing. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf
dcf

The assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Currys as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 9.7%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.807. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Moving On:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. Why is the intrinsic value lower than the current share price? For Currys, there are three additional elements you should consider:

  1. Risks: Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Currys , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

  2. Future Earnings: How does CURY's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart.

  3. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

PS. The Simply Wall St app conducts a discounted cash flow valuation for every stock on the LSE every day. If you want to find the calculation for other stocks just search here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Recommended Stories

  • 'Die-hard' Nintendo fan spent over $40,000 buying stock and then asked top executives why the company won't make more of a fan-favorite series

    The person told Insider "I have been playing Nintendo games since I was a child" and called himself a "die-hard fan."

  • Future Winners? 3 Stock Giants Jim Cramer Bets On

    If there’s one common theme connecting the market’s experts, it’s ‘be a contrarian.’ Don’t follow the herd, focus on underlying facts, and don’t be afraid to throw out the conventional wisdom. Or, in a memorable phrase from Warren Buffett, “Be fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful.” Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program has always had a talent for swimming against the stream, and he has not shied away from pointing out the stocks that investor

  • Xerox’s CEO Has Died. What It Means for the Company.

    An ally of investor Carl Icahn, John Visentin suffered complications from an "ongoing illness," the enterprise-printing company said.

  • Jim Cramer Is Warning About These 8 Value Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 8 value stocks that Jim Cramer is warning about. If you want to read about some more value stocks that Jim Cramer is warning about, go directly to Jim Cramer is Warning About These 4 Value Stocks. As inflation numbers continue to add to the concerns around economic growth […]

  • SPAC Led by Former Apple Executive Goes Bankrupt Less Than a Year After Going Public

    (Bloomberg) -- Enjoy Technology Inc., a retail startup founded by former Apple Inc. executive Ron Johnson, filed for bankruptcy on Thursday -- less than a year after going public through a merger with a blank-check company.Most Read from BloombergStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysSupreme Court Crimps Biden’s

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The current market conditions – the NASDAQ is down 29% year-to-date, and the S&P 500 is down 21% – offer bargain hunters a target-rich environment. Plenty of sound stocks have seen their prices decline, pulled down by the general market headwinds and the overall stock trend, to levels that have left them too cheap to ignore. At this level, investors can find the benefits of cheap stocks, which offer both learning opportunities and strong upside potential. However, in evaluating stocks to buy, it

  • Bitcoin dips below $19,000 in broad crypto sell-off as Three Arrows liquidation sends ripples through the market

    The risk asset sell-off and the liquidation of troubled hedge fund Three Arrows Capital helped drive bitcoin briefly below $19,000 as crypto losses deepened.

  • S&P 500 Bear Market: Warren Buffett's 2008 Advice Still Holds True

    It's not an easy time to be an investor right now. Stock prices have plummeted over the last six months, and many Americans are worried that a recession could be looming. Nobody knows when the market will bottom out or how long it might take to recover, which only adds to many investors' concerns.

  • Crypto Warning From Within: Billionaire Says More Bad News Ahead

    The crypto industry is currently undergoing a truth test that will determine which projects are viable

  • $1 Billion Black-owned firm in Philadelphia is Closing Its Doors

    Philadelphia stock-and-bond firm Swarthmore Group started by lawyer James Nevels in 1991 is scheduled to close on Thursday, according to staffers and sources.

  • New report reveals major source of recent crypto market chaos

    A new report from blockchain analytics company Nansen offers some insight into why major crypto trading firms including Celsius Network and Three Arrows Capital became financially over-exposed earlier this month.

  • Crypto Crash: A First Big Domino Falls...Who's Next?

    Hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC), which bet big on failing crypto Luna and UST, falls into liquidation.

  • 5 Dow Stocks Billionaire Money Managers Can't Stop Buying

    For more than a century, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) has been the most widely followed stock index. When market volatility picks up -- as it has since the year began -- it's not uncommon for successful money managers to seek the safety of the mature stocks that comprise the Dow Jones. Form 13F filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) by billionaire money managers show this to be true.

  • Bitcoin Drops to End Worst Quarter Since 2011, When It Was $1. What Comes Next.

    Bitcoin, the largest and oldest cryptocurrency, is headed for its biggest quarterly decline in more than a decade.

  • Crypto Crash Exposes Robinhood and Coinbase To Predators

    A year can be a lifetime in the cryptocurrency world as major players are reeling from heavy losses.

  • Here’s how far oil could fall in a recession, judging by past experiences

    Seemingly every asset has dropped this year -- and the one that hasn't will get crushed by a recession, a strategist says.

  • Amazon's Stock Split Is Complete, but the Impact May Come Later

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) completed a much-awaited stock split earlier this month, the first in more than 20 years. As the shares topped $3,600 at their peak last year, investors hoped for a stock split. Investors hoped share-price gains would follow.

  • RBC Says These 2 Dividend Stocks Have Strong Growth Potential

    The second half of the year is upon us, and that has the forecasters looking for clues to the near-term economic future. The speculations run nearly the full gamut of possibilities, from a full-blown recession to a mild downturn to a steady-state to a rip-roaring recovery. Lori Calvasina, US equity strategy head for RBC Capital, is leaning toward that latter outlook. She believes that the US will dodge the recession bullet, and that the S&P 500 will end the year at or near 4,700 (a gain of 23% f

  • The New Era Of Real Estate Investing - A Simpler Path To Building Wealth

    Real estate is one of the greatest wealth-building assets of all time, providing stable returns through all market cycles. However, investing in real estate through traditional means is becoming increasingly difficult. The housing shortage has made it more difficult to find investment opportunities and surging home prices along with recent interest rate hikes have further limited the access to real estate investments. While this may seem like a death blow to many investors' dreams of becoming re

  • Do You Need to File a Tax Return on Living Trusts?

    A living trust is a common solution for many people with estate planning needs. However, few people know about its tax-filing requirements. Generally, any trust with at least $600 in annual income must file a federal return. But for a … Continue reading → The post Does a Living Trust Need to File a Tax Return? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.