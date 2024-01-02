‘Cursed’ Ted Cruz Blamed As Yet Another Sports Appearance Goes Badly Wrong

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) went to a football game on Monday to support the Texas Longhorns in their Sugar Bowl matchup against the Washington Huskies.

It didn’t go well for Texas as Washington won 37-31 to advance to next week’s national championship game. The Texas defeat also continues what some fans see as a trend: When Cruz turns up, his team loses.

In autumn, he showed up to support the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series.

They lost, and some fans blamed Cruz.

In 2018, he was blamed for jinxing the Houston Rockets when the team was eliminated from the NBA playoffs with Cruz in attendance. And in 2017, fans blamed a poorly timed Cruz selfie for Texas Tech’s defeat in the NCAA finals.

Last year, Cruz pushed back at the notion that his presence is a curse for sports teams, calling Rolling Stone magazine “lying hacks” for an article on fans begging him to stay home from the Astros game.

But after the Longhorns’ loss, some fans are taking it out on Cruz:

Sports bettors are now 15-2 since 2017 when betting the moneyline against teams Ted Cruz shows up to support in person.



They would have profited $2,344 if they placed a $100 bet on each game. pic.twitter.com/WBH5vq36VW — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) January 2, 2024

Its time for UT to ban Ted Cruz from all games — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) January 2, 2024

The all time greatest jinx in sports, Ted Cruz ladies and gentlemen pic.twitter.com/alenudVpsD — Aggie Sports 365 (@365Aggie) January 2, 2024

Hear us out. Do not allow Ted Cruz to claim he is a fan of your team. No matter what. — Daniel Ramirez (@neftalirr) January 2, 2024

When you see Ted Cruz at your game, wearing your colors, YOU KNOW... https://t.co/V8PLGuDqse — Flaming Hot Takes (@TheyAlreadyKnew) January 2, 2024

we all could make a killing live betting sports places ted cruz shows up pic.twitter.com/UuEmjwueSP — Brian Floyd (@BrianMFloyd) January 2, 2024

I blame Ted Cruz for this loss. #HookEmpic.twitter.com/8lll0h3ltx — Nick The FN Icon (@nickthefnicon) January 2, 2024

It’s almost like there’s a Ted Cruz curse. https://t.co/ZBxM2IqByy — 🌻UnScripted 🤓🌲🏀 (@SUCardinalRule) January 2, 2024

The Cruz Curse lives on pic.twitter.com/wteeYtBD7h — Ramblin’ Raiders Entertainment 📍 (@RamblinRaiders) January 2, 2024

The Cruz curse strikes again. pic.twitter.com/ZDvbs725Yn — University Democrats (@UDems) January 2, 2024