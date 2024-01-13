Curt Gowdy beating defendants have initial appearance in Laramie County Circuit Court

Jan. 12—CHEYENNE — The two defendants charged in connection with the August beating of a man who was left at Curt Gowdy State Park made their initial appearances Friday afternoon in Laramie County Circuit Court.

Russell Perry, 54, and Gizelle Kellum, 55, appeared before Laramie County Circuit Judge Sean C. Chambers virtually from the Laramie County jail. An arrest record for Perry identified him as an unhoused person.

Perry and Kellum are co-defendants who allegedly beat Stacey "Jason" Mullen and left him at Curt Gowdy State Park, where he was discovered by park rangers on Aug. 20. Mullen died from his injuries a week later, on Aug. 27.

Perry is charged with voluntary manslaughter, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years imprisonment, Chambers said during the hearing. His bond was set at $50,000 in cash.

Chambers, reading the official charge the defendant was facing, said Perry "unlawfully killed Stacey Mullen without malice ... voluntarily."

Kellum faces a charge of felony accessory after the fact to voluntary manslaughter for helping Perry evade law enforcement due to his alleged involvement in Mullen's death. Her bond was set at $10,000 in cash. When reading the charge against her, Chambers said she "hindered" and "delayed" the apprehension of Perry.

As of Friday afternoon, probable cause affidavits, which would provide more insight into the alleged association the two defendants have with the case, were not available.

State Public Defender Diane Lozano was appointed to represent Kellum on Friday. Lozano has represented Kellum in the past. She told Chambers that Kellum was previously found not guilty by reason of mental illness in Laramie County District Court in a separate case.

Public Defender Brandon Booth was appointed to represent Perry. He stated that he spoke with Perry at the Laramie County jail on Thursday and advised him not to speak any further than his response to questions by Chambers.

Both defendants did not answer in the affirmative when Chambers asked if they knew why they were appearing in court. Kellum said she was "confused," and Perry said "no, I don't" when asked the same question.

Their preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 19 at 9 a.m.

Samir Knox is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle's criminal justice and public safety reporter. He can be reached by email at sknox@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3152. Follow him on Twitter at @bySamirKnox.