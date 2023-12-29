Curt Langford: Texas Tech on the hinge of history

What an indelible year it's been celebrating Texas Tech's first century. While it's true the centennial celebration concluded with the Carol of Lights earlier this month, we'll still be in our first century through Feb. 10, 2024, the day Texas Gov. Pat Neff signed Texas Tech into legislation. While there was an initial push to make us an extension campus of another university down south, the desire to exist independently prevailed, enabling the Texas Tech University System we know today to exist with 63,000 students enrolled.

The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) in Lubbock was established in 1969, with TTUHSC El Paso joining in 2013. The Texas Tech University System (TTUS) officially began in 1996. Angelo State University joined in 2007, and Midwestern State University joined most recently in 2021. With a total of 27 campuses in 22 cities throughout Texas, (two internationally), the system accounts for a $16.4 billion economic output (FY21), a $9.2 billion contribution to the Texas Workforce by Graduates, a $22 return on every $1 invested and 45,000 total created and sustained jobs. The TTUS is one of only nine university systems in the nation to offer programs for undergraduate medical, law, nursing, pharmacy, dental and veterinary education, among other academic areas. There is much of which to be proud.

However, without the establishment of Texas Tech in 1923, none of these educational opportunities would have transpired these last 100 years. I would argue the most significant date in our first century, other than Feb. 10, 1923, was this fall on Nov. 7, 2023, when Texas voters supported the passage of the proposed Texas University Fund, enabling TTU to benefit from a nearly $4 billion endowment yielding a projected $44 million annually for Tech alone. Texas Tech alumni are to be commended for helping to secure this constitutional amendment with a voter turnout well above the state average.

Texas Tech is on the rise, and the Alumni Association has been privileged to partner with the TTU Centennial Committee in a year-long celebration honoring all those who came before and challenging those to come. Visiting with graduates far and wide, I've often stated what an honor it is for alumni today to be on the hinge of history with an institution transitioning from big to bold. From Lubbock to Austin, to Houston, San Antonio, Dallas, and countless communities in between, Texas Tech has made its point and presence clear. From San Antonio's Battle of Flowers Parade to the Starlight Parade at the Texas State Fair to the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City, our spirit squads and the Goin' Band have trumpeted Texas Tech pride with millions hearing the drumbeat, doing a double take for the Double T.

It's been an unforgettable year, but 2023 is a launchpad for the best that is yet to come. Profoundly, University President Lawrence Schovanec reminds us that:

"As we embark upon our second century, we must elevate our thinking from big to bold. We must work tirelessly to open our doors to those seeking knowledge and life-changing opportunity. We must be courageous in our endeavors to find creative and unique solutions to worldwide problems, while standing at the forefront of discovery and innovation. We must look beyond the horizon, always in pursuit of making the impossible, possible."

Paul W. Horn, our first university president, would be immensely proud of these first 100 years and of everyone who played a part in our story. It's up to Red Raider Nation to ensure our next generations are every bit as proud of what's to come. Happy New Century to Texas Tech!

