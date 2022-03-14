Curtice man convicted on rape, kidnapping charges

An Ottawa County jury found Alejandro Santibanez, 26, of Curtice, guilty of rape and kidnapping for his role in an April 2021 assault.

PORT CLINTON — An Ottawa County jury has found a Curtice man guilty of rape and kidnapping for his role in an April 2021 assault.

Alejandro Santibanez, 26, will be sentenced April 22 by Ottawa County Common Pleas Judge Bruce Winters on the two charges, both first degree felonies.

The jury on Thursday also found Santibanez not guilty of abduction in the case.

Santibanez was indicted in April 2021 on rape, kidnapping, abduction and domestic violence charges.

He pleaded not guilty on all charges at a May 2021 arraignment hearing.

According to an Ottawa County Sheriff's Office report, Santibanez refused to let the victim leave, held her down and would not let her go after an argument at a Curtice residence April 22, 2021.

He assaulted the victim and choked her to the point she briefly became unconscious.

After the incident, the victim picked up her sister and then drove to a Toledo hospital to be evaluated.

A deputy interviewed the victim at the hospital's emergency room area after the incident.

The deputy reported the victim had visible bruises on her forehead and right arm, as well as dried blood on her.

