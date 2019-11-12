Should Curtis Banks Group plc (LON:CBP) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio?

Today we'll take a closer look at Curtis Banks Group plc (LON:CBP) from a dividend investor's perspective. Owning a strong business and reinvesting the dividends is widely seen as an attractive way of growing your wealth. If you are hoping to live on your dividends, it's important to be more stringent with your investments than the average punter. Regular readers know we like to apply the same approach to each dividend stock, and we hope you'll find our analysis useful.

With a 2.8% yield and a four-year payment history, investors probably think Curtis Banks Group looks like a reliable dividend stock. A 2.8% yield is not inspiring, but the longer payment history has some appeal. Some simple analysis can reduce the risk of holding Curtis Banks Group for its dividend, and we'll focus on the most important aspects below.

Payout ratios

Companies (usually) pay dividends out of their earnings. If a company is paying more than it earns, the dividend might have to be cut. Comparing dividend payments to a company's net profit after tax is a simple way of reality-checking whether a dividend is sustainable. In the last year, Curtis Banks Group paid out 52% of its profit as dividends. This is a healthy payout ratio, and while it does limit the amount of earnings that can be reinvested in the business, there is also some room to lift the payout ratio over time.

Dividend Volatility

From the perspective of an income investor who wants to earn dividends for many years, there is not much point buying a stock if its dividend is regularly cut or is not reliable. Looking at the data, we can see that Curtis Banks Group has been paying a dividend for the past four years. It has only been paying dividends for a few short years, and the dividend has already been cut at least once. This is one income stream we're not ready to live on. During the past four-year period, the first annual payment was UK£0.035 in 2015, compared to UK£0.08 last year. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 23% a year over that time. Curtis Banks Group's dividend payments have fluctuated, so it hasn't grown 23% every year, but the CAGR is a useful rule of thumb for approximating the historical growth.

So, its dividends have grown at a rapid rate over this time, but payments have been cut in the past. The stock may still be worth considering as part of a diversified dividend portfolio.

Dividend Growth Potential

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Strong earnings per share (EPS) growth might encourage our interest in the company despite fluctuating dividends, which is why it's great to see Curtis Banks Group has grown its earnings per share at 23% per annum over the past five years. With recent, rapid earnings per share growth and a payout ratio of 52%, this business looks like an interesting prospect if earnings are reinvested effectively.

Conclusion

Dividend investors should always want to know if a) a company's dividends are affordable, b) if there is a track record of consistent payments, and c) if the dividend is capable of growing. First, we think Curtis Banks Group has an acceptable payout ratio. Next, earnings growth has been good, but unfortunately the dividend has been cut at least once in the past. Curtis Banks Group might not be a bad business, but it doesn't show all of the characteristics we look for in a dividend stock.