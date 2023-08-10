Curtis Jenkins III's killer receives 25-year prison term on reduced charges

CAMDEN - A Deptford man accused of kidnapping and killing a member of a well-known Camden family has been sentenced on a reduced charge.

Brandon Beverly, 36, received a 25-year prison term for the 2019 slaying of Curtis Jenkins III, a court record shows.

Beverly, who has already spent four years in custody, will be eligible for parole after serving 17 more years.

An indictment initially charged Beverly with two counts each of murder and kidnapping, as well as armed robbery, weapons offenses and conspiracy.

Camden man abducted during meal delivery What happened in the kidnapping, death of Curtis Jenkins III?

He admitted guilt to aggravated manslaughter under a plea agreement in January.

What happened to Curtis Jenkins III?

Jenkins, 20, was forced into a van on a Fairview street while making a late-night delivery for his home-based meal service on June 30, 2019, authorities said.

Authorities alleged the kidnapper repeatedly contacted Jenkins' family, demanding "10 to 15" pounds of marijuana from the victim's father.

A text message to the family showed a photo of Curtis, blindfolded and with his hands tied behind his back.

A search by law enforcement offices and community members ended when Jenkins was found dead in a Liberty Street garage on the night of July 2.

Jenkins' arms and legs were bound and a plastic bag covered his head, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office.

An autopsy determined he had died from asphyxia.

Jenkins, who also worked in the office of Camden's city clerk, was the grandson of Curtis Jenkins Sr., then the president of Camden's council.

In sentencing Beverly, Superior Court Judge Edward McBride Jr. noted the defendant had seven convictions as an adult, including two drug crimes and a weapons offense.

Beverly also must pay $7,500 to a fund that benefits crime victims, McBride said at a July 28 hearing.

He is to spend five years on parole after his release from prison.

A second man charged in the case, 26-year-old Jalen Carr of Sicklerville, was sentenced in May to an eight-year term for conspiring to commit robbery or carjacking, according to the state Department of Corrections.

Carr also was initially indicted on charges of murder, kidnapping and armed robbery..

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter with the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Email him at jwalsh@cpsj.com.

