Curtis Reeves trial Day 4 live: Defense grills lead detective

Testimony is continuing this morning in the trial of Curtis Reeves, the retired Tampa police captain who shot and killed a fellow movie-goer in a Pasco County theater in 2014.

Reeves is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Chad Oulson and aggravated battery in the injury to Oulson’s wife, Nicole, who was struck in the finger by the bullet that hit her husband.

The long-delayed case has received worldwide attention. Reeves confronted Chad Oulson during the previews of the movie and told him to turn his cell phone off. Oulson flicked popcorn at Reeves, who responded by pulling out a gun and shooting him dead.

After the lead detective testified Wednesday, the defense was grilling him about the investigation on Thursday morning.

On Wednesday, testimony included the playing of the detective’s recorded interview with Reeves after the shooting. You can read the full story, and listen to the interview, here.

Testimony Tuesday came from fellow movie-goers who re-counted what they saw that day. You can catch up on that testimony here.

And Testimony Monday came from Nicole Oulson. Read about that here.

Full background on the case can be found here.

Our reporter, Anastasia Dawson, is tweeting live from the trial. Her tweets appear in reverse-chronological order below.