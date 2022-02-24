Curtis Reeves trial: Defendant takes stand in Pasco movie theater shooting

Retired Tampa police captain Curtis Reeves takes the stand Thursday, charged with second-degree murder for fatally shooting a man eight years ago during a confrontation inside a Wesley Chapel movie theater.

Reeves, 71 at the time, is arguing he fired in self-defense, saying he feared harm from the 43-year-old Oulson, in part because Reeves’ health was deteriorating with age. Prosecutors countered the claim under cross-examination with testimony that Reeves had gone hunting in the days before the fatal shooting.

The confrontation began when Reeves noticed Oulson texting during the movie previews and told him to stop. The two argued and Reeves left to complain to a manager. He returned and informed Oulson what he had done. Oulson grabbed Reeves’ popcorn and threw it in his face and Reeves pulled the handgun and fired.

Under questioning Thursday from his attorneys, Reeves started at the beginning: A 1961 Hillsborough High graduate and Navy veteran, he met his wife Vivien ‘many years ago’ at church.

Staff writer Anastasia Dawson, is reporting live from the trial at the Robert D. Sumner Judicial Center in Dade City. Her tweets appear below.

And catch up here on the trial so far, in reverse order: Wednesday, Tuesday, Monday, Friday, Feb. 17, Feb. 16, Feb. 15 and Feb. 14.

