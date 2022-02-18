Curtis Reeves trial live: Defense calls witnesses on Day 5 of testimony

After the state rested its case on Thursday, the defense began calling witnesses Friday morning in the trial against Curtis Reeves.

Reeves, a retired Tampa police captain, is charged with second-degree murder and aggravated battery in the 2014 movie theater shooting death of Chad Oulson. Oulson’s wife, Nicole, also was injured in the shooting, which began after Reeves told Oulson to turn off his cell phone during movie previews.

Catch up on Thursday’s testimony here. The testimony Wednesday can be found here, Tuesday here, and Monday here. Read the full background on the case here.

Our reporter, Anastasia Dawson, is in the courtroom and is providing live coverage, which you can follow below.