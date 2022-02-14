Curtis Reeves trial live: Opening statements begin in Pasco movie theater shooting

Opening statements in the second-degree murder trial against retired Tampa police captain Curtis Reeves began this morning in Pasco County court. Reeves is charged with murder in the Jan. 13, 2014, shooting of Chad Oulson, 43, after an argument that began in a movie theater.

Court TV is covering the case and you can watch it live here:

If you can’t see the video player on your mobile device, click here.

Both men were with their wives, the Oulsons seated one row ahead, when Reeves noticed the young father was texting during the film’s previews. He told Oulson to stop and the two argued, prompting Reeves to leave the theater to complain, grunting and kicking the backs of seats as he left.

He returned and the arguing escalated. Oulson stood up to face the man behind him, then threw a bag of popcorn in his face. Reeves reached into his pocket, pulled out a .380-caliber handgun and shot Oulson in the chest.

The trial has taken an unusually long time to reach trial and Reeves is now 79 years old. Prosecutors have accused Reeves’ attorney, Richard Escobar, of intentionally delaying the case by mounting defense arguments designed to keep Reeves free on bail for as long as possible. But with more than 100 depositions and changing case law, Escobar counters that the complexity of the case demanded time to get it right.

The lawyers had argued some points before opening statements began.