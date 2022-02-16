Curtis Reeves trial Live: Questions about possible injury to Reeves’ eye

Testimony is continuing Wednesday in the murder trial of Curtis Reeves, who is charged with second-degree murder and aggravated battery in a 2014 shooting in which Chad Oulson was killed in a Pasco County movie theater.

An EMT and a detective have taken the stand so far this morning, and some of the questions from defense attorneys focused on a possible injury that Reeves may have sustained to his eye during the confrontation that proceeded the shooting. Reeves had told Oulson to stop using his phone during previews and Oulson responded by flicking Reeves’ popcorn at him. That’s when Reeves, a retired Tampa police captain, pulled out a gun and shot Oulson dead.

Testimony the day before largely came from three witnesses who were in the theater that day. Read the full story here.

Opening statements were Monday, followed by testimony from Chad Oulson’s wife, Nicole, who was in the theater with him and was shot in the hand. You can read that story here.

Catch up with how a jury was chosen here and all the background on the case here. The following are live tweets from our reporter, Anastasia Dawson, who is in the courtroom.