Curtis Reeves trial: Radiologist describes Reeves’ deteriorating health

DADE CITY — Trial has entered a third week in the case against retired Tampa police captain Curtis Reeves, charged with second-degree murder for fatally shooting a man eight years ago during a confrontation at a Wesley Chapel movie theater.

The defense is presenting its case, calling to the stand Tuesday employees and moviegoers who were inside the theater Jan. 13, 2014, when Reeves pulled out a handgun and fired a single shot into the chest of Chad Oulson.

Defense attorneys raised questions about whether Pasco County Sheriff’s Office investigators gathered all the evidence they should have at the scene.

Reeves, 71 at the time, is arguing he fired in self-defense, saying he feared harm from the 43-year-old Oulson, in part because Reeves’ health was deteriorating with age. Prosecutors countered the claim under cross-examination with testimony that Reeves had gone hunting in the days before the fatal shooting.

The confrontation began when Reeves noticed Oulson texting during the movie previews and told him to stop. The two argued and Reeves left to complain to a manager. He returned and informed Oulson what he had done. Oulson grabbed Reeves’ popcorn and threw it in his face and Reeves pulled the handgun and fired.

The defense has also raised questions about whether Oulson threw another object, too, perhaps a cell phone.

Trial resumed Wednesday with video testimony recorded earlier from Dr. Michael Foley, a forensic radiologist who described signs of degeneration he saw in Reeves’ hands and back when he reviewed X-ray images in 2015.

Our reporter, Anastasia Dawson, is reporting live from the trial at the Robert D. Sumner Judicial Center in Dade City. Her tweets appear below.

