Curtis Reeves trial: Suspect’s wife describes shooting at Pasco theater

The trial of former Tampa Police captain Curtis Reeves in a fatal shooting eight years ago has entered its third week after nearly a week of jury selection followed by a week of witness testimonies.

Reeves is charged with aggravated battery and second-degree murder for fatally shooting Land O’ Lakes father Chad Oulson, 43, during an argument over Oulson’s cell phone during movie previews at Wesley Chapel’s The Grove 16 movie theater.

Reeves has never denied shooting Oulson, but said it was in self-defense.

In 2017, Reeves and his defense team, spearheaded by attorneys Rick Escobar and Dino Michaels argued during a 10-day hearing that he qualified for immunity from prosecution under Florida’s controversial “stand your ground” law.

Pinellas-Pasco Circuit Judge Susan Barthle denied the claim and is presiding over Reeves’ jury trial.

Prosecutors rested their case last week after calling witnesses including moviegoers who watched the shooting unfold that day, investigators who worked on the case, and Oulson’s widow Nicole Oulson, who was injured when the bullet that hit Oulson in the chest passed through her finger first.

The jury has also seen grainy surveillance footage taken from the theater that day and showing Oulson stand up from his seat to confront Reeves, grab the older man’s popcorn from Reeves’ lap and toss it in Reeves’ face.

This week, Reeves’ defense team is expected to hone in on that moment. Reeves has said he feared for his safety and that of his wife.

Judge Barthle has set aside the month of February to hear testimony in the case. Then, it will be up to a six-member jury to decide Reeves’ fate.

Our reporter, Anastasia Dawson, is tweeting live from the trial. Her tweets appear below.