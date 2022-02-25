Curtis Reeves trial: It’s true, jurors hear, ‘Man killed over popcorn toss’

Attorneys for the prosecution and defense make their closing arguments today at the trial of retired Tampa police captain Curtis Reeves, charged with second-degree murder for fatally shooting a man eight years ago during a confrontation inside a Wesley Chapel movie theater.

Then, during its third week, the case goes to a six-member jury for a verdict.

Reeves, 71 at the time, is arguing he fired in self-defense, saying he feared harm from fellow movie-goer Chad Oulson, 43, in part because Reeves’ health was deteriorating with age. Prosecutors countered the claim with testimony that Reeves had gone hunting in the days before the fatal shooting.

The confrontation began when Reeves noticed Oulson texting during the movie previews and told him to stop. The two argued and Reeves left to complain to a manager. He returned and informed Oulson what he had done. Oulson grabbed Reeves’ popcorn and threw it in his face and Reeves pulled the handgun and fired. The defense has raised questions about whether Oulson also threw his cell phone at Reeves.

In his closing argument, prosecutor Scott Rosenwasser told the jury, “‘Man killed over popcorn toss’ — that sounds like a sensationalized headline, something you’d read in big bold type at a newsstand. But in this case it’s absolutely, unfortunately true.”

Staff writer Anastasia Dawson is reporting live from the trial at the Robert D. Sumner Judicial Center in Dade City. Her tweets appear below.

