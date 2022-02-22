Curtis Reeves trial: Witness saw popcorn thrown. Then she heard the shot.

DADE CITY — Trial has entered a third week in the case against retired Tampa police captain Curtis Reeves, charged with second-degree murder for fatally shooting a man eight years ago during a confrontation at a Wesley Chapel movie theater.

The defense is presenting its case, calling to the stand Monday an expert on aging and Reeves’ wife Vivien as it argues that Reeves acted in self-defense when he pulled out a handgun and fired a single shot into the chest of at Chad Oulson on Jan. 13, 2014.

Reeves, 71 at the time of the shooting, feared harm from the younger Olson, 43, and his health was deteriorating with age, the defense has said. Prosecutors countered the claim under cross-examination with testimony that Reeves had gone hunting in the days before the fatal shooting.

The confrontation began when Reeves noticed Oulson texting during the movie previews and told him to stop. The two argued and leaves left to complain to a manager. He returned, informed Oulson what he had done, and Oulson grabbed Reeves’ popcorn and threw it in his face. Reeves pulled the handgun and fired.

Defense witnesses Tuesday have included an audio-visual analyst and woman who was in the theater at the time of the shooting.

