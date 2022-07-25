Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Has Some Way To Go To Become A Multi-Bagger

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. That's why when we briefly looked at Curtiss-Wright's (NYSE:CW) ROCE trend, we were pretty happy with what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Curtiss-Wright:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = US$392m ÷ (US$4.1b - US$800m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

So, Curtiss-Wright has an ROCE of 12%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Aerospace & Defense industry average of 8.8% it's much better.

In the above chart we have measured Curtiss-Wright's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From Curtiss-Wright's ROCE Trend?

The trend of ROCE doesn't stand out much, but returns on a whole are decent. The company has employed 37% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 12%. 12% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that Curtiss-Wright has consistently earned this amount. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

The Bottom Line On Curtiss-Wright's ROCE

In the end, Curtiss-Wright has proven its ability to adequately reinvest capital at good rates of return. And the stock has followed suit returning a meaningful 43% to shareholders over the last five years. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we still believe the stock deserves further research.

Curtiss-Wright does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Curtiss-Wright that you might be interested in.

