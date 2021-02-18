Cushing man arrested after alleged domestic assault

Feb. 17—Colton Kirk Pool, 23, of Cushing, was charged with domestic assault and battery by strangulation.

Cushing Officer Alex McKean was dispatched Feb. 9 to the 300 block of Quail Creek Drive regarding a civil issue.

McKean said he was familiar with the victim and Pool through previous contact.

Dispatch advised McKean that the victim was alleging Pool wouldn't leave the residence after an argument.

According to the probable cause affidavit, McKean and Officer David Smith arrived on scene and could hear two people arguing.

"I briefly stopped by the door before I knocked and listened to them for a moment. The two sounded as if they were just a few feet away on the other side of the door. I could hear a female voice sound as if she were crying and I heard a male voice say 'don't tell them that,'" McKean alleged in the affidavit.

McKean said due to the nature of the call, he waited until the conversation became inaudible before knocking on the door.

According to the affidavit, the victim opened the door and stepped outside to speak with the officers and McKean said Pool was not immediately visible, but could later see an object swinging side to side from a doorknob of a hallway door, as if the wind had blown it.

"For officer safety reasons, I requested Pool come outdoors with me and he emerged from the hallway and followed my request," McKean wrote in the affidavit.

According to the affidavit, the victim and Pool were separated. Pool went with McKean and the victim went with officer Smith.

McKean said they were separated because he was beginning to suspect this was a domestic situation.

"Pool immediately began to tell me that sometimes their arguments turn physical without me asking him," McKean said.

Pool further explained that he would sometimes take the victim to the ground in fear of her hitting him, the affidavit said.

According to the affidavit, Pool told the officer nothing physical happened this time, but allegedly admitted to grabbing the victim by the neck, but didn't mean to "choke her and did not know he was doing so," McKean wrote.

Story continues

Pool was placed under arrest after he allegedly told the officer he was willing to go to jail if the officer wanted to take him.

Officer Smith learned the victim lost consciousness during the alleged assault and an EMS was dispatched to assess the victim.

Photographs were taken and documentation of the living area was made by the officer's department-issued cellphone.

Bond was set in the amount of 25,000 and special conditions are that Pool can't have contact with the victim.

He is scheduled to appear in court Thursday afternoon, if the weather permits.