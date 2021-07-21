Cushing man arrested, charged in Tulsa with sending explicit messages to minor

Jul. 21—A man from Cushing has been arrested and booked into the Tulsa County Jail after investigators posed as an underage girl on Facebook and alleged that he sent explicit messages to the "minor."

Robert Watson, 29, was charged with four counts of lewd or indecent proposal to a child, two counts of exhibiting obscene material to a minor, using technology to engage in sexual communication with a minor and soliciting a minor for indecent exposure or obscene mail.

Investigator Jason Weis from the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office alleged he was using an undercover Facebook profile of a 15-year-old girl, an account used to investigate child sex crimes when Watson added the account on Facebook.

Weis wrote in the probable cause affidavit that Watson initiated contact with the girl depicted in the account.

"The defendant asked Grace's age, she told him 'almost 15', and he told her that she looked older and that he was 25 years old," Weis alleged in the affidavit.

It then says Watson begins telling "Grace" she is beautiful and sexy and sends solicited nude photos of her, asked that she perform sexual acts on herself and to think of him performing sexual acts to her.

The affidavit said Watson sent nude photos of his genitals to someone he believed to be 14 and asked if she wanted to see him ejaculate as well as asked if she would do certain sexual acts with him.

Weis also wrote in the affidavit that Watson requested to meet up with the "kid" for sexual purposes. He said throughout the conversation it was brought up that he was talking with a 14-year-old.

The crimes he is charged with occurred in Tulsa County, which is why he was charged there.

Bond was set at $35,000, but a bind hearing was set on Monday and bond was set at $50,000.

He is scheduled for arraignment Tuesday morning.