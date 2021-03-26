Cushing man arrested on charges of sexual battery

Ashlynd Huffman, Stillwater NewsPress, Okla.
·2 min read

Mar. 26—Nathan Deshane Taff, 39, of Cushing, was arrested after a victim came forward and said Taff assaulted her at a Stillwater thrift store.

Sgt. Jennifer Gripe with the Stillwater Police Department met with the victim March 13 in the police lobby in reference to a sexual assault. According to the probable cause affidavit, the victim was shopping at Super Thrift, when Taff, working at the store at the time, allegedly cat called her and then grabbed her hand, placing it over his genitals.

Gripe said she could tell the victim was upset by her actions during the interview.

"Before I was able get too far into asking her questions, she advised she needed to throw up," Sgt. Gripe wrote in the affidavit.

The victim alleged Taff grabbed her hand firmly and squeezed it, causing pain. Taff then allegedly placed the back of her hand over the front of his pants. She also said he lifted his shirt up and showed his stomach when he went to the back of the store.

The officer wrote in the affidavit that the victim said she could still feel Taff's genitals on her hand, and asked if that would go away.

"I told her that was likely a trauma response and I could not tell her when she would stop feeling it," Gripe wrote in the affidavit.

The alleged victim said she purchased the items and asked Taff for help to carry the items to her vehicle. She said he was the only employee around at the time and she needed help.

The victim also alleged Taff had kissed her.

March 18, Gripe contacted Taff to get his side of the story.

According to police, Taff admitted to lifting up his shirt but denied everything else and said she was the one who initiated the hugging and kissing.

Taff was placed under arrest for sexual battery and transported to the city jail.

Bond was set in the amount of $50,000 and he will have court March 30 to appear with counsel.

Recommended Stories

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    European Union (EU) leaders agreed at a summit on Thursday to step up production of COVID-19 vaccines in Europe and improve the rollout of inoculations across member states, European Council President Charles Michel said. The EU is at the start of a third wave of COVID-19 infections but vaccinations are progressing steadily and the bloc is on course to have 70% of adults inoculated in the second quarter, the European Commission's president Ursula von Leyen said on Thursday. AstraZeneca cannot export any more COVID-19 vaccines from Europe until it makes good on its contracts with the European Union, von der Leyen said after a meeting of the leaders of the 27-nation bloc.

  • Ethiopia says Eritrea agrees to withdraw troops from Tigray

    Ethiopia's prime minister said Friday that Eritrea has agreed to withdraw its forces from the Tigray region, where witnesses have described them looting, killing and raping civilians. The statement by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s office comes after intense pressure from the United States and others to address the deadly crisis in Tigray. Abiy’s statement after a visit to Eritrea said that Ethiopian forces will take over guarding the border areas “effective immediately.”

  • Report: Money key to reverse pandemic losses for poor

    More than 60 international agencies are calling for immediate financing to put gains for developing countries back on track after the COVID-19 pandemic led to widening inequalities, the worst recession in 90 years, an estimated 120 million people pushed into extreme poverty and significant losses of tax revenues, trade and foreign investment for many countries. The Financing for Sustainable Development Report 2021, released by the United Nations on Thursday, also pointed to an estimated 114 million jobs lost during the pandemic, a decrease in remittances which are critical to many poorer countries, and rising debt. U.N. Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed told a news conference launching the report that its message is “clear and stark:" COVID-19 has led to an even more sharply unequal world that is leaving millions of people behind, and without immediate action on financing U.N. development goals for 2030 are at risk.

  • New problems arise for crop storage as planet gets warmer

    For generations, Brian Sackett's family has farmed potatoes that are made into chips found on grocery shelves in much of the eastern U.S. About 25% of the nation's potato chips get their start in Michigan, where reliably cool air during September harvest and late spring has been ideal for crop storage. “Our good, fresh, cool air is getting less all the time, it seems like,” he said on a recent morning as a front-end loader scooped up piles of plump, light-brown potatoes that would be packed into a tractor trailer for shipment to chip factories.

  • Australia endures droughts, fires, floods and marauding mice

    Rob Costigan bought a rugged farm in rural Australia three years ago with the dream of building it into something he could leave to his kids. One year later, he was needing to truck in water to battle an extreme drought. Then Australia's deadly wildfires raged perilously close in late 2019, forcing Costigan to spend day after day stamping out embers and running sprinklers on his roof to save his home, in an eerie atmosphere he likens to Armageddon.

  • Balletcore Is Definitely the Prettiest Spring Trend (and It’s Surprisingly Wearable)

    Maybe it’s inspired by the upcoming Sex and the City reboot . Maybe it has more to do with our newfound desire to dress...

  • Biden hits out at Trump saying he was the only president to leave children to ‘starve to death’

    Mr Biden says his administration will not let a child starve and ‘stay on the other side’ of the border

  • Snowboarders escaped monster avalanche, but not the law

    Tyler DeWitt and Evan Hannibal were slowly making their way down a windswept slope during a backcountry snowboarding excursion in Colorado last spring when the shallow snow beneath them shifted and broke loose. “Avalanche!” shouted DeWitt. The experienced backcountry snowboarders weren’t injured, but the avalanche buried a service road in about 20 feet (6 meters) of snow and came dangerously close to Interstate 70, a major route for ski traffic.

  • Police release 911 call that alerted them to naked Florida woman trapped down storm drain

    ‘There’s somebody stuck in a sewer over here,’ passerby frantically says

  • An interior designer says the biggest mistake you can make when painting your home is mixing colors

    Interior designer Richard O'Gorman had a spectacular DIY fail when he mixed wall paints, and he spent days fixing it.

  • Myanmar junta uses force on streets; US, UK target finances

    As Myanmar's junta used violence again Thursday to try to suppress protests against the military's takeover, the United States and Britain announced tough sanctions against two holding companies that provide financial sustenance for the army regime. The U.S. Treasury Department said its action against Myanma Economic Holdings Public Company Limited and Myanmar Economic Corporation Limited targeted the army’s control of large parts of the country’s economy, “which is a vital financial lifeline for the military junta.” “These sanctions specifically target the economic resources of Burma’s military regime, which is responsible for the overthrow of Burma’s democratically elected government and the ongoing repression of the Burmese people,” the announcement from Washington said.

  • Chinese social-media users burn their Nikes after the company says it's 'concerned' about forced labor of Uyghurs in Xinjiang

    A mass boycott effort against Nike is unfolding in China after the brand said it was concerned about labor practices in the Xinjiang region.

  • Out of 800,000 fully vaccinated people in Minnesota, only 89 tested positive for COVID-19

    State health officials said that's "an incredibly small number of cases." Even vaccinated people who get COVID-19 have protection from severe illness.

  • N.Korea missile launch tests Biden, alarms Japan ahead of Olympics

    North Korea launched two suspected ballistic missiles into the sea near Japan on Thursday, underscoring steady progess in its weapons programme and ramping up pressure on the new U.S. administration as it reviews North Korea policy. The apparent tests were reported by authorities in the United States, South Korea, and Japan, and coincided with the start of the Olympic torch relay in Japan. They would be the first ballistic missile tests by North Korea in nearly a year and the first reported since U.S. President Joe Biden took office in January.

  • Tornado warning - live: At least five dead as 50 million people across southeast brace for 135mph wind

    Follow the latest updates

  • Georgia police arrest Black lawmaker for knocking as Gov. Brian Kemp signed new voting restrictions

    Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) signed into law a new law to restrict voting access in the state, shortly after the Republican-led legislature passed it along party lines. Georgia voted for President Biden in November, then elected two Democrats to the U.S. Senate in a January runoff election. "After the November election last year, I knew, like so many of you, that significant reforms to our state elections were needed," Kemp said. The Atlantic's Adam Serwer had an alternate explanation. Republicans lost presidential and senatorial elections in Georgia so they changed the rules to make it harder for black people to vote. It's no more complicated than that. The law doesn't make it harder to cheat; it is a form of cheating, a word that understates the malice of it. https://t.co/cnRWpp6czI — Adam Serwer (@AdamSerwer) March 25, 2021 The new law makes it harder to request and drop off absentee ballots, changes early voting hours, replaces the elected secretary of state as head of the state election board with an appointee of the legislature, and gives that board the power to remove and replace county election officials. "That provision is widely seen as something that could be used to target Fulton County, a Democratic stronghold covering most of Atlanta," The Associated Press reports. The law also "bars outside groups from handing out food or water to people in line to vote." "As always, the burden of these changes falls most heavily on voters of color — those the Voting Rights Act was designed to protect,” Andrea Young, executive director of the ACLU of Georgia, said in a statement. As Kemp was signing the law behind closed doors, state Rep. Park Cannon (D) was arrested by Capitol police for knocking. Cannon, a Black woman who represents Atlanta, was charged with felony obstruction of law enforcement and disrupting a session of the General Assembly. She faces 1 to 5 years in prison if convicted, AP reports. “Why are you arresting her?” This Facebook Live video from @TWareStevens shows the moment authorities detained state Rep. Park Cannon as @GovKemp was behind those doors signing elections restrictions into law. #gapol pic.twitter.com/U1xMJ6tZrY — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) March 25, 2021 Cannon "was advised that she was disturbing what was going on inside and if she did not stop, she would be placed under arrest," George State Police spokesman Lt. W. Mark Riley said. "Rep. Cannon refused to stop knocking on the door." Tamara Stevens, an activist who was with Cannon, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that Cannon was not being disruptive or disrespectful. "She knew he was signing a bill that would affect all Georgians — why would he hide behind closed doors?" Stevens said. "This isn't a monarchy." More stories from theweek.comIs Biden setting Harris up to fail?How to oust Louis DeJoy: A guide for nervous presidents5 blisteringly funny cartoons about spring break superspreaders

  • Boulder shooting victims: Everything we know about 10 people killed in Colorado attack

    Tributes have been flooding in since the massacre

  • Biden is giving Kamala Harris the thorniest issue to oversee as VP: immigration

    President Biden believes, "'The person that I trust most, the person I turn to when there's a hard issue is Kamala Harris,'" a WH official said.

  • Fox News’ Peter Doocy complains about being snubbed in Biden press conference

    Doocy was unable to use his ‘binder full of questions’

  • Misbah defends selection of Sharjeel Khan for T20s in Africa

    Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq defended the selection of Sharjeel Khan for next month’s Twenty20 internationals against South Africa and Zimbabwe despite questions about the lefthanded opening batsman's fitness. While recalling Khan, chief selector Mohammad Wasim had said that Khan hadn't regained full fitness but was still selected because of his power hitting in the first six overs of Twenty20 game.