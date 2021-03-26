Cushing man arrested on charges of sexual battery

Mar. 26—Nathan Deshane Taff, 39, of Cushing, was arrested after a victim came forward and said Taff assaulted her at a Stillwater thrift store.

Sgt. Jennifer Gripe with the Stillwater Police Department met with the victim March 13 in the police lobby in reference to a sexual assault. According to the probable cause affidavit, the victim was shopping at Super Thrift, when Taff, working at the store at the time, allegedly cat called her and then grabbed her hand, placing it over his genitals.

Gripe said she could tell the victim was upset by her actions during the interview.

"Before I was able get too far into asking her questions, she advised she needed to throw up," Sgt. Gripe wrote in the affidavit.

The victim alleged Taff grabbed her hand firmly and squeezed it, causing pain. Taff then allegedly placed the back of her hand over the front of his pants. She also said he lifted his shirt up and showed his stomach when he went to the back of the store.

The officer wrote in the affidavit that the victim said she could still feel Taff's genitals on her hand, and asked if that would go away.

"I told her that was likely a trauma response and I could not tell her when she would stop feeling it," Gripe wrote in the affidavit.

The alleged victim said she purchased the items and asked Taff for help to carry the items to her vehicle. She said he was the only employee around at the time and she needed help.

The victim also alleged Taff had kissed her.

March 18, Gripe contacted Taff to get his side of the story.

According to police, Taff admitted to lifting up his shirt but denied everything else and said she was the one who initiated the hugging and kissing.

Taff was placed under arrest for sexual battery and transported to the city jail.

Bond was set in the amount of $50,000 and he will have court March 30 to appear with counsel.