Cushing man charged with child sexual abuse

Mar. 19—A Cushing man is being accused of child sexual abuse.

Jon David Wattenburger, was served with an arrest warrant March 11, and returned March 12.

Cushing Investigator Jerrod Livergood said he observed a forensic interview Jan. 26 at the Saville Center.

A 14-year-old child disclosed an allegation of sexual abuse that allegedly occurred in December 2019 when the child was 13. The child alleged she was visiting for Christmas and she was asleep on the couch at Wattenburger's residence.

According to the probable cause affidavit written by Livergood, the child disclosed to the forensic interviewer that she woke up to Wattenburger's hand inside her undergarments.

Holly Chandler, the forensic interviewer had the child clarify what happened, and the child alleged Wattenburger touched her private area.

The affidavit said the child tried to forget about the alleged incident and chalked it up to being a dream to forget it. According to the affidavit, the child briefly remembered inappropriate encounters with Wattenburger when she was 5 or 6.

She alleged Wattenburger would take her for drives and she would sit on his lap and steer. She then said he would give her "belly rubs" from her stomach down to her private area. She then would get to pick out a toy and she said this was an attempt by Wattenburger to make her focus on the toy.

Wattenburger was interviewed Feb. 5 at the Cushing Police Department by Livergood and Payne County Investigator Rockford Brown.

The affidavit said Wattenburger admitted to letting the child steer the vehicle for short drives when the child was 9 or 10.

He allegedly said he only held the child by the waist, and said he never touched the child inappropriately.

"Jon also denied giving 'belly rubs' as well," Livergood wrote in the affidavit.

Wattenburger told the officers he had no idea why the child would make these allegations.

Bond was set in the at $20,000.