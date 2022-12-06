Cushing man found not guilty of DUI manslaughter

Dec. 5—A Cushing man was found not guilty of first-degree manslaughter in a bench trial.

Christopher Collier, 38, was accused of driving under the influence of drugs when he struck and killed Curtis Sams, 53, in September 2020.

Sams' family members said Judge Phillip Corley's decision was disappointing.

"It seemed like (a guilty verdict) was a slam dunk," said Sams' son-in-law, Patrick Patterson. "We're just lost for words."

Cushing police determined Collier crossed two oncoming lanes of traffic, crossed over a sidewalk and hit Sams in the service drive of his body shop business, according to an affidavit.

Collier's pickup truck, traveling at 38 mph, threw Sams approximately 32 feet and into a gas station sign.

An inventory of the truck's cabin included an opened pill container and eight 50 milliliter liquor bottles, one of which was empty and another opened.

Police drew Collier's blood and interviewed him before he was released.

Collier said he didn't remember much, if anything, from the collision. He said he dropped his daughter off at school that morning and "something happened" on the way back.

He told police he visited the doctor a week before for episodes where he would be driving, "wake up" and not know where he was.

A toxicology report indicated the presence of fluoxetine; an antidepressant, cyclobenzaprine; a muscle relaxer, zolpidem; a sedative and alprazolam; a short-acting tranquilizer in Collier's blood. There was no alcohol in his system.

Collier's doctor testified that prescription medication was the cause for his episodes, and he prescribed an alternative that would not impair him.

His 17-year-old daughter testified that there was nothing unusual about her father that morning.

Defense attorneys argued Collier believed the new medication would not lead to any more episodes, which meant he was not negligent.

Corley ruled in their favor.

Payne County district attorney Laura Austin Thomas said Corley determined that Collier's actions were not unreasonable.

Story continues

"We argued he was guilty of at least one of three crimes," Thomas said. "(Corley) is a great judge, but we disagree sometimes."

Neither Collier, his attorney nor Corley could be reached for comment.

Patterson said the Sams family felt it wasn't given the justice they sought.

"My wife lost her father and he put his own child in danger that morning," Patterson said. "No one is holding him accountable, and he is not a kid. He is a grown man."

Collier still awaits a decision on a separate misdemeanor assault and battery charge, stemming from a custody dispute between he and his child's grandmother in June 2021. The case is set on Judge Michael Kulling's misdemeanor docket for Feb. 7, 2023.