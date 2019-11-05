Update: Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Stock Gained 12% In The Last Year

It's always best to build a diverse portfolio of shares, since any stock business could lag the broader market. Of course, in an ideal world, all your stocks would beat the market. One such company is Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK), which saw its share price increase 12% in the last year, slightly above the market return of around 11% (not including dividends). We'll need to follow Cushman & Wakefield for a while to get a better sense of its share price trend, since it hasn't been listed for particularly long.

View our latest analysis for Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield isn't a profitable company, so it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Cushman & Wakefield grew its revenue by 13% last year. That's not great considering the company is losing money. The modest growth is probably largely reflected in the share price, which is up 12%. That's not a standout result, but it is solid - much like the level of revenue growth. It could be worth keeping an eye on this one, especially if growth accelerates.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:CWK Income Statement, November 5th 2019 More

Balance sheet strength is crucial. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

We're happy to report that Cushman & Wakefield are up 12% over the year. While it's always nice to make a profit on the stock market, we do note that the TSR was no better than the broader market return of about 14%. Before spending more time on Cushman & Wakefield it might be wise to click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling shares.

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.