Cusick man sentenced to more than 12 years in prison for distributing fentanyl that killed 16-year-old

Garrett Cabeza, The Spokesman-Review, Spokane, Wash.
2 min read

Oct. 21—A 23-year-old Cusick, Washington, man was sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison for distributing fentanyl that led to the death of a 16-year-old boy in Sandpoint.

U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill sentenced Antoinne James Holmes to 151 months in prison and ordered that he pay $3,270 in restitution for distribution of fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury and death, according to a U.S. Attorney's Office — District of Idaho news release. Holmes will serve three years of supervised release after prison.

On Aug. 28, 2020, the teen was found unconscious in his bedroom at his father's home in Sandpoint, the release said. The release did not identify the teen. The coroner determined the boy died of a fentanyl overdose.

The Sandpoint Police Department, Idaho State Police and the Drug Enforcement Administration Drug Task Force in Coeur d'Alene investigated the case.

Officers learned the teen met with Holmes in the early hours of Aug. 28 near Oldtown, Idaho. Holmes sold pills containing fentanyl, and one killed the teen, according to the release. Evidence indicated the boy immediately lost consciousness after consuming the pill.

"This tragic case illustrates that fentanyl can be an instant killer," U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit said. "We must do all we can to rid our communities of this poison, and I know our federal, state, and local partners are dedicated to this mission. Prevention is also critical, and so we must all spread the word about this extremely addictive and deadly drug. This is truly about saving lives."

Officers determined Holmes sold fentanyl-laced pills for several months prior to the boy's death.

Investigators said Holmes also sold fentanyl to 28-year-old Dylan Krogh, who overdosed on the drug in 2021 in Newport.

