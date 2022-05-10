Cussing at a cop? Suing a fickle fiance? What Kentucky courts say you can and can't do

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Do you have the right to swear at a police officer who stops you for speeding?

If you wave another driver into a road and they get hit, are you liable?

Can you sue a person who steals away your spouse?

The Kentucky Supreme Court and Court of Appeals in Frankfort may seem far removed from our lives. But it has addressed those and other issues that affect us every day — on the highway, in the bedroom and in our most intimate relationships.

Do you have the right to visit your grandchild, even over the objections of your adult child and his or her spouse?

If you father a child during an affair with a married woman, do you have a right to visit the child?

If you give a confession when drunk, can it be used against you?

With help from attorneys, judges and law professors, The Courier Journal collected 10 decisions the high courts have rendered in the past four decades to address those and other questions.

How well do you know your rights?

Do I have the right to swear at a police officer who stops me for speeding?

Five-time amateur golf champion Billy Musselman was livid when he was pulled over for speeding on Linn Station Road on April 9, 1982. He thought he had been unfairly singled out by an officer who ignored other speeders.

As paraphrased later by the courts, he called the patrolman "a little, fat person who had a continuing incestuous relationship with his mother."

He was cited for harassment — making a "coarse utterance" to another person in a public place — and fined $25.

The Court of Appeals upheld his conviction, saying his abusive language amounted to "fighting words" that aren't protected by the First Amendment.

But the Kentucky Supreme Court reversed. Though the justices found Musselman's language "deplorable," they said Kentucky's harassment law was too broad because it wasn't limited to fighting words.

The justices invited the legislature to change the statute, yet it never has.

Still, you might want to bite your tongue: The state high court later upheld the disorderly conduct conviction of an anti-war protester who called an officer a "Nazi pig m----- f-----" during the 1991 Pegasus Parade.

Just because you're thinking it doesn't mean you should say it.

Can we sue for the cost of raising a child if our doctor botches my wife's tubal ligation?

More than half the states allow recovery for so-called "wrongful life," but not Kentucky.

The state Supreme Court ruled in 1983 that to consider a child an "injury" offends "fundamental concepts of human life."

Al and Sharon Schork of Louisville already had two children when she underwent the procedure in 1977 and was assured by her obstetrician that she was sterile.

After later giving birth to a baby boy, the Louisville couple sued the doctor, saying they shouldn't have to bear the costs of their doctor's negligence — 18 years or more of food, shelter, braces and college tuition.

The court didn't buy it.

"The benefits conferred by a child's existence clearly outweigh any economic burden," it said. "The parents of a healthy child whom they now love have not suffered any damage."

Sharon Schork, now Sharon Colvin, who divorced years ago, said the lawsuit was strictly about costs.

"I have always thought my son was a blessing," she told The Courier Journal. "I love him. I wouldn't trade him for anything in the world."

Divorce and alimony

Can I sue a person who steals away my spouse?

Laura Hoye of Louisville had been married 16 years when her husband, Steve, fell in love with a woman he'd met through work.

Laura Hoye not only sued her husband for divorce, she sued the other woman, Thelma York, for interfering with the marriage. A jury awarded her $10,000.

The Kentucky Supreme Court in 1992 threw out the verdict and such lawsuits altogether, saying they were based on the "antiquated notion" that "spousal affection is capable of theft by a third party."

Most states had already scrapped such "alienation of affection" claims as an anachronism from the days when a wife was considered a husband's property.

Laura Hoye, who now lives in South Carolina, told The Courier Journal she never remarried.

Steve Hoye said in an email he subsequently married York but they later divorced. He said he was glad these types of lawsuits were abolished in Kentucky.

"The stress and heartache of divorce cause anguish enough," he said.

Can I sue my fiance if he breaks his promise to marry me?

After Louisville chiropractor Alvin Gilbert broke off their four-year engagement, Suzanne Barkes sued him for emotional distress and to recover the costs of giving up her job and selling her home.

But the Kentucky Supreme Court in 1999 joined 28 states by tossing out the ancient claim of breach of promise to marry, saying marriage is no longer an economic transaction.

"While one could certainly debate whether equality has been achieved between women and men in our society, it is certainly beyond issue that women today possess far more economic, legal and political rights than did their predecessors," the court said.

Though some spouses still marry for material advantages, the court said, marriage "is now regarded as a union of two persons borne out of love."

The court also said women — who filed virtually all such claims — no longer needed to be protected from such promises being used by "wily seducers" to overcome the resistance that "female virtue makes to his unholy designs."

If I kill somebody and marry the witness, can my spouse be forced to testify against me?

In the not-too-distant past, she could not. That's exactly what happened in 1985 in Calloway County, where Michael K. Wofford was charged with strangling a man during a theft from the victim's home.

Wofford's girlfriend implicated him in a statement to police, but he married her in jail two weeks before trial and asserted the marital privilege. A judge ordered her to testify, but the Kentucky Supreme Court said that was improper and reversed Wofford's conviction for manslaughter.

The court closed that loophole in 1990, saying the marital privilege may now be claimed only by spouses who were married before one of them allegedly commits a crime.

But the rules of evidence still allow spouses to refuse to testify about events that occurred after marriage — and to keep spouses from testifying against them.

The rule also bars husbands and wives from being forced to testify about communications between each other.

The idea is to protect and preserve marriages, although it stems from ancient common law that forbade any biased party — including a spouse — from testifying in lawsuits.

The rule means that even if a wife tells police her husband committed a crime, her statement can't be used in court, if she exercises her right not to testify.

That is precisely what occurred in a Hardin County case in 1987. The court reversed a manslaughter conviction over the objections of three dissenting justices who said the ruling "for all practical purposes" permitted "the perpetrator of a cold-blooded, premeditated murder to go free."

Do I have a right to visit a child I fathered during an affair with a married woman?

For 2,000 years the law presumed that a child born during a marriage was fathered by the husband because it was impossible to prove otherwise — unless the husband was on the high seas for the nine months before the child was born.

But the advent of DNA testing made proving paternity a virtual certainty.

Bowing to that reality, the Kentucky Supreme Court ruled in May that men who father a child during an affair with a married woman have the right to seek a role in the child's life.

Kentucky joined 32 other states that allow a man to challenge the presumption that a baby born to a married couple is the husband's.

The ruling came over the objection of the girl's mother and conservatives who said it would tear apart marriages. One justice said in dissent that it consigned the institution of marriage "to the funeral pyre of modern convenience and unanchored values."

But others cheered it, saying it would allow men, such as Christopher H. Egan of Northern Kentucky, who fathered a baby girl during an extramarital affair, to step up and accept responsibility.

Egan's lawyer, Erin Wilkins, said he is now seeing his daughter.

"He could have walked away, but he wanted to know her," Wilkins said. "He wanted to do the right thing, and I think he should be applauded."

A police officer conducts a field sobriety test.

Can my confession be used against me if I'm drunk when I make it?

Arrested for public drunkenness in Mayfield, Kentucky, on Dec. 18, 1972, H.C. Britt Jr. was so intoxicated that he was falling over in the street, an officer recalled.

Questioned by police about an earlier hit-and-run accident in which a child was killed, Britt seemed to be "almost in a coma." But he told police he remembered driving the car, and he was convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Challenging the conviction, his lawyers later claimed his inebriated confession was involuntary — it wasn't the product of a "rational intellect and a free will," as required by the U.S. Supreme Court.

But Kentucky's high court said a drunken confession must be thrown out only when intoxication reaches the state of hallucinations or the suspect begins to "confabulate" — that is, make things up.

"In vino veritas" — in wine there is truth — "is an expression that did not originate in fancy," Justice John Palmore wrote for the court. "If we accept the confessions of the stupid, there is no good reason not to accept those of the drunk."

Can I visit my grandchild over the objections of my adult child and his spouse?

In Kentucky, grandparents once had the right to request reasonable visitation with their grandchildren if they could prove it was in the child's best interests.

There is no reason a "petty dispute between a parent and child" should deprive a grandparent and grandchild of the unique relationship that ordinarily exists between them, the Kentucky Supreme Court once said.

But in 2000, the U.S. Supreme Court decided in a case from Washington state that a parent who is not unfit has the fundamental right to make decisions as to the "care, custody, and control of his or her child.”

"So long as a parent adequately cares for his or her children … there will normally be no reason for the state to inject itself into the private realm of the family to further question the ability of that parent to make the best decisions concerning the rearing of that parent’s children," the court said.

Am I liable if I 'wave' another driver into the road and his car is hit?

The closest Kentucky's high court came to addressing this question was in 1967, when a pedestrian crossing Hill Street in Louisville was hit by a car — and blamed a truck driver for signaling it was safe to cross.

The court blamed the pedestrian — for crossing in the middle of the street.

Courts in other states have split on the issue. Some have said the signaling driver is merely indicating they are yielding the right of way — not guaranteeing the coast is clear.

But most courts have held that, even though a driver has no duty to signal, once they decide to do so they have a duty to do it right.

Attorneys who defend auto-accident cases say that, in Kentucky, a jury would likely be asked to decide how much blame to assign to the signaling driver versus the one entering the road.

Should my child-support payments increase if my ex-husband's income skyrockets after we divorce?

The owner of a collection company, Donald R. Downing of Louisville, was ordered to pay about $2,100 a month in support for his two children, based on his monthly income of about $17,000.

But when that income jumped by about $40,000 a month, his former wife, Sharon, won a motion dramatically increasing child support.

The Kentucky Court of Appeals said in 2001 that judges should be "vigilant in providing for a child's needs" but without "overindulgence."

"Beyond a certain point," the court said, "additional child support serves no purpose but to provide extravagance and an unwarranted transfer of wealth."

Reversing the increase ordered by a judge, the court adopted what is known as the Three Pony Rule:

"No child, no matter how wealthy the parents, needs to be provided more than three ponies," the court said.

The case was settled before it reached the Kentucky Supreme Court.

I am 16. Can I get married in Kentucky?

Not anymore.

The Kentucky General Assembly in 2018 voted to prohibit marriage for anyone younger than 17.

If you are 17, you must get approval from a District Court judge, showing evidence of maturity, proof of completing high school and that you have had a stable house or employment for at least three months.

If I donate food, am I liable if somebody gets sick from it?

Nope.

To increase donations to food banks from farmers and grocers, the Kentucky General Assembly granted them immunity in 2017 if someone gets sick after eating food they donated.

I adopted a child. Can I take family leave just like coworkers who have babies?

Employers are required to provide the same family leave policies to adoptive parents as they provide to biological parents.

The law applies to adopted children up to 10 years old.

If I consent to my spouse or boyfriend taking pictures of me naked, can he post them on social media after we break up?

The fact you consented to creating the images does not, by itself, constitute consent to distributing them for others to see — particularly if it is done as a way to get back at you.

The penalty for so-called revenge porn, first offense, is up to one year in jail. The next offense is a felony for which you could get up to five years in prison.

Andrew Wolfson: 502-582-7189; awolfson@courier-journal.com; Twitter: @adwolfson.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: What Kentucky courts say citizens can and can't do