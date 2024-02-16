Custer County Sheriff warns of scam targeting realtors

(CUSTER COUNTY, Colo.) — The Custer County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is warning community members, particularly realtors, of a scam that has impacted both Custer County and Colorado Springs.

According to CCSO, a scam has been reported in Custer County in which a scammer was calling realtors in the area and claiming to be a deputy named Sgt. Ryan Custer. The scammer claimed their target had a summons from December that hadn’t been paid and the victim needed to get cash to pay it.

CCSO said a realtor from Colorado Springs received a similar call.

To make the call more convincing, CCSO said the caller had the address of the realtor and the Custer County Court.

CCSO reminds the community that its agency will never call you and ask for money. If you believe you may have fallen victim to this crime, or have received a call like this, you should notify your local law enforcement agency, and you can report fraud to the Federal Trade Commission by clicking here.

“If you think a person is scamming you hang up and don’t reveal personal information about yourself which they will weave into the scam to further deceive you,” CCSO warned.

