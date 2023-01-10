Custodian caught with pants down by Queens public middle school students: NYPD

A custodian was caught with his pants down when two students walked into a Queens public middle school classroom, police said Tuesday.

Alan Fung, 37, is charged with public lewdness and acting in a manner injurious to a child.

Two boys, ages 10 and 11, entered the classroom inside Public School 200, the Magnet School of Global Studies and Leadership, in Pomonk about 3 p.m. Monday to retrieve a phone one had left behind at dismissal, cops said.

They discovered Fung with his pants down and genitals exposed, police said.

Cops were called and took Fung into custody. He was brought to the 107th Precinct stationhouse where he was charged around 7:30 p.m.

His arraignment in Queens Criminal Court was pending Tuesday.