Custodian charged with contaminating school food to see judge; what will happen in court?

BRIDGETON — A school custodian who allegedly purposely contaminated food at an elementary school is to be in Cumberland County Superior Court here on Friday for the first time since his indictment on Jan. 24.

State police arrested Giovanni A. Impellizzeri, 26, of Vineland on Oct. 31. The Vineland resident remains in jail pending trial.

Last month’s indictment against Impellizzeri charges him with tampering with food products, aggravated assault, two counts of attempt to endanger the welfare of a child, and official misconduct as a public servant.

According to authorities, Impellizzeri had worked as a custodian since 2019 at Elizabeth F. Moore School in Upper Deerfield Township.

An anonymous tip led to a New Jersey State Police investigation that turned up images and messages he allegedly posted to an online chat group. In that content, Impellizzeri allegedly bragged about exposing school food supplies and equipment to bleach, bodily fluids, and feces in order to sicken children.

Friday’s hearing will be before Judge Cristen D’Arrigo, who also handled preliminary hearings in November.

County Assistant Prosecutor Lindsey Seidel is representing the state. Public Defender Emily Bell has represented Impellizzeri.

Criminal charges are not proof of guilt, only the start of the court process.

