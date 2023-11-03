Custodian dies after being assaulted at high school by coworker, Michigan cops say

A custodian was arrested after authorities accused him of assaulting a coworker inside a Michigan high school, leading to the victim’s death.

The 42-year-old Detroit man, who works for a third-party custodial staff, is accused of assaulting a coworker at Redford Union High School on Thursday, Nov. 2, according to the Redford Township Police Department.

Jasen Witt, the superintendent for Redford Union Schools, said no students were present during the attack. It occurred “well after school was dismissed,” he said.

The victim, who has not been identified, had “serious injuries” and was taken to a hospital, where he died, police said.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Officers said the accused man was taken into custody at the school. Charges have not been announced, and a motive for the attack is unclear.

While police said there is no danger to the community, classes were canceled at the school Friday, according to the superintendent.

“The district is fully cooperating with law enforcement officials as they conduct their investigation,” Witt said in a statement shared on Facebook.

Redford Township is about 15 miles northwest of Detroit.

High school brawl ends with 11 student arrests as Florida cops enter fray. See the video

High school janitor posed as woman online in sex trafficking scheme, Michigan cops say