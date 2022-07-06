Custodian offered student cash before touching her inappropriately, Louisiana cops say

A custodian accused of assaulting a student inside an empty classroom is out of a job and facing criminal charges, Louisiana officials said.

Levan Harris, 40, was charged with sexual battery after deputies said he offered the student cash before touching her inappropriately during summer school at Ponchatoula High School, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office. The alleged incident occurred June 30.

The custodian, later identified as Harris, reportedly asked the teen to help him move furniture into an empty classroom, deputies said. He offered to pay her for her help, but she declined.

That’s when Harris stuck his hand up the student’s shirt and began rubbing the money and his hand on her breast, according to authorities. He was arrested a short time later and taken to jail.

Tangipahoa Parish Schools officials confirmed Harris no longer works for the district.

“Our district puts the health and safety of our students first and foremost,” Superintendent Melissa Stilley told McClatchy News in a statement. “These are very serious allegations, and as such, we have taken swift action to review this case. We are also cooperating fully in the police investigation.”

Ponchatoula is about 50 miles northwest of New Orleans.

If you have experienced sexual assault and need someone to talk to, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline for support at 1-800-656-4673 or visit the hotline's online chatroom.

