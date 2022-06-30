Custodian working at Montcalm High School charged with showing obscene material to minors

Jun. 30—PRINCETON — A woman who worked as a custodian at a Mercer County high school has been charged with preparation, distribution or exhibition of obscene matter to minors after images were exchanged with students.

Summer Dawn Quesinberry, 24, of Princeton has been charged with three counts of preparation, distribution or exhibition of obscene matter to minors, according to a criminal complaint filed by Trooper First Class K.A. Filer with the West Virginia State Police Princeton detachment. Quesinberry is currently free on a $10,000 surety bond.

On May 5, Filer was contacted by Principal Beth Stone of Montcalm High School, according to the report. Filer was told that a parent had contacted the principal about inappropriate photos of a female employee that had been found on a student's cellphone. The mother stated that her son told her that Quesinberry had not sent the photographs to him, "but rather to other students in his friend group."

The juvenile showed Filer the messages and "which were not overly explicit, but were indicative of a building relationship clearly inappropriate between a juvenile student and an adult juvenile employee," Filer stated in the report.

Filer and the principal also spoke with a second student "who allegedly received nude photographs from the accused." The juvenile also stated "he had never received nude or otherwise explicit photographs from the accused, but did know they were being passed around."

Filer said in the report that he and the principal spoke with the juvenile, who said that Quesinberry had messaged him on Facebook in May 2021. She said that her conversations with the juveniles were initially normal conversation, but the juveniles, individually, started sending explicit images and videos.

When Quesinberry was interviewed after being read the Miranda Warning, she agreed to speak about the images sent to the students.

Quesinberry said she did not like what was being sent to her, but both juveniles wanted pictures from her "and she subsequently sent them both pictures of herself on multiple occasions during 2022," according to the report. Some of the pictures included nude images. During a second interview which included Child Protective Services, she said that she had sent images to a third student. She said that she did not recall asking for any videos or pictures from any of the three students.

"During the interview, the accused (Quesinberry) stated that none of the events mentioned ever led to physical sexual contact and she never had any physical sexual contact with any student at the school," Filer said.

